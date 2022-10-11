Colts Place WR Ashton Dulin On Injured Reserve, Sign DT Chris Williams To 53-Man Roster, Sign T Ty Nsekhe To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Oct 11, 2022 at 04:02 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad.

Williams, 6-2, 300 pounds, was elevated to the team's active roster from the practice squad in Week 4 vs. Tennessee and Week 5 at Denver. He was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 31, 2022. Williams has played in nine career games in three seasons (2020-22) with Indianapolis and has registered four tackles (two solo). He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.

Dulin, 6-2, 215 pounds, has appeared in 48 career games (two starts) in four seasons (2019-22) with Indianapolis and has tallied 30 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. He has also compiled six carries for 46 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards (25.8 avg.) and 32 special teams tackles. Dulin has appeared in one postseason contest. He originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

Nsekhe, 6-8, 330 pounds, has played in 93 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Dallas Cowboys (2021), Buffalo Bills (2019-20), Washington Commanders (2015-18), New Orleans Saints (2014), St. Louis Rams (2012-13) and Colts (2012). He has also appeared in six postseason contests. Nsekhe was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on August 1, 2012. His last name is pronounced en-SECK-he.

Related Content

news

Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Lindsay is a Denver native who spent three years with the Broncos from 2018-2020.

news

Colts Sign WR Dezmon Patmon To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign K Chase McLaughlin To 53-Man Roster, Waive WR Dezmon Patmon

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin and DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith To Practice Squad; Release LB Forrest Rhyne From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, G Arlington Hambright To Practice Squad; Release K Lucas Havrisik, TE Jared Scott From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Sign CB Tony Brown To 53-Man Roster, Waive K Rodrigo Blankenship; Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr., S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik, K Chase McLaughlin To Practice Squad

The Colts also released cornerbacks Will Redmond and Chris Wilcox and offensive lineman Arlington Hambright from the practice squad on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Contract Extension

The Colts signed three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension on Saturday.

news

Colts Elevate CB Tony Brown To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Saturday.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising