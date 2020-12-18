Daily Notebook

Colts Thursday Notebook: Mo Alie-Cox Misses Second Straight Day; Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday’s Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?

Dec 17, 2020 at 09:05 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Injury report

Here is the Colts' Thursday injury report:

Some takeaways:

— Those whose statuses changed on Thursday included tight end Trey Burton (knee), tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) and quarterback Philip Rivers (toe), who did not practice on Wednesday but were full participants today. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, meanwhile, made his first appearance of the week on the injury report on Thursday; he was limited with an ankle issue.

— A couple more players to monitor on Friday: tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday, while punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed two games since undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, was a full participant on Thursday for a second straight day. Head coach Frank Reich doesn't typically speak with reporters on Thursday; he's next scheduled to talk Friday when he usually announces who's been ruled out of the upcoming game.

Regular season finale

The Colts announced today that they will host up to 10,000 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 3 for their 2020 regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team will also celebrate "Fan Appreciation Day" that Sunday and will announce several game elements soon.

Single-game tickets for Jan. 3 will go on sale to the public at Colts.com/singlegame or Ticketmaster.com tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety protocols, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The Colts have played in front of crowds of varying sizes throughout the 2020 season. They opened their home slate Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings with a capacity of 2,500, saw that increase to 7,500 the following week against the New York Jets, and then played four straight home games at a capacity of 12,500 fans.

Sunday's game against the Texans will be the first of two home games with a capacity of 10,000.

The Colts will remain in contact with local health department officials to determine a stadium capacity for any potential home playoff games.

