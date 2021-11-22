Colts Sign Anthony Chesley, Brian Poole To Practice Squad, Release BoPete Keyes From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerbacks Anthony Chesley and Brian Poole to the practice squad and released cornerback BoPete Keyes from the practice squad.

Chesley, 6-0, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He participated in Indianapolis' 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing a reserve/future contract with the team on January 12, 2021. Chesley has played in 10 career games and has tallied two solo tackles, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops in his time with the Colts (2021), Houston Texans (2019-20) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019). In 2021, he appeared in seven games with Indianapolis and compiled two solo tackles, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops.

Poole, 5-9, 213 pounds, has played in 70 career games (38 starts) in his time with the New England Patriots (2021), New Orleans Saints (2021), New York Jets (2019-20) and Atlanta Falcons (2016-18) and has compiled 294 tackles (222 solo), 17.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 31 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and five special teams stops. He has also appeared in five postseason contests (four starts) and has totaled 22 tackles (19 solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Keyes, 6-1, 202 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season after originally being claimed by the team off waivers (from Kansas City) on September 1. He saw action in four games with Indianapolis and tallied one special teams tackle. As a rookie in 2020, Keyes played in eight games (one start) with the Chiefs and compiled seven tackles (six solo) and one special teams stop. He also saw action in one postseason contest. Keyes was originally selected by Kansas City in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

