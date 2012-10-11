A QUICK LOOK

]()

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts face the dilemma of preparing for two different quarterbacks this week.

Jets signal-callers Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow each saw time during New York's 23-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Sanchez is the starting quarterback, but Tebow is used in selective packages and was in on seven snaps against Houston.

Tebow has run the ball 14 times from the quarterback position this season compared to just two pass attempts.

On Monday night, Sanchez was 14-of-31 for 230 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Jets' offense took a serious blow when leading wide receiver Santonio Holmes was placed on injured reserve after week four.

Fellow receiver Stephen Hill has not played since week three. He caught five passes for 89 yards in the Jets' 48-28 win over the Buffalo Bills in week one.

With Holmes, Hill and tight end Dustin Keller out against the Texans, New York relied on a young receiving corps and even had cornerback Antonio Cromartie play three snaps on offense.

Keller, a Purdue product, is expected to be back against the Colts.

The running game is a combination of Shonn Greene and Bilal Powell, with Greene leading the team with 76 carries for 217 yards.

Defensively, the Jets are one of the league's top pass units and are doing it without the services of Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Without Revis in the lineup, Cromartie was terrific on Monday night, limiting Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson to one catch while recording his second interception of the season.

Against the Texans, the Jets benefited from a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown by running back Joe McKnight.

New York cut the score to 23-17 with more than 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but the offense could not produce any more points.

The Jets would get three more possessions, but the offense stalled after a Texans sack pushed New York out of field goal range midway through the fourth quarter.

The final legitimate threat for New York ended when Sanchez threw his second interception of the evening with less than two minutes to play.

*2012 Record: *2-3, Tied for Second in the AFC East.

*Head Coach: *Rex Ryan, four seasons as Jets head coach (30-23 overall in the regular season).

*2012 NFL Rankings: *Offense – Overall, 28th (284.4); Rushing, 25th (83.0); Passing, 28th (201.4) Defense – Overall, 20th (371.8); Rushing, 31st (172.0); Passing, 6th (199.8).

*2012 Leading Passer: *Mark Sanchez (77-159 comp., 1,043 yards, 48.4 pct., 6 TDs, 6 INTs).

*2012 Leading Rusher: *Shonn Greene (76 carries, 217 yards, 1 TDs).

*2012 Leading Receiver: *Santonio Holmes (20 receptions, 272 yards, 1 TD).

2012 Leading Sacker: Garrett McIntyre (2.0).

2012 Turnover Breakdown: -3 (T21st).

2012 NFL Draft Results: With the 16th pick in the first round of April's NFL Draft, the Jets took defensive end Quentin Coples. The North Carolina product has seen time rotating along the defensive line in each game this season. In the second round, the Jets selected wide receiver Stephen Hill. Hill had five catches for 89 yards in his debut, but injuries have forced him to miss the past two contests. Linebacker Demario Davis (third round) and safety Josh Bush (sixth round) have each seen time on the Jets defense through five games.

*2011 Review: *After back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship game, the Jets fell to 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time under Rex Ryan. New York started 2-3, then reeled off wins in six of its next eight games to move their record to 8-5 and seemed primed for another trip to the playoffs. However, the Jets dropped their last three games of the season and finished second in the AFC East. New York was a game behind Cincinnati and Tennessee for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

Last time in Playoffs: 2010 season. Lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-19 in the AFC Championship.

*Last time in Super Bowl: *1968 season. Won Super Bowl III, 16-7 over the Colts.

*Super Bowl Championships: *One. Super Bowl III.