Andrew Luck Sees Darrelle Revis Once Again

Intro: On Monday night, the Colts will once again see All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis. How are Andrew Luck and the Colts viewing another matchup with the six-time Pro Bowler?

Sep 18, 2015 at 01:08 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

luck-andrew-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – In years past, Chuck Pagano has said how the kicking duo of Adam Vinatieri and Pat McAfee makes him sleep easy at night.

This week, Pagano brought out another sleep reference to describe a player who rarely is lulled to a slumber.

That player is Darrelle Revis, who this offseason took his All-Pro talents from the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots and is now back in the green and white of the New York Jets.

Different uniform. Same (young) Revis.

"Never falls asleep," Chuck Pagano said of what he's seen from Revis back with the Jets. "He's like a fine wine, just keeps getting better with age.

"I don't see any difference in Darrelle. He's very, very smart, a great competitor and he's got all the physical skills. He's so crafty. I know he spends a great deal of time watching the opponent and figuring things out. I'm sure they will have a plan to match him up on whoever."

That plan has spoiled things for past Colts offenses.

In the two matchups last season with Revis (with New England), the six-time Pro Bowler was used almost exclusively in man/shadow matchups against a Colts receiver.

The first was in the November regular season meeting, where Revis negated Reggie Wayne for making much of an impact.

In the AFC Championship, Revis was assigned to Donte Moncrief. More of the same was in order in terms of the Colts having success in throwing at Revis.

Ask Revis how he might be used on Monday night and he chuckles, "I can't tell you that."

How the Jets do employ Revis this week will likely largely depend on the health of T.Y. Hilton.

A healthy Hilton on Monday could very well see No. 24 in green stalking him all game long.

No matter where Revis lines up against the Colts, they will see a cornerback who practices ideal patience.

Life at cornerback can be antsy at times, not knowing when another ball will come your way.

It's why Andrew Luck has called Revis one of the top cornerbacks in all of football.

"He's cerebral. He's athletic. He still plays like he's a 25-year old, in terms of athleticism," Luck said of the 30-year-old-Revis. "He uses the sideline to his advantage, uses your splits, uses your motions.

"He will follow guys around. He'll wall, just stay on one side. He presses .He (plays) off. He does everything. He's a complete corner, as complete a corner as you'll find in the NFL."

Luck calls the matchup versus Revis a "healthy, healthy respect" and the Jets cornerback certainly returns the favor.

"Andrew is awesome. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Revis says.

"How we look at Andrew and the Indianapolis offense is he's the captain of the ship. He makes everything happen. He makes them go. So we have to do a real good job of plastering down the field in secondary, but also our front seven has to make sure we contain Andrew because he can hurt you with his legs as well."

Jets @ Colts 2015 - PRACTICE 9/17

Thursday afternoon practice getting ready for the Jets.

No Title
1 / 147
No Title
2 / 147
No Title
3 / 147
No Title
4 / 147
No Title
5 / 147
No Title
6 / 147
No Title
7 / 147
No Title
8 / 147
No Title
9 / 147
No Title
10 / 147
No Title
11 / 147
No Title
12 / 147
No Title
13 / 147
No Title
14 / 147
No Title
15 / 147
No Title
16 / 147
No Title
17 / 147
No Title
18 / 147
No Title
19 / 147
No Title
20 / 147
No Title
21 / 147
No Title
22 / 147
No Title
23 / 147
No Title
24 / 147
No Title
25 / 147
No Title
26 / 147
No Title
27 / 147
No Title
28 / 147
No Title
29 / 147
No Title
30 / 147
No Title
31 / 147
No Title
32 / 147
No Title
33 / 147
No Title
34 / 147
No Title
35 / 147
No Title
36 / 147
No Title
37 / 147
No Title
38 / 147
No Title
39 / 147
No Title
40 / 147
No Title
41 / 147
No Title
42 / 147
No Title
43 / 147
No Title
44 / 147
No Title
45 / 147
No Title
46 / 147
No Title
47 / 147
No Title
48 / 147
No Title
49 / 147
No Title
50 / 147
No Title
51 / 147
No Title
52 / 147
No Title
53 / 147
No Title
54 / 147
No Title
55 / 147
No Title
56 / 147
No Title
57 / 147
No Title
58 / 147
No Title
59 / 147
No Title
60 / 147
No Title
61 / 147
No Title
62 / 147
No Title
63 / 147
No Title
64 / 147
No Title
65 / 147
No Title
66 / 147
No Title
67 / 147
No Title
68 / 147
No Title
69 / 147
No Title
70 / 147
No Title
71 / 147
No Title
72 / 147
No Title
73 / 147
No Title
74 / 147
No Title
75 / 147
No Title
76 / 147
No Title
77 / 147
No Title
78 / 147
No Title
79 / 147
No Title
80 / 147
No Title
81 / 147
No Title
82 / 147
No Title
83 / 147
No Title
84 / 147
No Title
85 / 147
No Title
86 / 147
No Title
87 / 147
No Title
88 / 147
No Title
89 / 147
No Title
90 / 147
No Title
91 / 147
No Title
92 / 147
No Title
93 / 147
No Title
94 / 147
No Title
95 / 147
No Title
96 / 147
No Title
97 / 147
No Title
98 / 147
No Title
99 / 147
No Title
100 / 147
No Title
101 / 147
No Title
102 / 147
No Title
103 / 147
No Title
104 / 147
No Title
105 / 147
No Title
106 / 147
No Title
107 / 147
No Title
108 / 147
No Title
109 / 147
No Title
110 / 147
No Title
111 / 147
No Title
112 / 147
No Title
113 / 147
No Title
114 / 147
No Title
115 / 147
No Title
116 / 147
No Title
117 / 147
No Title
118 / 147
No Title
119 / 147
No Title
120 / 147
No Title
121 / 147
No Title
122 / 147
No Title
123 / 147
No Title
124 / 147
No Title
125 / 147
No Title
126 / 147
No Title
127 / 147
No Title
128 / 147
No Title
129 / 147
No Title
130 / 147
No Title
131 / 147
No Title
132 / 147
No Title
133 / 147
No Title
134 / 147
No Title
135 / 147
No Title
136 / 147
No Title
137 / 147
No Title
138 / 147
No Title
139 / 147
No Title
140 / 147
No Title
141 / 147
No Title
142 / 147
No Title
143 / 147
No Title
144 / 147
No Title
145 / 147
No Title
146 / 147
No Title
147 / 147
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Productions Wins Four Emmy® Awards

Entering the weekend, Colts Productions was nominated for a total of seven Emmys® for its video and digital programming taking fans and viewers behind the scenes of the Colts organization.  
news

In Case You Missed It: June 4-10

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts Mailbag: Where Does Jacob Eason Stand in Backup Quarterback Competition?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Jacob Eason, Carson Wentz, Dayo Odeyingbo and Sam Tevi. 
news

In Case You Missed It: May 28-June 3

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 21-27

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 14-20

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 7-13

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Eric Fisher On Why He Signed With Colts: 'It Seemed Right From The Start'

New Colts left tackle Eric Fisher talked Thursday about his decision to come to Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Malik Jefferson
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising