Colts Place WR Ashton Dulin On Injured Reserve, Sign DT Chris Williams To 53-Man Roster, Sign T Ty Nsekhe To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad.

Williams, 6-2, 300 pounds, was elevated to the team's active roster from the practice squad in Week 4 vs. Tennessee and Week 5 at Denver. He was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 31, 2022. Williams has played in nine career games in three seasons (2020-22) with Indianapolis and has registered four tackles (two solo). He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.

Dulin, 6-2, 215 pounds, has appeared in 48 career games (two starts) in four seasons (2019-22) with Indianapolis and has tallied 30 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. He has also compiled six carries for 46 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards (25.8 avg.) and 32 special teams tackles. Dulin has appeared in one postseason contest. He originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.