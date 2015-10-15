Another Chapter Of Colts/Patriots Rivalry To Be Written Sunday Night

Earlier this week, Matt Hasselbeck addressed what he recalls about the AFC Championship loss from January.

"They smoked us. They killed us," Hasselbeck said.

"We had a plan of what we thought we could do and they crushed that plan."

Looking ahead to Sunday night, the Colts will try and reverse their recent fortunes against New England.

It will be no easy task with the Patriots coming into Sunday undefeated on the season and second in the NFL with a plus-73 point differential (in just four games).

"They've got a ton of players and they're obviously on the same page," Chuck Pagano says of the 4-0 Patriots.

"They're in sync and they're playing at a high, high level right now. You can say, 'Okay, we're going to load up here in this situation and stop the run.' Then you've got a potential matchup issue outside. You can play coverage and you might give up a little bit in the run game."

With all the outside noise descending on Indianapolis this week, Pagano has stressed the importance for his Colts to stick to their old mantra.

Pagano acknowledges how past Patriots matchups have gone, and how the Colts must learn in order to write a new script Sunday night.

"That's history. What we're going to focus on is today," Pagano says of last year's AFC Championship.