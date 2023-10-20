Colts claim CB Ameer Speed off waivers from Patriots; waive WR Amari Rodgers

Indianapolis -The Indianapolis Colts today claimed cornerback Ameer Speed off waivers (from New England) and waived wide receiver Amari Rodgers.
Speed, 6-3, 215 pounds, played in five games with the Patriots this season and registered two solo tackles and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by New England in the sixth round (214th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Speed started 11-of-12 games at Michigan State in 2022 and totaled 62 tackles (36 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and five passes defensed. Prior to Michigan State, he played in 48 games (three starts) at Georgia (2017-21) and compiled 25 tackles (18 solo) and one pass defensed. Speed was part of the Bulldogs' 2021 National Championship team.
Rodgers, 5-9, 212 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on August 2, 2023. Rodgers has played in 35 career games (two starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Houston Texans (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2021-22) and has compiled 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. He has also totaled three carries for 18 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards (7.6 avg.) and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards (18.9 avg.).