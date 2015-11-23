Anatomy Of The Drives: Falcons Edition

Ahmad Bradshaw's seven-yard touchdown catch from Matt HasselbeckThe scene: Down 14-0 with 8:54 to go in the second quarter, the Colts took over at the 20-yard line.The anatomy of the drive: 13 plays for 80 yards, in 6:59.Key play: Coming into this series, the Colts first four drives on Sunday started with two turnovers and a pair of failed third-and-ones (one via run, one via pass). This drive saw the Colts convert three third downs (all third-and-fives or shorter). Griff Whalen, Coby Fleener and Ahmad Bradshaw were the converters for the Colts and they allowed for this critical score late in the half.The score: Following the two-minute warning, you had the feeling the Colts needed to get seven points here. Atlanta still had all three timeouts and was receiving the ball to start the third quarter, so they had a chance for two more scores before the Colts would see the ball again. The Colts made sure they got seven. A little flip from Matt Hasselbeck to Ahmad Bradshaw sprung the veteran running back nearly untouched behind a screen and into the end zone.**