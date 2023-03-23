Ashton Dulin aims for 'next level' after re-upping with Colts in free agency

For an undrafted free agent from Malone University – which doesn't even have a football program anymore – Ashton Dulin has already accomplished plenty in the NFL.
The Colts' wide receiver in 2021 was named a second-team AP All-Pro special teamer, and that year he became only the 12th player in NFL history to have at least 17 tackles and 13 receptions in a single season. Dulin has been one of the Colts' most valuable special teams players since debuting in 2019, and his blend of speed and physicality has earned him a role on the team's offense.
Earlier this week, Dulin earned a new contract from the Colts, one that rewarded not only his talent but the hard work it took for him to carve out a space in the NFL.
"To go from my rookie year to be at this point now, it's all a blessing," Dulin said.
Over the last two seasons, Dulin has 28 receptions for 380 yards (13.6 yards/reception) with three touchdowns.
Dulin, though, aims to take the foundation he laid over the last four years and build on it now that he's on his second contract.
"I want to elevate to the next level, whether that's more receptions, more catches, more touchdowns — whatever it is, I want to do my part to help this offense grow," Dulin said. "I think I can bring that mindset and attitude, the way I play. And I think the biggest thing was just continuing to build on what we already have and take it to the next level."
Every team turns over its roster every year, and changes were always coming to the Colts after a 4-12-1 2022 season. But that the Colts prioritized retaining Dulin wasn't lost on him, and he hopes to be a part of the solution to turning things around in 2023 and beyond.
"It's all the fuel we need," Dulin said. "Coming off a season like that, all we want to do is prove everybody wrong — come back out and punch everybody in the mouth every week and make a playoff push and eventually get to the big dance and play for that ring."
View photos of Colts WR Ashton Dulin who re-signed with the team in free agency.