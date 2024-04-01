 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Draft

Colts begin countdown to 2024 NFL Draft

Schedule of fan activities leading into the 2024 NFL Draft, taking place April 25–27 in Detroit. The Colts currently hold the number 15 pick in the draft. 

Apr 01, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Colts Communications
The Indianapolis Colts today released their schedule of fan activities leading into the 2024 NFL Draft, taking place April 25–27 in Detroit. The Colts currently hold the number 15 pick in the draft. (Draft order is subject to change at any time.)

This year's festivities will include activities in:

  • Indianapolis, including sweepstakes to join the 2024 Colts Inner Circle in Detroit and more;
  • Detroit, where the Colts will be represented by the Colts Inner Circle, including Colts "superfans," sweepstakes winners, season ticket members, booster club members and Colts Cheerleaders; and
  • Virtual, where fans can find comprehensive draft coverage on Colts social & digital channels –including Colts.com/Draft, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Colts Mobile App.

APR. 1–14   ||   'COLTS VIP EXPERIENCE AT THE DRAFT' SWEEPSTAKES

Beginning today, fans may enter the Colts VIP Experience at the NFL Draft Sweepstakes, presented by Bud Light, for a chance to represent the Colts at NFL Draft events in Detroit later this month. The Inner Circle includes "superfans," sweepstakes winners, season ticket members, booster club members and Colts Cheer who represent the team each year at various events surrounding the NFL Draft. 

This year, one lucky winner and a guest will receive transportation, a hotel room for three nights, and access to the Colts Inner Circle. Fans may enter at Colts.com/Draft beginning today through Sun., Apr. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

APR. 8–21   ||   'OFFICIAL COLTS DRAFT PARTY' SWEEPSTAKES

Beginning Mon., Apr. 8, fans can enter the Official Colts Draft Party Sweepstakes, presented by Bud Light, for a chance to win an exclusive experience for eight at the Official Colts Draft Party on night one of the NFL Draft.

Five lucky fans each will win tickets for eight to the draft party at Top Golf in Fishers, including food, a private golf bay, prizes and other exclusive opportunities, courtesy of Bud Light

This event is by invitation only and is not open to the public! Fans may enter the sweepstakes at Colts.com/Draft beginning Apr. 8 through Sun., Apr. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

MON., APR. 22   ||   'BEHIND THE COLTS' – EPISODE #2

Episode #2 of Behind the Colts, presented by Verizon, from Emmy® Award winning Colts Productions, will air on April 22 and will feature General Manager Chris Ballard, Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds and members of the football operations department as they prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The episode is scheduled to air ­­­­­at 7 p.m. on Colts.com, as well as on the Colts Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites.

Episode 3 will air following the draft and will cover the entire NFL Draft, including discussions inside the War Room, the draft in Detroit and the first-round pick as he travels to Indianapolis.

APRIL 25–27   ||   DETROIT EVENTS

As part of the 2024 Colts Inner Circle, the Colts will send "superfans," Bud Light sweepstakes winners, season ticket members and booster club members to Detroit to represent the Colts at various NFL events.  They will be joined by members of the Colts Cheerleaders.

2024 COLTS DRAFT HAT

The Colts invite fans to start draft celebrations early and gear up with the official 2024 Colts Draft Hat, available in the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and online at shop.Colts.com.

