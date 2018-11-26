Andrew Luck's Heroic Third-Down Effort Sparks Colts Victory

The heroic nature of the play by Luck was only made better by the fact that his decision to throw the ball to Rogers seemed like an afterthought.

For a brief moment, it looked like Luck's momentum from stumbling may turn him into a runner on the play.

"There was a moment there where (I thought), 'Don't go down, Andrew. Come on, stay up and give our guys a chance. Let's go,' and I managed to," Luck said following the game.

Luck's head coach, Frank Reich, was just as amazed as everyone else at the outcome of that play.

"I mean, it's incredible because he starts to stumble. The human reaction is when you start to stumble you look to the ground to try to gain your balance," Reich, a former NFL quarterback himself, told reporters after the game. "All you're worried about when you start stumbling is, 'Let me regain my balance.' And for him to regain his balance, then you think you'll just regain your balance and run it, but he regains his balance, sees Chester and makes a big-time throw. That's why he is who he is."

Rogers — who Reich later admitted to reporters wasn't even in the planned progressions to start the play — was well aware of who the Colts have behind center, and just because a play may look bleak for a moment, knows it is not over until the whistle blows.

"We knew we needed a big play. Andrew has the ability to get out of the pocket and make plays happen, so we just had to stay alive the whole time," Rogers said. "I saw him make eye contact with me and I got to the open spot.

"They were in zone, so they had their eyes on the quarterback," Rogers recalled. "So, in the zone if you get lost around the defenders, you find the open hole, and that's how I was able to get open."

The play set the Colts up to completely control the remaining minute and a half of the game. Three Nyheim Hines carries later, and Indy had the ball at the Dolphins' 14-yard line with three seconds on the clock — and the greatest kicker in NFL history running onto the field to attempt the game-winner from 32 yards out.