Andrew Luck To Miss Second Week Of OTAs With Calf Strain

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday said quarterback Andrew Luck will be missing his second straight week of on-field OTA work as he continues to deal with a strained calf.

Luck, who suffered the injury during a workout earlier in the offseason program, will once again be re-evaluated early next week, Reich said.

"Same deal as last week," Reich told reporters on Wednesday. "Just a calf strain. Calf strains or those kinds of things, you just want to let those things go or they'll nag you for a while. So we're just being precautionary there."

The Colts have two more weeks of the 2019 offseason workout program remaining beyond this week — one week of OTAs from June 3-6 and mandatory veteran minicamp from June 11-13. Reich said he "would anticipate" Luck being able to participate in on-field work before the end of the offseason program, but having suffered calf strains during his own playing career, he knows how tricky the injuries can be.

"If you let it heal, it's fine," Reich said. "But if you start rushing it back and if you start feeling it, it's just better to honor it. So that's what we're doing and just playing it safe."

Reich said Luck "could go out and play" if he had suffered the same injury during the season. For now, however, the quarterback is modifying all of his workouts and being sure to stay sharp in his classwork with the coaches so that he'll be good to go once he is able to get back onto the field.