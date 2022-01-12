Colts Sign CB Alexander Myres To Reserve/Future Contract

Myres, 5-11, 192 pounds, participated in 2021 training camp with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2020, he spent time on the Detroit Lions' active roster and practice squad. Myres played in one game and registered five solo tackles and one pass defensed. As a rookie in 2019, he spent most of the season on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. Myres originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2019.