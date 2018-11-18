Adam Vinatieri Now NFL's Winningest Regular Season Player

INDIANAPOLIS — Of course he wasn't done making history.
With the Indianapolis Colts' 38-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, kicker Adam Vinatieri became the winningest player in NFL regular season history, surpassing George Blanda's previous record of 209 regular season wins.
Vinatieri chipped in on the win, converting his only field goal attempt as well as all five extra point attempts.
Each week, it seems like we're going over a new NFL record that Vinatieri has summited.
"Honestly, that guy just needs to stop impressing everybody," Rigoberto Sanchez, the Colts punter and Vinatieri's kick holder, joked after the game.
"I know he treats it like just another game, another kick, but it's incredible what he has done," Sanchez continued. "It's an amazing goal that he has completed in his life to get to this point, and he just doesn't stop breaking records, so it's awesome."
Earlier this season, Vinatieri broke two other major records. In Week 4 against the Houston Texans, he became the NFL's all-time leader in made field goals, surpassing Morten Andersen's 565 with a 42-yard kick just before halftime.
Vinatieri would then break Andersen's biggest record in Oakland against the Raiders in Week 8 when he surpassed Andersen's 2,544 points scored. Vinatieri now stands alone in league history as the all-time leading scorer.
"It's awesome. I've been very fortunate to play for a long time, but (also) for two organizations that win a lot of games," Vinatieri said about his latest record after the game. "It's a lot of fun."
The 45-year-old kicker is typically one to deflect individual accolades and focus on team accomplishments. Well, there's no bigger team accomplishment on a weekly basis than winning, and no one has won more than Vinatieri.
"You look at it this way: it's completely a team record, it has nothing to do with me other than I was just one guy that was on the team and we were winning a lot of games," Vinatieri said.
"So, I think between being old and being on a great team, after awhile it just stacks up that way. I'm happy that it's most wins rather than the most losses."