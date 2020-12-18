Colts Thursday Notebook: Mo Alie-Cox Misses Second Straight Day; Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice

Regular season finale

The Colts announced today that they will host up to 10,000 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 3 for their 2020 regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team will also celebrate "Fan Appreciation Day" that Sunday and will announce several game elements soon.

Single-game tickets for Jan. 3 will go on sale to the public at Colts.com/singlegame or Ticketmaster.com tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety protocols, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The Colts have played in front of crowds of varying sizes throughout the 2020 season. They opened their home slate Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings with a capacity of 2,500, saw that increase to 7,500 the following week against the New York Jets, and then played four straight home games at a capacity of 12,500 fans.

Sunday's game against the Texans will be the first of two home games with a capacity of 10,000.