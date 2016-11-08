Andrew Luck Enters Bye Week With Career-Best Completion Percentage

In Sunday's upset victory over the Packers, Luck showed the necessary resolve after two first-quarter interceptions.

Luck got others involved---nine different players caught passes.

The quarterback was also a chief part of the offense going 7-for-14 on third-down (against one of the NFL's better third-down defenses). Those seven conversions came from a different player each time, highlighting the offense not needing to rely on just a couple of skill guys to carry the unit.

Against Green Bay, we saw Luck have his full cupboard of skill guys for the first time since the 2016 season opener.

Even with the injuries around Luck this year, the quarterback has completed 63.7 percent of his passes, which would be a career-high.

Luck's 2.0 interception percentage is the second-best mark in his five NFL seasons.

Even more protection of the football for Luck is something he will continue to harp on after the self-scouting of the bye week concludes.

"I have to improve taking care of the football (and) helping this offense do what it can do," Luck said on Tuesday.

"We've seen glimmers of some really good stuff. We've also seen some not so good stuff. I think this team has fortitude and backbone. We've sort of pushed and pushed and pushed and no one has cracked. We've stepped up to the challenge at times when we needed it the most. And we need to build on that now. I think this week comes at a perfect time to self evaluate as the week goes on. And to see tactically, football wise, technique wise why hasn't it been as good as you want it to be."

The joy from Sunday's win over the Packers will eventually cease.

And Luck made it clear on Tuesday that it has to, in order for this team to have bigger celebrations in the final two months of the season.

"The goal is for (Sunday) to not be the biggest win of the year," Luck says.