TUNE IN: QB Anthony Richardson and GM Chris Ballard's end of season press conferences, Thursday, January 11

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is scheduled to speak with the media at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 11.
Later, Colts general manager Chris Ballard will hold his annual end-of-season press conference at 12:30 p.m ET.
Both press conferences will be live streamed on the Colts' Facebook and X pages, on Colts.com and on the Colts mobile app.
Following the live stream, both press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Youtube.
With the 2023 season coming to a close, Colts players gather in the locker room for final media availability and to clean out their lockers on Monday.