Colts sign WR Tyler Adams, place WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. 

Aug 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM
Colts Communications
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Tyler Adams and placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the Injured Reserve list.

Adams, 5-11, 195 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending time with the team during the 2023 offseason program. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2023. Adams appeared in all 11 games (three starts) at Butler in 2022 and compiled 39 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to Butler, he played in 15 games at Harvard (2017-21) and totaled 21 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Adams also registered six carries for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Dulin, 6-2, 215 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. He has played in 55 career games (three starts) with the team and has tallied 33 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Dulin has also compiled seven carries for 51 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards (25.8 avg.) and 35 special teams tackles. In 2022, he played in 12 games (two starts) and compiled 15 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown. Dulin also tallied two carries for eight yards and four special teams tackles. He was named Associated Press Second Team All-Pro in 2021 as a specialist.

