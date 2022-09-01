Colts Sign G Arlington Hambright, LB Segun Olubi To Practice Squad

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, he spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, Hambright played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. He was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Olubi, 6-2, 220 pounds, participated in the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. He originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Olubi saw action in 21 games (seven starts) in two seasons (2020-21) at San Diego State and compiled 68 tackles (34 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles. He played in 12 games at Harding College in 2019 and finished with 23 tackles (12 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2018, Olubi totaled 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception at Saddleback College. At the College of Idaho in 2017, he registered 85 tackles (48 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. His name is pronounced SUH-goon uh-loo-bee.