A Handful Of Colts Training Camp Story Lines For 2014

Will the interior of the offensive line find its starting trio by Week One of the preseason?

CBA rules keep the pads off players for the first few days of camp but once they are strapped on, this competition will heat up.

Similar to Wayne, Donald Thomas is another guy to watch when he gets his first action of the Colts offseason program.

A healthy Thomas means the Colts have at least four guards who seem to be viable candidates to be in the starting unit for the season opener.

Then there's Khaled Holmes, who heads to Anderson as the guy at the center position.

We never got a good look at Holmes during his rookie training camp due to a first-week injury that sidelined him for the rest of the Colts stay in Anderson.

Holmes passed his initial test with the first unit during the 2014 OTAs and minicamp.

Now, he will take an advanced course in trying to maintain communication with pads and live bullets beginning to fly.Who starts next to LaRon Landry?

Colts fans attending training camp are going to be frequently looking at their roster to see what numbers match which names at the safety position.

Delano Howell has been the popular pick but there's intrigue with experienced Mike Adams joining the fold late in OTAs.

Where do special teams guys like Sergio Brown and Colt Anderson fit into the mix?

That third preseason game against the Saints passing attack will be a very good preview of who the Colts might line up at safety with pass happy teams like Denver and Philadelphia opening up the season.

Landry himself will also have some eyes on him with the Pro Bowl safety now the veteran returnee in the secondary.Is there a hidden pass rusher that will emerge without Robert Mathis in September?

Bjoern Werner and Erik Walden were running with the first team throughout much of the OTAs/minicamp looks when Robert Mathis was resting.

Is there another pass rusher that can impact the game from the outside linebacker position?

Last year, we saw Caesar Rayford become a household name during the preseason (5.0 sacks) and the Colts were able to acquire a draft pick for him.

Daniel Adongo (an honorable mention storyline himself) has plenty of intrigue surrounding his debut in live defensive settings.

Jonathan Newsome has received some high praise from Mathis and the rookie from Ball State will be camping a few miles away from the college where he recorded 16.5 sacks in two seasons.