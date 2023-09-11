5 Colts Things Learned, Week 1: Anthony Richardson's debut, Michael Pittman Jr.'s speed, Kwity Paye's impact

1. Anthony Richardson's poise transferred to the regular season.

This is less about how Richardson responded to throwing an interception in the fourth quarter – we covered that on Sunday here. This is more about Richardson not forcing throws that weren't there throughout the game.

Per Pro Football Focus, Richardson faced zone coverages (Cover 2, 3, 4, 6) on 36 dropbacks; he saw man coverage on 11 dropbacks. Without getting into the weeds of the exact numbers here – sometimes Cover 3 can become man with match coverage, etc. – let's just say Richardson saw much more zone than man on Sunday.

The Jaguars' strategy seemed to center around taking away downfield shots, which led Richardson to take plenty of quick throws or checkdowns as the game went on. His throws traveled, on average, just under five yards beyond the line of scrimmage against zone – because that's what was there.

"I thought he did a really nice job for his first time out there," head coach Shane Steichen said. "I think he completed 65 percent out there. I thought he was good in the pocket, checked the ball down when he needed to check it down when they didn't give us the shots. But I thought he saw the field really well, he was calm in the pocket. Overall, really solid performance by him – first time out there."

The point here: Richardson didn't try to make something out of nothing down the field. Usually, that's when you see quarterbacks put the ball into harm's way – throwing deep against two-high safety looks or deep-dropping cornerbacks runs the risk of a turnover. Even the interception Richardson threw wasn't necessarily him forcing a throw – he felt like he could've put more loft on the pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox get it over Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell.

"I saw that matchup and I thought I could get it over his head, but I threw it a little too flat," Richardson said. "But he made a good play. Hopefully it doesn't happen again. We just grow from it."

When Richardson did get man coverage, he got the ball out quick – including a 20-yard, in-rhythm strike to tight end Drew Ogletree, among other plays. There weren't many opportunities to take shots downfield in those situations.

One last thing here. There wasn't anything about Sunday seemed too big for Richardson. That didn't come as a surprise with everything we've learned about the Colts' 21-year-old rookie quarterback, but it's noteworthy nonetheless – sometimes, things change when a game really matters.

For Richardson? Nothing changed.