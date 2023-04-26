Tips & Tricks: Jim Irsay's Million Dollar Schedule Challenge

Think you know everything about the Colts schedule? Dive into some fun historical facts about the way the Colts schedule has come together over the years!

Apr 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Jim Irsay’s Million Dollar Schedule Challenge gives fans a chance to win one million dollars by correctly predicting the Colts' entire regular season schedule, including the Bye Week.

While the challenge may seem daunting at first, there are several tips that can help fans with their picks!

Tip #1: Study the Colts' past schedules.

Take a look at the Colts' schedules from the past few seasons and see if there are any patterns or trends. For example, does the team tend to start the season at home or on the road? Is there typically a difficult stretch of games in the middle of the season? Past schedules can be found at Colts.com/schedule

Here are a few fun facts about the Colts schedule since 2000:

  • The Colts have had a three-game road trip in a single season three times (2000, 2011, 2021)
  • The Colts have had a three-game home stand in a single season four times (2009, 2014, 2018, 2021)
  • The Colts have opened and closed the season with the same opponent three times (JAX 2002, JAX 2020, HOU 2022)
  • The Colts ended a season with three straight AFC South games only once (2011)
  • The Colts have closed every season since 2010 with a AFC South opponent
  • The Colts have played a single opponent, not including AFC South division foes, each season the past five years (Raiders 2018-22)
  • The most common week for the Colts Bye Week is Week 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2019)
  • The Colts had the same Bye Week in three consecutive seasons (Week 10 – 2014, 2015, 2016)

Tip #2: Follow off-season news closely.

Keep an eye on the news surrounding the Colts schedule during the offseason by checking live updates in the official 2023 Colts Schedule Tracker and 2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates. These are great resources to follow along for schedule news and trends.

Tip #3: Trust your instincts!

At the end of the day, the Million Dollar Schedule Challenge is a game of chance. Don't be afraid to trust your gut and make a few bold predictions. Who knows? It could pay off in a big way.

Play Jim Irsay’s Million Dollar Schedule Challenge and get excited about the NFL Schedule Release! Test your prediction skills here. Good luck and Go Colts!

