Multi-Platinum Artist Andy Grammer To Headline 'Beyond The Sidelines' For Mental Health Awareness

Indianapolis – Andy Grammer, the critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter known for his anthemic pop hits "Keep Your Head Up," "Honey, I'm Good" and "Don't Give Up On Me," will headline Beyond the Sidelines, a Sept. 23 fundraiser to benefit Kicking The Stigma, the Indianapolis Colts initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses.

Grammer began as a street performer at the Santa Monica Promenade in Southern California before launching a successful career as a singer-songwriter, producer, artist and philanthropist.

Grammer's catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-Platinum "Honey, I'm Good;" Platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes" and "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);" Gold single "I Found You" and Gold albums "Andy Grammer" and "Magazines Or Novels."

He has generated billions of streams, lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart and stands out as the "#1 Happy Pop" Streaming Artist globally. When "Don't Give Up On Me" soundtracked ESPN's 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Reach, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Most recently, his 2019 offering, "Naïve," received widespread critical acclaim. Parade attested, "Each song on the album magically pinpoints its emotional target with brilliant composition and performance," and People hailed it as "touching."

"I've always been labeled as the happy positive guy – and really owned that," Grammer said. "But during this whole pandemic, I really began to feel the inability to get quiet with myself, and my mind was something that I really had to work on. So I started going to therapy and really coming to terms with who I am."

Funds raised will go toward the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants,which support nonprofits and other organizations, primarily in Indiana, that raise awareness about mental illness or provide mental health treatment services.

WHEN:

Evening of Friday, Sept. 23

WHERE:

Lucas Estate, 1143 W. 116th St, Carmel, Ind.

NOTE:

More event details will be announced soon.

The Jim Irsay family, owners of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, launched Kicking the Stigma in 2020. Through Action Grants, as well as personal donations by the Irsays, more than $16 million has been committed to organizations to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond.

This will be the second fundraiser for the effort in as many years. During 2021's Mental Health Awareness Month, the Irsays and Colts held a four-day virtual fundraiser featuring Carson Daly, Snoop Dogg, Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Rob Lowe, Mike Epps, Cameron Crowe, Reggie Wayne, Darius Leonard, Frank & Linda Reich and others, which raised $4.5 million for Action Grants.