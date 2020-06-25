Colts Check Off Needs Throughout 2020 Offseason

☑️ Figuring out the answer at the quarterback position: The Colts were dealt quite the tough hand just before the start of the 2019 regular season, when their starting quarterback, Andrew Luck, announced his sudden retirement from the NFL at the age of 29.

The team felt fortunate, however, because it had a starting-caliber backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett that had been leading the offense for most of the offseason and into training camp in Luck's absence.

Brissett started off strong — and the Colts followed suit, going 5-2 over their first seven games, including an impressive road victory over the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But Brissett would injure his knee Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, forcing him to miss the next week's game against the Miami Dolphins, and the team would sputter from there, finishing with a 7-9 record.

After going over the film from the entire season, Ballard and head coach Frank Reich came to the conclusion that they would be just fine with Brissett remaining their starter heading into 2020 if needed. But they also knew about a few veteran quarterbacks that were about to hit the open market in free agency, so they wanted to be sure to do their due diligence either way.

One of those veteran quarterbacks, Philip Rivers, was going to be hitting free agency for the first time in his career after spending his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, where he became one of the more prolific passers in NFL history. He also had plenty of familiarity with Reich, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and tight ends coach Jason Michael; Reich was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in San Diego from 2013-15, Sirianni was a quality control coach, quarterbacks and then wide receivers coach in San Diego/L.A. from 2013-17 and Michael was the Chargers' tight ends coach from 2011-13.

Ultimately, it was that familiarity — and the belief that Rivers, at 38, still has plenty left in the tank — that led to a "unique opportunity" for the Colts to sign Rivers to a one-year deal, with the possibility of extending the future Hall of Famer's stay in Indy beyond the 2020 season.