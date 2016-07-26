Art Jones 'On A Mission' After League Suspension

But his journey in Indianapolis hasn't been as fruitful to this point. In 2014, his first season in Indianapolis, he suffered a painful right ankle sprain and played in nine games, totaling 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Last season, Jones wouldn't play a single down after suffering a left ankle injury during the third preseason game.

Going into this offseason, Jones was still getting back to 100 percent and working with the team's medical staff to make a full return to the practice field by training camp. While his suspension allows him to be fully active throughout camp and the team's preseason games, Jones acknowledged that not being on the field much the past two seasons has been challenging on the mind and body.

Learning of his suspension, on top of that, is "definitely frustrating," he said.

"When you play as hard as I do, you know, injuries happen. I mean, that's one thing in football: injuries happen," Jones said. "I'm definitely confident in my ability, what I can do, and this is a mild bump in the train track, but I'm not derailed."

And while Jones can indeed be a full participant in training camp practices once fully cleared, he said he's also focusing on giving his fellow defensive linemen all the help they need so they can be ready to go come Week 1.

"We have so much talent in that room. I'm not worried," Jones said when asked how his teammates can respond without him in the first four weeks of the season. "Tell you what I'm doing: being a big brother to those guys, helping those guys out, and help develop them. The sky's the limit for our room, and I'm going to be excited to be a boost to the room when I come back."

When he does come back, Jones says he'll "be fresh, be healthy and be ready to dominate."