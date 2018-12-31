Andrew Luck Ties NFL Record For Touchdown Recipients In A Season

In the third quarter on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts tight end Ryan Hewitt became the 13th different player to catch a touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Luck, which ties Luck for the most in NFL history in a single season.

Dec 30, 2018 at 10:35 PM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

123018_ind-ten-hewitt-td

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In the final game of the 2018 regular season, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck made a little history.

Early in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, Luck threw a one-yard touchdown to Ryan Hewitt, the 13th different player that Luck has connected with for a score this season.

That ties New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (2018) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2016) for the most in a single season in NFL history.

Hewitt joins the following group of Colts players to catch a touchdown from Luck in 2018: Eric Ebron (13), T.Y. Hilton (six), Dontrelle Inman (three), Erik Swoope (three), Mo Alie-Cox (two), Jack Doyle (two), Chester Rogers (two), Nyheim Hines (two), Zach Pascal (two), Ryan Grant (one), Marlon Mack (one) and Marcus Johnson (one).

The play was Hewitt's first catch with the Colts and just his second target all season.

As of that touchdown, Luck now has 39 touchdown passes on the season, which is one behind his career high of 40 set back in 2014.

