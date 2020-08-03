Monday, Aug 03, 2020 05:04 PM

Anthony Castonzo On Taking A 'Hard Look' At Opting Out In 2020, O-Line Leading The Way

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo today spoke to the media via video conference. What did he have to say about ultimately deciding to play in 2020 despite concerns about COVID-19, why he wants his teammates to lean on a talented Indy offensive line, his first impressions of Philip Rivers and more?

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo today spoke to the media via video conference. What did he have to say about ultimately deciding to play in 2020 despite concerns about COVID-19, why he wants his teammates to lean on a talented Indy offensive line, his first impressions of Philip Rivers and more?

You catch catch that entire session above, but here are a few main takeaways:

» The COVID-19 pandemic gave Castonzo reason to reconsider playing this season, but he feels confident in the plan that's in place: Like every other NFL player, Castonzo has the option to opt out of playing this season if they have any concerns at all about the way the COVID-19 virus could affect him, or those close to him. While dozens of players have taken that route already Castonzo, like the rest of his teammates, ultimately decided to give it a go after taking the team's and the league's plan into consideration.

"I mean, I took a hard look at the possibility of opting out," Castonzo said. "Obviously, you want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. But after seeing all the precautions that are in place and weighing things out, it made sense to go forward with the season and see what happens.

"We've got a good team and it's an exciting season," he continued. "So, that's something I want to be a part of."

Castonzo said the Colts and the league are taking every precaution they can to get the season started on time.

"Obviously, we are all kind of keeping our ear to the ground and seeing how things are progressing, because of all the precautions that we have here where everybody is getting tested every day it is kind of like you have to count on once you enter this building, it is kind of a safe zone almost," he said. "But, I mean, we still take all the precautions in here — wearing masks and keeping our distance. We're doing everything we possibly can in the building, but I think the biggest thing is just guys kind of doing what they have to outside of the building. Obviously, as cases rise it becomes a little bit more risky outside the building.

"So people have to do what we're supposed to do, do what the CDC is telling us to do and limit risk outside of the building so this building can remain that safe zone that it is and we can move forward with the season."

» Castonzo wants his teammates to really lean on the offensive line this year: Thanks to the continuity and talent up front, the Colts once again enter the season with one of the best offensive line units in the league in 2020.

With Castonzo at left tackle, Quenton Nelson at left guard, Ryan Kelly at center, Mark Glowinski at right guard and Braden Smith at right tackle — a group that has absolutely dominated at times since that lineup first took the field together in Week 6 of the 2018 season — there's not much this offense can't do if the guys up front take care of business.

"I think we want to be that group where the team can kind of lean on us because of that reason — because of the continuity, because we are guys that have been around," Castonzo said. "We want to be able to kind of shoulder that responsibility. If things are going great we want to keep it going and if anything is not going great we want people to lean on us and say, 'We need you guys to get it going for us.' We take that responsibility to heart and we are excited about it."

Castonzo has said more than once that this is the most talented offensive line group he's played with now as he enters his 10th NFL season. There are several reasons for that.

"It starts with just having five guys who can all play football really well. That skill level is huge," Castonzo said. "That is the biggest thing. I mean we've got five guys across the board who can really play.

"But yeah, just how seriously we take everything as well in terms of our bodies and staying healthy. I mean there is a reason that we all were able to be on the field as much as we were last year – just taking the offseason seriously," he continued. "Then just the fact that we've been able to be together, kind of knowing what each other is going to do before they do it — having a lot of non-verbal communication. The more that you play with somebody the more that you feel comfortable with them. In order to become a really good offensive line, there has to be a lot of different pieces that fall into place and things seem to be working for us."

» New quarterback Philip Rivers might be 38 years old, but he certainly doesn't give off an "old man" vibe: The Colts went out and signed the free agent Rivers in March after he spent the first 16 seasons of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Over that time, Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler, not only became one of the greatest players to have ever played his position, but definitely one of the more fiery on-field personalities the game has ever seen.

Castonzo said Rivers has taken that fire with him to his new team.

"I feel like every time I talked to him he is like a sixth-grade kid ready to play his first day of football," Castonzo said with a laugh. "That guys loves football more than I think anybody I've ever been around. I think it is going to be a fun season playing with him."

The offensive line was one of the major reasons Rivers decided to sign with the Colts, and he's already made it known to those guys how much he cares about them.

"He loves the O-line," Castonzo said. "He had a group chat going with us O-linemen in the offseason. It was funny. He likes to do the voice messages so we would have like a two-minute voice message of him talking about how hyped he is for the season. It's going to be fun playing with him and I'm excited to see what he brings."

Castonzo said he's been around a good mix of cerebral-type quarterbacks throughout his NFL career with the Colts; he was a rookie during Peyton Manning's final season with the team in 2011, he spanned Andrew Luck's entire career and also has protected the likes of Matt Hasselbeck and Jacoby Brissett.

He says he can already tell Rivers is right up there with the rest of them.

"I think all of the best quarterbacks do that, study and really know what is going on at any moment. I think that is a similar thing that he's got going on," Castonzo said. "Andrew is the closest I've been with that; is like a little kid out there. And as old as Philip is, he's youthful in terms of his energy.

"I haven't been on the field with him yet but just being around him in the locker room and hearing him talk and the messages he gives, he's got that kiddish excitement," Castonzo continued. "I think that is kind of the unique thing that he brings — that he is playing like he is back in middle school playing football."

Related Content

Darius Leonard On Year 3 Motivation, DeForest Buckner's Impact, Philip Rivers Memories
news

Darius Leonard On Year 3 Motivation, DeForest Buckner's Impact, Philip Rivers Memories

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard today spoke to the media via video conference. What did he have to say about how he still finds motivation heading into Year 3 of his career, how specifically he believes new teammate DeForest Buckner will positively impact his game and more?
Indianapolis Colts 2020 Training Camp Preview
news

Indianapolis Colts 2020 Training Camp Preview

The Indianapolis Colts officially kick this year's training camp into gear this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The COVID-19 pandemic will make this year's camp unlike any other, but the overall goal remains the same for head coach Frank Reich and his squad. Check out this comprehensive preview of this year's #ColtsCamp.
The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug. 3 – 8 
news

The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug. 3 – 8 

Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Colts Place T.Y. Hilton On Non-Football Injury List; Waive, Release Seven Players
news

Colts Place T.Y. Hilton On Non-Football Injury List; Waive, Release Seven Players

The Indianapolis Colts today placed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, and also waived or released seven players: wide receiver Rodney Adams, running back Darius Jackson, defensive end Jegs Jegede, tackle Cedrick Lang, cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr., tackle Travis Vornkahl and linebacker Brandon Wellington.
Colts Mailbag: Quarterback Situation In A COVID-19 World, Player Of The Year Projections, Why The Run Game Matters
news

Colts Mailbag: Quarterback Situation In A COVID-19 World, Player Of The Year Projections, Why The Run Game Matters

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the team might handle the quarterback position while taking COVID-19 possibilities into consideration, our picks for offensive and defensive player of the year, why "run the damn ball" isn't an outdated thought process and much more.
Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni
news

Nick Sirianni On Being Back Around Philip Rivers, Spreading The Wealth In Passing Game, Big Month For Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni today spoke to the media via video conference as the team begins training camp. What's the latest on Philip Rivers and his re-acclimation into Frank Reich and Sirianni's system, how the team will spread the wealth at wide receiver, how Jonathan Taylor can quickly get caught up this next month and more?
Matt Eberflus On Defensive End Competition, Xavier Rhodes' Expectations, Defensive Rotations
news

Matt Eberflus On Defensive End Competition, Xavier Rhodes' Expectations, Defensive Rotations

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus today spoke to the media via video conference as the team begins training camp. What's the latest on how the defensive end competition is looking to shape up, what Xavier Rhodes needs to do to get back to All-Pro form, how to take advantage of various rotations and more?
2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's quarterbacks.
Frank Reich On 'New Normal' Heading Into Camp, Evaluating Rookies, Philip Rivers' Buy-In
news

Frank Reich On 'New Normal' Heading Into Camp, Evaluating Rookies, Philip Rivers' Buy-In

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday spoke to reporters via video conference as the team begins training camp. What's the latest on the team's "new normal" getting ready for the season during the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitive nature of upcoming practices, quarterback Philip Rivers' buying into new training methods and more?
Chris Ballard On Start Of Training Camp, Potential Roster Cuts, Intriguing Position Battles
news

Chris Ballard On Start Of Training Camp, Potential Roster Cuts, Intriguing Position Battles

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Wednesday spoke to reporters via video conference as the team begins training camp. What's the latest on the Colts' efforts to thwart COVID-19, potential roster cuts, position battles of note and more?
2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Safeties
news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Safeties

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's safeties.

Advertising