Ashton Dulin aims for 'next level' after re-upping with Colts in free agency

Dulin established himself as a core special teamer and speedy downfield receiving threat over his first four years with the Colts. 

Mar 23, 2023 at 09:08 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

For an undrafted free agent from Malone University – which doesn't even have a football program anymore – Ashton Dulin has already accomplished plenty in the NFL.

The Colts' wide receiver in 2021 was named a second-team AP All-Pro special teamer, and that year he became only the 12th player in NFL history to have at least 17 tackles and 13 receptions in a single season. Dulin has been one of the Colts' most valuable special teams players since debuting in 2019, and his blend of speed and physicality has earned him a role on the team's offense.

Earlier this week, Dulin earned a new contract from the Colts, one that rewarded not only his talent but the hard work it took for him to carve out a space in the NFL.

"To go from my rookie year to be at this point now, it's all a blessing," Dulin said.

Over the last two seasons, Dulin has 28 receptions for 380 yards (13.6 yards/reception) with three touchdowns.

Dulin, though, aims to take the foundation he laid over the last four years and build on it now that he's on his second contract.

"I want to elevate to the next level, whether that's more receptions, more catches, more touchdowns — whatever it is, I want to do my part to help this offense grow," Dulin said. "I think I can bring that mindset and attitude, the way I play. And I think the biggest thing was just continuing to build on what we already have and take it to the next level."

Every team turns over its roster every year, and changes were always coming to the Colts after a 4-12-1 2022 season. But that the Colts prioritized retaining Dulin wasn't lost on him, and he hopes to be a part of the solution to turning things around in 2023 and beyond.

"It's all the fuel we need," Dulin said. "Coming off a season like that, all we want to do is prove everybody wrong — come back out and punch everybody in the mouth every week and make a playoff push and eventually get to the big dance and play for that ring."

Ashton Dulin: 2023 free agent signing

View photos of Colts WR Ashton Dulin who re-signed with the team in free agency.

16 WR Ashton Dulin
1 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
2 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 2, 2022: The Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season. (Photo by: Sarah Sachs/Indianapolis Colts)
3 / 20

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 2, 2022: The Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season. (Photo by: Sarah Sachs/Indianapolis Colts)

Sarah Sachs/Sarah Sachs/Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
4 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
5 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
6 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
7 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #1 WR Parris Campbell, #16 WR Ashton Dulin
8 / 20

17 WR Mike Strachan, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #1 WR Parris Campbell, #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell, #16 WR Ashton Dulin, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #14 WR Alec Pierce, Scott Milanovich Quarterbacks
9 / 20

1 WR Parris Campbell, #16 WR Ashton Dulin, #11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #14 WR Alec Pierce, Scott Milanovich Quarterbacks

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson, #80 TE Jelani Woods, #16 WR Ashton Dulin
10 / 20

83 TE Kylen Granson, #80 TE Jelani Woods, #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
11 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, #1 WR Parris Campbell
12 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin, #1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
13 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
14 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
15 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #16 WR Ashton Dulin
16 / 20

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
17 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
18 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
19 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
20 / 20

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway – check below for updates on the Colts' roster moves, and news on the team's unrestricted free agents.

news

Colts sign free agent WR Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie spent the last five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and caught 42 passes for 423 yards with four touchdowns in 2022.

news

Colts re-sign WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin established himself on both offense and special teams over four seasons in Indianapolis.

news

Gardner Minshew: Shane Steichen's 'genuine authenticity' makes him an effective coach

Minshew and Steichen spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons together with the Philadelphia Eagles, and will re-unite in Indianapolis in 2023.

news

Colts sign free agent DT Taven Bryan

Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

news

Colts sign free agent DE Samson Ebukam

Ebukam spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-2022).

news

Colts sign free agent K Matt Gay

Gay, a 2021 Pro Bowler, made 60 of 64 field goals (94 percent) over his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Colts sign free agent QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Shane Steichen on the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Colts re-sign CB Tony Brown

Brown was a special teams standout for the Colts in 2022.

news

Colts sign OL Carter O'Donnell to contract extension

O'Donnell joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising