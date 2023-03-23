Ashton Dulin aims for 'next level' after re-upping with Colts in free agency

Dulin, though, aims to take the foundation he laid over the last four years and build on it now that he's on his second contract.

"I want to elevate to the next level, whether that's more receptions, more catches, more touchdowns — whatever it is, I want to do my part to help this offense grow," Dulin said. "I think I can bring that mindset and attitude, the way I play. And I think the biggest thing was just continuing to build on what we already have and take it to the next level."

Every team turns over its roster every year, and changes were always coming to the Colts after a 4-12-1 2022 season. But that the Colts prioritized retaining Dulin wasn't lost on him, and he hopes to be a part of the solution to turning things around in 2023 and beyond.