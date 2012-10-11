A QUICK LOOK

Indianapolis (2-2) has its first road game in more than a month, traveling to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to take on the New York Jets (2-3). The Colts are 21-13 all-time in New York against the Jets.

Oct 11, 2012 at 03:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

newyorkjets.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts face the dilemma of preparing for two different quarterbacks this week.

Jets signal-callers Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow each saw time during New York's 23-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Sanchez is the starting quarterback, but Tebow is used in selective packages and was in on seven snaps against Houston.

Tebow has run the ball 14 times from the quarterback position this season compared to just two pass attempts.

On Monday night, Sanchez was 14-of-31 for 230 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Jets' offense took a serious blow when leading wide receiver Santonio Holmes was placed on injured reserve after week four.

Fellow receiver Stephen Hill has not played since week three.  He caught five passes for 89 yards in the Jets' 48-28 win over the Buffalo Bills in week one.

With Holmes, Hill and tight end Dustin Keller out against the Texans, New York relied on a young receiving corps and even had cornerback Antonio Cromartie play three snaps on offense.

Keller, a Purdue product, is expected to be back against the Colts.

The running game is a combination of Shonn Greene and Bilal Powell, with Greene leading the team with 76 carries for 217 yards.

Defensively, the Jets are one of the league's top pass units and are doing it without the services of Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Without Revis in the lineup, Cromartie was terrific on Monday night, limiting Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson to one catch while recording his second interception of the season.

Against the Texans, the Jets benefited from a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown by running back Joe McKnight.

New York cut the score to 23-17 with more than 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but the offense could not produce any more points.

The Jets would get three more possessions, but the offense stalled after a Texans sack pushed New York out of field goal range midway through the fourth quarter.

The final legitimate threat for New York ended when Sanchez threw his second interception of the evening with less than two minutes to play.

*2012 Record: *2-3, Tied for Second in the AFC East.

*Head Coach: *Rex Ryan, four seasons as Jets head coach (30-23 overall in the regular season).

*2012 NFL Rankings: *Offense – Overall, 28th (284.4); Rushing, 25th (83.0); Passing, 28th (201.4) Defense – Overall, 20th (371.8); Rushing, 31st (172.0); Passing, 6th (199.8).

*2012 Leading Passer: *Mark Sanchez (77-159 comp., 1,043 yards, 48.4 pct., 6 TDs, 6 INTs).

*2012 Leading Rusher: *Shonn Greene (76 carries, 217 yards, 1 TDs).

*2012 Leading Receiver: *Santonio Holmes (20 receptions, 272 yards, 1 TD).

2012 Leading Sacker:  Garrett McIntyre (2.0).

2012 Turnover Breakdown:  -3 (T21st).

2012 NFL Draft Results:  With the 16th pick in the first round of April's NFL Draft, the Jets took defensive end Quentin Coples. The North Carolina product has seen time rotating along the defensive line in each game this season.  In the second round, the Jets selected wide receiver Stephen Hill.  Hill had five catches for 89 yards in his debut, but injuries have forced him to miss the past two contests.  Linebacker Demario Davis (third round) and safety Josh Bush (sixth round) have each seen time on the Jets defense through five games.

*2011 Review: *After back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship game, the Jets fell to 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time under Rex Ryan.  New York started 2-3, then reeled off wins in six of its next eight games to move their record to 8-5 and seemed primed for another trip to the playoffs.  However, the Jets dropped their last three games of the season and finished second in the AFC East.  New York was a game behind Cincinnati and Tennessee for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

Last time in Playoffs:  2010 season.  Lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-19 in the AFC Championship.

*Last time in Super Bowl: *1968 season.  Won Super Bowl III, 16-7 over the Colts.

*Super Bowl Championships: *One.  Super Bowl III.

2011 Pro Bowl Selections: D'Brickashaw Ferguson OT, Nick Mangold C, Brandon Moore OG, Darrelle Revis CB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

news

'Edgerrin James: A Football Life' Premieres Friday On NFL Network

NFL Films' profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James features interviews with James, Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tony Dungy, Bill Polian and – of course – Trick Daddy.

news

How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'

The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Why Matt Ryan Started At Quarterback For Colts In Week 10 Win Over Raiders

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

news

With Change All Around, Colts' Defense Delivers As Usual Against Raiders

In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team's defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winning drive to give Indy its fourth win of the year.

“Blue Friday” No Fee Offer

"Blue Friday" No Fee Offer

Colts Fans! Take advantage of our Blue Friday offer and enjoy no fees on single-game tickets to our Fan Appreciation game against the Houston Texans!

Find Tickets More Info
Advertising