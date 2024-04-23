 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Draft

2024 NFL Draft Guide: When do the Colts pick, how to watch and more!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.

Apr 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

2024 Draft How To Watch

NFL Draft Schedule

The 2024 NFL Draft is being held in Detroit, MI from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27. Find out all the latest information you'll need to attend the Draft including live attractions, maps and other important details on NFL.com.

  • DAY ONE: Thursday, April 25 (8 p.m. ET) - Round 1
  • DAY TWO: Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. ET) - Rounds 2 and 3
  • DAY THREE: Saturday, April 27 (Noon ET) - Rounds 4-7

➡️ When do the Colts pick? 2024 NFL Draft order available at Colts.com/Draft

As of April 23, 2024

  • Round 1, Pick 15 (15 Overall)
  • Round 2, Pick 14 (46 Overall)
  • Round 3, Pick 18 (82 Overall)
  • Round 4, Pick 17 (117 Overall)
  • Round 5, Pick 16 (151 Overall)
  • Round 6, Pick 15 (191 Overall)
  • Round 7, Pick 14 (234 Overall)

How to Watch the NFL Draft

The draft will return to primetime for rounds 1-3 and over the three days will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Where to Listen to the NFL Draft

Colts.com & Colts Mobile App - Join us as we broadcast the first two days of the NFL Draft live.

📱 Download the Colts Mobile App

📻 Radio broadcast information:

  • Thursday, April 25 (8 p.m.): 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis featuring Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi, Casey Vallier and Jeffrey Gorman.
  • Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. ET): 93.1 WIBC in Indianapolis (and 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan once Pacer coverage is over) featuring Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi, Casey Vallier and Jeffrey Gorman.
  • Nationwide broadcast all three days available on SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio

---

Thursday, April 25 Draft Day Parties, presented by Bud Light

Join Bud Light as they take over bar locations around Indianapolis to celebrate the NFL Draft and the newest members of the Colts! Starting at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25, fans will enjoy Bud Light specials, sampling and a chance to win Colts tickets before attention goes to the big screens for the start of the first round.

The parties are FREE and open to fans of all ages. Player appearances are subject to change without notice.

🎉 North Side of Indianapolis

  • North District Tap, 3720 W. 82nd St., Indianapolis
  • 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
  • 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.: Autographs and photos with former Colts OL Ryan Diem

🎉 Downtown Indianapolis

  • Brothers Downtown, 255 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis
  • 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
  • 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.: Autographs and photos with former Colts TE Jack Doyle

🎉 Fishers

  • Pinheads Fishers, 13825 Britton Park Road, Fishers
  • 7 p.m.: Draft party begins
  • 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. Autographs and photos with former Colts DB Marlin Jackson

---

Colts Draft Virtual Games

Leading up to the draft, fans will be able to play interactive, Colts-themed digital games on Colts.com/Draft or the official Colts Mobile App,

Games include:

  • Jim Irsay’s Million Dollar Schedule Challenge. Correctly guess all 18 weeks of the 2024 Colts regular season schedule for a chance to win $1 million, awarded by Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay.
  • Who’s that Player. Fans can enter to win a 2023 Draft Class class-autographed item pack by correctly guessing rookie silhouettes of the 2023 draft.
  • Predict The Pick. Fans can enter by correctly guessing the player position the Colts will make with their first selection in the 2024 draft. One winner will receive a 2024 First Round Draft Pick jersey.
  • Flashback Trivia. Fans can test their knowledge on top consensus prospects in the 2020 Draft for a chance to win a 2020 Draft Class-autographed item pack.

Fans may download the app for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play. Players must be 18 years or older to compete to win prizes.

---

Detroit Events

As part of the 2024 Colts Inner Circle, the Colts will send "superfans," Bud Light sweepstakes winners, season ticket members and booster club members to Detroit to represent the Colts at various NFL events. They will be joined by members of the Colts Cheerleaders.

---

2024 Colts Draft Hat

The Colts invite fans to gear up and start draft celebrations early at the Colts Pro Shop, including the official 2024 Colts Draft Hat available at shop.Colts.com!

---

Find Complete Colts Coverage On:

🔵 Colts.com: Pick announcements and analysis, behind-the-scenes photos, live press conferences and more.

🔵 Colts Mobile App: Remember to turn on your notifications! Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

🔵 Follow @Colts on Facebook, X and Instagram

🔵 Colts Audio Network: Daily recaps throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon

🔵 Join your fellow Colts fans for draft talk on the Forum Credit Union Fan Forum

