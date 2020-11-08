Colts Celebrating Lucas Oil Stadium's 100th Regular Season Game Today

The Indianapolis Colts today will be officially playing host to the team's 100th regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened back in 2007. We take a look back at some of the greatest moments and players over the past 13 seasons.

Nov 08, 2020 at 08:23 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Believe it or not, today's Week 9 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens will be the 100th regular season game ever hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the facility, which opened in 2008, has become one of the best entertainment venues in the country — hosting a Super Bowl, NCAA Final Fours, major concerts and countless other events — it'll always best be known as the home of the Colts, who, thanks in large part to their passionate fans, have compiled an impressive 65-34 (.657) home regular season record over the past 13 seasons.

So as the Colts try to make it 66 regular season wins at Lucas Oil Stadium today vs. the Ravens, let's take a look back at some of the greatest moments and players to step foot in "The House That Manning Built."

Greatest games

Lucas Oil Stadium has been the site of some epic games since it opened back in 2008. Here are some of the best Colts-related moments over the past 13 seasons:

» Colts vs. Patriots / Nov. 15, 2009 / Week 10

4th and 2. Need we say more? The undefeated Colts (8-0) were playing host to their heated rivals, the Patriots (6-2), in their 2019 Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, and as usual, the two AFC juggernauts found themselves locked in to an absolute thriller down the stretch. Leading 34-28 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots were facing a 4th and 2 from their own 28-yard line; fearing what a red-hot Peyton Manning could potentially do, even with less-than-ideal field position, however, New England head coach Bill Belichick elected to go for it. Quarterback Tom Brady completed a short pass to running back Kevin Faulk, but he was immediately dragged to the turf by Colts safety Melvin Bullitt, just short of the first down marker. Turnover on downs. Manning & Co. knew what to do from there; he would find wide receiver Reggie Wayne for a one-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, and the extra point from Matt Stover would put the cherry on top in Indy's 35-34 instant classic victory over New England.

» Colts vs. Jets / Jan. 24, 2010 / AFC Championship Game

The Colts, who had won 14 games during the regular season, were the clear favorites heading into their AFC Championship battle at home against the Jets, who finished the season with a 9-7 record. But New York also had all the confidence in the world — and the league's No. 1 defense — and would jump out to an 11-point lead, 17-6, with 2:16 left in the second quarter. But that's when Peyton Manning and the Colts decided enough was enough, as the then-four-time MVP threw three touchdown passes the rest of the way — becoming the first player to accomplish that feat all season against the New York defense — and rallying Indy to a 30-17 victory, propelling the team to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. Wide receivers Pierre Garçon (11 receptions, 151 yards, one touchdown) and Austin Collie (seven receptions, 123 yards, one touchdown) had big days for the Colts' offense, as did Manning, who completed 26-of-39 passes for 377 yards and three scores for a QB rating of 123.6.

» Colts vs. Packers / Oct. 7, 2012 / Week 5

Taking the field without their leader, first-year head coach Chuck Pagano, who was a couple miles away at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center as he underwent treatment for leukemia — of which he was diagnosed just days prior — the Colts found themselves behind by 18 points, 21-3, heading into halftime of their Week 5 matchup against reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. But then rookie quarterback Andrew Luck, veteran wide receiver Reggie Wayne and the Indy defense woke up — in a big way. The Colts rallied to score 27 second-half points to storm all the way back, defeating the Packers, 30-27, as Luck completed 8-of-11 passes on the final, game-winning drive, which ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to Wayne, who had a career-high 212 receiving yards while wearing orange gloves and an orange mouthpiece — the color for leukemia awareness. Fresh off what was then the third-largest comeback win in franchise history, Colts owner Jim Irsay rushed off to deliver the game ball to Pagano, who would survive his battle with leukemia and whose "CHUCKSTRONG" campaign has since raised millions for cancer research.

» Colts vs. Chiefs / Jan. 4, 2014 / AFC Wild Card Round

The odds certainly weren't in the Colts' favor when they went into halftime of their 2013 Wild Card Round matchup against the Chiefs trailing by 21 points. And when that deficit grew to 28 points, 38-10, with 13:39 left in the third quarter, the odds of an Indy victory shrunk to less than one percent, according to ESPN Stats & Information. But those oddsmakers apparently didn't account for an inspired Andrew Luck. Luck, then in his second season as the Colts' starting quarterback, would catch fire from there, throwing three second-half touchdowns and making a heroic effort to scoop up a Donald Brown fumble and dive into the end zone for another score, leading Indy to its improbable 45-44 victory over the Chiefs in front of a frenzied home crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was the second-largest postseason comeback victory in NFL history, trailing only the Frank Reich-led Buffalo Bills, who overcame a 32-point deficit to defeat the Houston Oilers, 41-38, in overtime of their Wild Card Round matchup Jan. 3, 1993.

» Colts vs. Broncos / Nov. 8, 2015 / Week 9

Peyton Manning was bringing his 7-0 Broncos into Lucas Oil Stadium for his official "homecoming" matchup against his old team, the Colts, who at 4-4 had struggled to find consistency out of the gate to start the 2015 season. But quarterback Andrew Luck certainly rose to the occasion on this night, starting strong — propelling the Colts to a 17-0 first-half lead — and then finishing on a high note — leading Indy on two tie-breaking drives in the fourth quarter. Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri would drill a 55-yard field goal with 6:13 left to give the Colts a 27-24 win, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Luck completed 21-of-36 passes for 252 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the eventual Super Bowl champion Broncos and their top-ranked defense.

——————

Greatest performers

The Colts have played 99 regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium. As we get ready for game No. 100 today against the Ravens, here are the top overall performers in the stadium's history:

Games Played

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position Games Played
1 Adam Vinatieri K 88
2 Anthony Castonzo T 71
T-3 T.Y. Hilton WR 63
T-3 Pat McAfee P 63
5 Robert Mathis DE 60
T-6 Jack Doyle TE 52
T-6 Reggie Wayne WR 52
8 Antoine Bethea S 49
9 Andrew Luck QB 43
10 Matt Overton LS 42

——————

Passing Yards

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position Passing Yards
1 Andrew Luck QB 12,117
2 Peyton Manning QB 7,098
3 Jacoby Brissett QB 3,387
4 Blake Bortles QB 1,395
5 Philip Rivers QB 1,313
6 Matt Hasselbeck QB 1,060
7 Ryan Tannehill QB 995
8 Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 994
9 Brian Hoyer QB 954
10 Tom Brady QB 944

——————

Rushing Yards

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position Rushing Yards
1 Frank Gore RB 1,539
2 Donald Brown RB 1,269
3 Joseph Addai RB 1,189
4 Marlon Mack RB 1,159
5 Andrew Luck QB 841
6 Maurice Jones-Drew RB 580
7 Trent Richardson RB 537
8 Vick Ballard RB 456
9 Arian Foster RB 455
10 Jordan Wilkins RB 443

——————

Receiving Yards

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position Receiving Yards
1 T.Y. Hilton WR 4,794
2 Reggie Wayne WR 3,736
3 Pierre Garçon WR 1,385
4 Donte Moncrief WR 1,189
5 Jack Doyle TE 1,129
6 Dallas Clark TE 1,111
7 Coby Fleener TE 1,084
8 Austin Collie WR 777
9 Chester Rogers WR 701
10 Dwayne Allen TE 691

——————

Points Scored

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position Points Scored
1 Adam Vinatieri K 680
2 T.Y. Hilton WR 156
3 Reggie Wayne WR 124
4 Joseph Addai RB 90
5 Marlon Mack RB 76
6 Donte Moncrief WR 72
7 Jack Doyle TE 66
T-8 Dwayne Allen TE 62
T-8 Donald Brown RB 62
10 Eric Ebron TE 60

——————

Total Tackles

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position Total Tackles
1 Antoine Bethea S 316
2 Jerrell Freeman LB 269
3 D'Qwell Jackson LB 196
4 Robert Mathis DE 187
5 Pat Angerer LB 177
6 Darius Leonard LB 162
7 Kavell Conner LB 143
8 Gary Brackett LB 140
9 Anthony Walker LB 135
10 Clint Session LB 124

——————

Sacks

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position Sacks
1 Robert Mathis DE 47.0
2 Dwight Freeney DE 28.5
3 Erik Walden OLB 12.0
4 Jabaal Sheard DE 9.5
5 Jerrell Freeman LB 9.0
6 Justin Houston DE 7.5
7 Darius Leonard LB 7.0
8 Yannick Ngakoue DE 5.5
T-9 Denico Autry DT/DE 5.0
T-9 Kendall Langford DE 5.0
T-9 Cory Redding DT 5.0
T-9 J.J. Watt DE 5.0

——————

Interceptions

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position Interceptions
T-1 Mike Adams S 7
T-1 Vontae Davis CB 7
3 Kelvin Hayden CB 6
T-4 Antoine Bethea S 5
T-4 Darius Butler CB 5
T-4 Pierre Desir CB 5
T-4 Jerraud Powers CB 5
8 Kenny Moore II CB 4
T-9 Malik Hooker S 3
T-9 Darius Leonard LB 3
T-9 Rashaan Melvin CB 3
T-9 Bernard Pollard S 3
T-9 Cassius Vaughn CB 3

