LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. 49ers Week 7

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. 49ers, Week 7
Get inside this week's Colts-49ers primetime matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor's emergence as an elite running back, DeForest Buckner's return to San Francisco and more ahead of Sunday Night Football.
Colts Activate G Quenton Nelson From Injured Reserve, Place S Julian Blackmon On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee and Safety Josh Jones To Active Roster From Practice Squad
The Colts made the moves Saturday ahead of Sunday night's Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Colts Rule Out Julian Blackmon, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin For Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday.
Colts QB Brett Hundley Named NFLPA Community MVP For Week 7
The Hundley Foundation hosted the quarterback's annual Halloween Spectacular for more than 250 kids and families who live with epilepsy.
Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?
The Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Daily Notebook: Dayo Odeyingbo Making Progress, Colts React To Julian Blackmon Injury
Odeyingbo began practicing on Wednesday, while the Colts are dealing with the blow of losing safety Julian Blackmon to a season-ending torn Achilles.
Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Suffers Torn Achilles' in Wednesday's Practice
Blackmon started all six of the Colts' games this season and totaled 34 tackles and one forced fumble.
How Colts' Darius Leonard Is Perfecting The 'Peanut Punch' And Setting Records Along The Way
Darius Leonard has 11 forced fumbles in the first 48 games of his career, the most for any linebacker in the 21st Century.
Colts Sign DT Chris Williams To Practice Squad
Williams has played in four games for the Colts this season.
Colts Daily Notebook: Quenton Nelson, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dezmon Patmon Return To Practice
Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday also discussed the team's decision to waive quarterback Jacob Eason.