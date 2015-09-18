Andrew Luck Sees Darrelle Revis Once Again

INDIANAPOLIS – In years past, Chuck Pagano has said how the kicking duo of Adam Vinatieri and Pat McAfee makes him sleep easy at night.
This week, Pagano brought out another sleep reference to describe a player who rarely is lulled to a slumber.
That player is Darrelle Revis, who this offseason took his All-Pro talents from the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots and is now back in the green and white of the New York Jets.
Different uniform. Same (young) Revis.
"Never falls asleep," Chuck Pagano said of what he's seen from Revis back with the Jets. "He's like a fine wine, just keeps getting better with age.
"I don't see any difference in Darrelle. He's very, very smart, a great competitor and he's got all the physical skills. He's so crafty. I know he spends a great deal of time watching the opponent and figuring things out. I'm sure they will have a plan to match him up on whoever."
That plan has spoiled things for past Colts offenses.
In the two matchups last season with Revis (with New England), the six-time Pro Bowler was used almost exclusively in man/shadow matchups against a Colts receiver.
The first was in the November regular season meeting, where Revis negated Reggie Wayne for making much of an impact.
In the AFC Championship, Revis was assigned to Donte Moncrief. More of the same was in order in terms of the Colts having success in throwing at Revis.
Ask Revis how he might be used on Monday night and he chuckles, "I can't tell you that."
How the Jets do employ Revis this week will likely largely depend on the health of T.Y. Hilton.
A healthy Hilton on Monday could very well see No. 24 in green stalking him all game long.
No matter where Revis lines up against the Colts, they will see a cornerback who practices ideal patience.
Life at cornerback can be antsy at times, not knowing when another ball will come your way.
It's why Andrew Luck has called Revis one of the top cornerbacks in all of football.
"He's cerebral. He's athletic. He still plays like he's a 25-year old, in terms of athleticism," Luck said of the 30-year-old-Revis. "He uses the sideline to his advantage, uses your splits, uses your motions.
"He will follow guys around. He'll wall, just stay on one side. He presses .He (plays) off. He does everything. He's a complete corner, as complete a corner as you'll find in the NFL."
Luck calls the matchup versus Revis a "healthy, healthy respect" and the Jets cornerback certainly returns the favor.
"Andrew is awesome. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Revis says.
"How we look at Andrew and the Indianapolis offense is he's the captain of the ship. He makes everything happen. He makes them go. So we have to do a real good job of plastering down the field in secondary, but also our front seven has to make sure we contain Andrew because he can hurt you with his legs as well."
