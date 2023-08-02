Roster Moves

Colts sign WR Amari Rodgers, waive WR Johnny King

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 

Aug 02, 2023 at 04:35 PM
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Amari Rodgers and waived wide receiver Johnny King.

Rodgers, 5-9, 212 pounds, has played in 32 career games (two starts) in his time with the Houston Texans (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2021-22) and has compiled 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. He has also totaled three carries for 18 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards (7.6 avg.) and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards (18.9 avg.). Rodgers has appeared in one postseason contest and has registered two punt returns for 11 yards (5.5 avg.) and three kickoff returns for 66 yards (22.0 avg.). He was originally selected by the Packers in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

In 2022, Rodgers played in six games (one start) with the Texans and tallied 12 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. He also had two carries for seven yards. Rodgers began the season with the Packers and appeared in 10 games with the team. With Green Bay, he finished with four receptions for 50 yards, 20 punt returns for 139 yards (7.0 avg.) and six kickoff returns for 122 yards (20.3 avg.).

King, 6-5, 209 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, he appeared in 36 combined games (31 starts) at Southeast Missouri State (2020-22) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2019) and registered 142 receptions for 1,836 yards and 14 touchdowns.

