Colts Chatter: Al-Quadin Muhammad On His Development As Pass Rusher

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad talked to local reporters today via video conference. What’s the latest on his development as a pass rusher and new defensive line coach Brian Baker? Here’s the latest edition of “Colts Chatter.”

Aug 31, 2020 at 05:34 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

082320_tc-prax-muhammad
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad talked to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on his development as a pass rusher and new defensive line coach Brian Baker? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad

» Hard work has presented Muhammad with an opportunity to play a key role in 2020: Muhammad was a sixth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft and the Colts were quick to swoop in and claim the University of Miami product after he was waived just before the start of the 2018 regular season.

Since that time, Muhammad has served as a key piece of depth along the Colts' defensive front. In 31 games in Indy with eight starts, Muhammad has 56 total tackles (13 for a loss) with three sacks, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and 11 quarterback hits.

But with Jabaal Sheard, one of Indy's starting edge rushers the past three seasons, hitting the free agent market this offseason, the Colts were hoping that a guy like Muhammad would be able to step it up in potentially an even bigger role moving forward. He responded with an extremely productive training camp, and heads into the start of the regular season in position to play a major role off the edge for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

"To be honest, I've just been working – just working, working, working every day, just competing against some great guys on the other side of the ball," Muhammad said.

"Each year, I've just been getting better and better and better and getting comfortable in the system and getting familiar with what they want and just being coachable and just trying to do everything that they want me to do," Muhammad continued, referencing the Colts' defensive scheme.

» New defensive line coach Brian Baker isn't afraid to critique his players: Muhammad said he doesn't mind being coached up on his craft one bit, so it's probably no surprise to learn that it hasn't taken long for him to take to the style of Baker, who was hired earlier this year to guide the defensive linemen.

Muhammad said Baker is the kind of coach that always has some sort of teaching point on every play, which helps keep him on top of his game.

"He definitely keeps pushing you to get better," Muhammad said of Baker. "Every day, he coaches you hard. He's very, very, very picky when it comes down to steps and technique and a lot of different things that make you focus on those little things that you need to work on to get better.

"f I do something, it might be good or it might be great — it's never good enough for him," Muhammad said. "When you have a coach like that it's actually a good thing."

But Baker, according to Muhammad, also "is not coaching me to be a robot out there."

"He wants you to go out there and play ball, play fast and read and react as quick as possible," Muhammad said.

Related Content

Colts Release FB Roosevelt Nix
news

Colts Release FB Roosevelt Nix

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released fullback Roosevelt Nix.
Kenny Moore II #23CB5-9190ibs25yrsExp4 Valdosta State
news

Four Colts Return To Practice Monday; Updates On Trey Burton, Sheldon Day

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on Julian Blackmon, Marcus Johnson, Kenny Moore II and Zach Pascal's return to practice on Monday, injury updates on Trey Burton and Sheldon Day and more?
Julian Blackmon Removed From NFI List
news

Julian Blackmon Removed From NFI List

The Indianapolis Colts today removed safety Julian Blackmon from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Top Takeaways: Colts Wrap Up 2020 Training Camp
news

Top Takeaways: Colts Wrap Up 2020 Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday held their final training camp practice of the year. With final roster cuts looming on Saturday, and the regular season set to begin in just two weeks, what were some of the top takeaways from this year's training camp action?
#17 QB Philip Rivers
news

Philip Rivers On T.Y. Hilton's Feel, Going To The No-Huddle, Being Multiple On Offense

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers talked to the local media via video conference after Saturday's training camp scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium. What's the latest on his increasing rapport with T.Y. Hilton, his confidence running the no-huddle, being a versatile offensive attack and more?
#34 CB Isaiah Rodgers, #20 RB Jordan Wilkins
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 29: Training Camp Comes To Close With Final Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts today officially wrapped up this year's training camp with their second and final scrimmage session at Lucas Oil Stadium. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Frank Reich On Offensive Progress In Camp, DeForest Buckner's Impact, Injury Updates
news

Frank Reich On Offensive Progress In Camp, DeForest Buckner's Impact, Injury Updates

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to reporters Saturday via video conference after the team's training camp scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium. What's the latest on the offensive momentum heading into Week 1, DeForest Buckner's defensive impact, injuries to Trey Burton and Kenny Moore II and more?
Frank Reich On His Players Taking A Stand, Potential Returns For Parris Campbell & Julian Blackmon
news

Frank Reich On His Players Taking A Stand, Potential Returns For Parris Campbell & Julian Blackmon

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What's the latest on his thoughts on the Colts' players taking a stand against systemic racism, wide receiver Parris Campbell's potential return, rookie safety Julian Blackmon's recovery process and more?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 28: T.Y. Hilton Gets Fired Up, Ben Banogu Returns
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 28: T.Y. Hilton Gets Fired Up, Ben Banogu Returns

The Indianapolis Colts today held their final training camp practice of the year at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before Saturday's second and final scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Chris Ballard On Social Initiatives, Training Camp Takeaways, Philip Rivers Expectations
news

Chris Ballard On Social Initiatives, Training Camp Takeaways, Philip Rivers Expectations

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Friday joined 1075 The Fan's "The Dan Dakich Show," where he discussed his players initiatives to address systemic racism, some of his top takeaways from training camp so far, what he expects out of Philip Rivers and more.
Colts Players Share Plan To Make Lasting Social Impact, Target Systemic Racism
news

Colts Players Share Plan To Make Lasting Social Impact, Target Systemic Racism

Indianapolis Colts players Jacoby Brissett and Zaire Franklin, as well as head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard, issued a statement after Friday's practice, expressing why the team decided not to practice on Thursday to instead focus on action items to directly address racial injustices.

Advertising