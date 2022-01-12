Colts Sign CB Alexander Myres To Reserve/Future Contract

Myers originally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. 

Jan 12, 2022 at 01:46 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Alexander Myres to a reserve/future contract.

Myres, 5-11, 192 pounds, participated in 2021 training camp with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2020, he spent time on the Detroit Lions' active roster and practice squad. Myres played in one game and registered five solo tackles and one pass defensed. As a rookie in 2019, he spent most of the season on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. Myres originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2019.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign 14 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. 
news

Colts Activate WR Parris Campbell From Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley, S Will Redmond, DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Campbell had 10 catches for 162 yards with a touchdown before being placed on injured reserve following in Week 7. 
news

Colts Activate LS Luke Rhodes From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Rhodes was named one of the Colts' seven 2022 Pro Bowl players last month. 
news

Colts Sign T Shon Coleman To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Shon Coleman to the practice squad.
news

Colts Waive LB Malik Jefferson

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Activate Malik Jefferson From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Restore James Morgan, Eli Wolf To Practice Squad, Release Kyle Nelson From Practice Squad

Colts today activated linebacker Malik Jefferson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and restored quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. The team also released long snapper Kyle Nelson from the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate 3 From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate 4 From Practice Squad Ahead Of Week 17 Game Against Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. 
news

Colts Place LS Luke Rhodes On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign LS Kyle Nelson To Practice Squad, Release DT Da'Shawn Hand From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Friday. 
news

Colts Activate S Jahleel Addae, RB Marlon Mack From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 
news

Colts Activate Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday. 
news

Colts Sign C Joey Hunt, Activate T Greg Senat To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign S D.J. Swearinger To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising