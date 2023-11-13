Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 10

As the NFL regular season reaches November, this is the time teams and fans alike begin to start thinking about the playoffs. The Colts are no different as they head into their Week 11 bye with a 5-5 record after winning their last two games.

Despite being swept by the Jacksonville Jaguars who currently lead the AFC South, that doesn't mean that the Colts are out of the race for the divisional crown.

As of right now, they're third in the division behind the aforementioned Jaguars and the Houston Texans. The Colts beat the Texans 31-20 in their Week 2 matchup. They won't play each other again until Week 18, which could be a game with major playoff implications.