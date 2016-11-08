 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Andrew Luck Enters Bye Week With Career-Best Completion Percentage

Intro: The 2016 season is the fifth in the NFL for Andrew Luck. Where has Luck improved in 2016 and what does he think about the Colts’ offense going into the bye week?

Nov 08, 2016 at 05:52 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Andrew Luck's Tuesday during the bye week last season was one he would like to forget.

In 2015, following the Colts' impressive victory over the Broncos, the news quickly turned dreary.

On the Tuesday of the team's 2015 bye week, the Colts announced Luck had lacerated his kidney. The win he just finished off against Denver? That would be his final time on the field in 2015.

So here Luck was, on this Tuesday of the 2016 bye week, taking to the podium, eager to share his thoughts on an offense he feels is ready to take off.

"We've seen as the season has gone along more and more good stuff from us as a unit," Luck said on Tuesday after the Colts' offense put up 24 points at Lambeau.

"I think guys are starting to feel how explosive this offense could be."

In Sunday's upset victory over the Packers, Luck showed the necessary resolve after two first-quarter interceptions.

Luck got others involved---nine different players caught passes.

The quarterback was also a chief part of the offense going 7-for-14 on third-down (against one of the NFL's better third-down defenses). Those seven conversions came from a different player each time, highlighting the offense not needing to rely on just a couple of skill guys to carry the unit.

Against Green Bay, we saw Luck have his full cupboard of skill guys for the first time since the 2016 season opener.

Even with the injuries around Luck this year, the quarterback has completed 63.7 percent of his passes, which would be a career-high.

Luck's 2.0 interception percentage is the second-best mark in his five NFL seasons.

Even more protection of the football for Luck is something he will continue to harp on after the self-scouting of the bye week concludes.

"I have to improve taking care of the football (and) helping this offense do what it can do," Luck said on Tuesday.

"We've seen glimmers of some really good stuff. We've also seen some not so good stuff. I think this team has fortitude and backbone. We've sort of pushed and pushed and pushed and no one has cracked. We've stepped up to the challenge at times when we needed it the most. And we need to build on that now. I think this week comes at a perfect time to self evaluate as the week goes on. And to see tactically, football wise, technique wise why hasn't it been as good as you want it to be."

The joy from Sunday's win over the Packers will eventually cease.

And Luck made it clear on Tuesday that it has to, in order for this team to have bigger celebrations in the final two months of the season.

"The goal is for (Sunday) to not be the biggest win of the year," Luck says.

"This won't be the highlight of the year."

