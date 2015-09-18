Andrew Luck Sees Darrelle Revis Once Again

Ask Revis how he might be used on Monday night and he chuckles, "I can't tell you that."

How the Jets do employ Revis this week will likely largely depend on the health of T.Y. Hilton.

A healthy Hilton on Monday could very well see No. 24 in green stalking him all game long.

No matter where Revis lines up against the Colts, they will see a cornerback who practices ideal patience.

Life at cornerback can be antsy at times, not knowing when another ball will come your way.

It's why Andrew Luck has called Revis one of the top cornerbacks in all of football.

"He's cerebral. He's athletic. He still plays like he's a 25-year old, in terms of athleticism," Luck said of the 30-year-old-Revis. "He uses the sideline to his advantage, uses your splits, uses your motions.

"He will follow guys around. He'll wall, just stay on one side. He presses .He (plays) off. He does everything. He's a complete corner, as complete a corner as you'll find in the NFL."

Luck calls the matchup versus Revis a "healthy, healthy respect" and the Jets cornerback certainly returns the favor.

"Andrew is awesome. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Revis says.