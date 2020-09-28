Andrean's Chris Skinner Named Sixth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Chris Skinner of Andrean High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today.  

Sep 28, 2020 at 06:29 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
IMG_3090

Indianapolis – Chris Skinner of Andrean High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 

Skinner was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 2A No. 1 Fighting 59ers defeated the Class 4A No. 3 Hobart Brickies 35-24. The opportunistic 59ers erased a 14-0 first quarter deficit by turning three Hobart turnovers into 21 points in the win.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 6:

Table inside Article
Region Coach/School
2 Mike Davidson – Mishawaka Marian
3 Brett Fox – Columbia City
4 Herb King – Seeger
5 Bob Prescott – Huntington North
6 Mark Raetz – Northview
7 Brandon Winters – Southport
8 Jake Gilbert – Westfield
9 Mike Goebel – Evansville Mater Dei
10 Bob Gaddis – Columbus East

This season marks the 21st year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of the coach's choice.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

Related Content

Valparaiso's Dynamic Duo Of Jones And Dingman Propel No. 2 Valparaiso
news

Valparaiso's Dynamic Duo Of Jones And Dingman Propel No. 2 Valparaiso

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 5
news

2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week 5

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana high school football.
Josh Shattuck Named Fifth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 
news

Josh Shattuck Named Fifth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Josh Shattuck of Elkhart High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 
Mishawaka Marian's Bogunia Rises To The Challenge For The No. 3 Knights 
news

Mishawaka Marian's Bogunia Rises To The Challenge For The No. 3 Knights 

Mt. Vernon's Mike Kirschner Named Fourth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 
news

Mt. Vernon's Mike Kirschner Named Fourth 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Mike Kirschner of Mt. Vernon High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 
Center Grove's Curry Getting the Job Done On and Off the Field
news

Center Grove's Curry Getting the Job Done On and Off the Field

The 2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider: Week Three
news

The 2020 Indiana Football Digest Insider: Week Three

The Indiana Football Digest Insider is a weekly recap of news, facts, trends, and streaks around Indiana High School Football
Tell City's Mac Webb Named Third 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 
news

Tell City's Mac Webb Named Third 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Mac Webb of Tell City High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 
West Washington's Holden Bowsman - Following In His Father's Footsteps
news

West Washington's Holden Bowsman - Following In His Father's Footsteps

Cathedral's Bill Peebles Named Second 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 
news

Cathedral's Bill Peebles Named Second 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Bill Peebles of Cathedral High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 
Age Not a Factor for Lafayette Central Catholic's Breyfogle
news

Age Not a Factor for Lafayette Central Catholic's Breyfogle

Advertising