5 Colts Things Learned: Inside a 'great throw' by Anthony Richardson in preseason finale vs. Philadelphia Eagles

2. There's more to Richardson's final stats than meets the eye.

Richardson completed six of 17 passes for 78 yards and rushed five times for 38 yards while taking every offensive snap over the first two quarters Thursday night. But, as Steichen said: "Sometimes your stats always don't tell the true story."

Here's why. There was the "great throw" to Granson, as we already dove into here. He ripped a few throws on play-action to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Drew Ogletree, too. There were things to clean up, Steichen said, but overall the Colts' head coach thought his quarterback was "solid" against the Eagles.

Richardson's mobility and poise in the pocket shined, too, with the 6-foot-4, 250 pound quarterback avoiding drive-killing sacks.

And after the game, Richardson emphasized his outside-the-pocket mentality is to keep his eyes downfield and only take off and scramble if there's a clear running lane ahead of him. That approach showed up on a first-and-10 play late in the first quarter.

An upfield rush off the edge by Johnson forced Richardson to quickly step up in the pocket. But as Richardson moved forward, he noticed VanSumeren, the linebacker, about seven yards beyond the line of scrimmage and right in the path where he would've ran. So instead of taking off for what might've been a three or four-yard gain, Richardson zipped a pass to Granson, who hauled it in for an eight-yard gain.

"I always try to keep my eyes downfield unless I see a wide-open lane," Richardson said. "If there's an opportunity to give somebody the ball — it's their job to get the ball, I just gotta deliver it. If I have the opportunity to give them the ball, I'm going to take that over running it myself. But if I see a lane, I'm going to try to take it and get yards for my team."