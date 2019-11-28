Pro Football Focus: Anthony Castonzo Is Colts' Most Underrated Player

"The season Anthony Castonzo is producing at age 31 is quite impressive — he is on pace for the third-highest-graded season of his career and one that ranks second among left tackles in 2019. Castonzo is in a similar spot as Ronnie Stanley — he has always been known as a good tackle, but he's not quite been recognized as one of the best in the NFL. Castonzo has been a key piece in opening up holes for the Colts' run game, and he's also done a great job of keeping Jacoby Brissett free from pressure. Castonzo is set to hit the open market at season's end, but it'd be hard not to make this guy a Colt for life, considering he's been one of the best in the business over recent years."