Anatomy Of The Drives: Broncos Edition

Frank Gore's seven-yard touchdown runThe scene: Tied at zero with 10:30 to play in the first quarter, the Colts took over at their own 20-yard line.The anatomy of the drive: 7 plays for 80 yards, in 3:42.Key play: All week long, the Colts were searching for a fast start, even if the opening quarter didn't end in a deficit. On the Colts second drive of the game, they faced a third-and-10 at their own 37-yard line. Here, T.Y. Hilton got behind Denver Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris for a 28-yard reception. Hilton not only made the catch but he held on after a hit from T.J. Ward tacked on another 15 yards for unnecessary roughness. Hilton was a game-time decision, at best, Sunday morning. He not only played in the game, but had five catches (in six targets) for 82 yards. Considering the circumstances, this might have been Hilton's best game of 2015.The score: This run is the epitome of why Frank Gore has been so successful in his 11 NFL seasons. With blocks from "fullback" Jack Doyle, right guard Hugh Thornton and center Jonotthan Harrison, Gore is able to slither his way through the Denver defense for the seven-yard touchdown run. This drive started with a Gore run of 17 yards and ended with him finding the end zone. These points were the first opening quarter points the Broncos had given up all season long.**