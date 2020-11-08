Colts Celebrating Lucas Oil Stadium's 100th Regular Season Game Today

» Colts vs. Patriots / Nov. 15, 2009 / Week 10

4th and 2. Need we say more? The undefeated Colts (8-0) were playing host to their heated rivals, the Patriots (6-2), in their 2019 Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, and as usual, the two AFC juggernauts found themselves locked in to an absolute thriller down the stretch. Leading 34-28 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots were facing a 4th and 2 from their own 28-yard line; fearing what a red-hot Peyton Manning could potentially do, even with less-than-ideal field position, however, New England head coach Bill Belichick elected to go for it. Quarterback Tom Brady completed a short pass to running back Kevin Faulk, but he was immediately dragged to the turf by Colts safety Melvin Bullitt, just short of the first down marker. Turnover on downs. Manning & Co. knew what to do from there; he would find wide receiver Reggie Wayne for a one-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, and the extra point from Matt Stover would put the cherry on top in Indy's 35-34 instant classic victory over New England.

» Colts vs. Jets / Jan. 24, 2010 / AFC Championship Game

The Colts, who had won 14 games during the regular season, were the clear favorites heading into their AFC Championship battle at home against the Jets, who finished the season with a 9-7 record. But New York also had all the confidence in the world — and the league's No. 1 defense — and would jump out to an 11-point lead, 17-6, with 2:16 left in the second quarter. But that's when Peyton Manning and the Colts decided enough was enough, as the then-four-time MVP threw three touchdown passes the rest of the way — becoming the first player to accomplish that feat all season against the New York defense — and rallying Indy to a 30-17 victory, propelling the team to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. Wide receivers Pierre Garçon (11 receptions, 151 yards, one touchdown) and Austin Collie (seven receptions, 123 yards, one touchdown) had big days for the Colts' offense, as did Manning, who completed 26-of-39 passes for 377 yards and three scores for a QB rating of 123.6.

» Colts vs. Packers / Oct. 7, 2012 / Week 5

Taking the field without their leader, first-year head coach Chuck Pagano, who was a couple miles away at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center as he underwent treatment for leukemia — of which he was diagnosed just days prior — the Colts found themselves behind by 18 points, 21-3, heading into halftime of their Week 5 matchup against reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. But then rookie quarterback Andrew Luck, veteran wide receiver Reggie Wayne and the Indy defense woke up — in a big way. The Colts rallied to score 27 second-half points to storm all the way back, defeating the Packers, 30-27, as Luck completed 8-of-11 passes on the final, game-winning drive, which ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to Wayne, who had a career-high 212 receiving yards while wearing orange gloves and an orange mouthpiece — the color for leukemia awareness. Fresh off what was then the third-largest comeback win in franchise history, Colts owner Jim Irsay rushed off to deliver the game ball to Pagano, who would survive his battle with leukemia and whose "CHUCKSTRONG" campaign has since raised millions for cancer research.

» Colts vs. Chiefs / Jan. 4, 2014 / AFC Wild Card Round