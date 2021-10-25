LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. 49ers Week 7

The Colts are in the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 

Oct 24, 2021 at 11:29 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Related Content

news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. 49ers, Week 7

Get inside this week's Colts-49ers primetime matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor's emergence as an elite running back, DeForest Buckner's return to San Francisco and more ahead of Sunday Night Football. 
news

Colts Activate G Quenton Nelson From Injured Reserve, Place S Julian Blackmon On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee and Safety Josh Jones To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the moves Saturday ahead of Sunday night's Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Colts Rule Out Julian Blackmon, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin For Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts QB Brett Hundley Named NFLPA Community MVP For Week 7

The Hundley Foundation hosted the quarterback's annual Halloween Spectacular for more than 250 kids and families who live with epilepsy. 
news

Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?

The Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Daily Notebook: Dayo Odeyingbo Making Progress, Colts React To Julian Blackmon Injury

Odeyingbo began practicing on Wednesday, while the Colts are dealing with the blow of losing safety Julian Blackmon to a season-ending torn Achilles. 
news

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Suffers Torn Achilles' in Wednesday's Practice

Blackmon started all six of the Colts' games this season and totaled 34 tackles and one forced fumble. 
news

How Colts' Darius Leonard Is Perfecting The 'Peanut Punch' And Setting Records Along The Way

Darius Leonard has 11 forced fumbles in the first 48 games of his career, the most for any linebacker in the 21st Century. 
news

Colts Sign DT Chris Williams To Practice Squad

Williams has played in four games for the Colts this season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Quenton Nelson, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dezmon Patmon Return To Practice

Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday also discussed the team's decision to waive quarterback Jacob Eason.
news

Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 6

Taylor rushed for 145 yards in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising