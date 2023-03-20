Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 20, after first wave of NFL free agency

——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "The Colts are in an interesting spot where they are getting at best the QB3 in the class, but at the same time they need to start that player immediately. So in a debate between two toolsy quarterbacks, Levis laps Anthony Richardson in terms of NFL readiness. That's not surprising given who Levis was coached by (former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen and former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello) and his age (turns 24 in June).
Levis finished fourth in the country last year in passing yards under pressure from the pocket (707), which will serve him well behind the rebuilding Colts offensive line."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger remain from last season's team while Matt Ryan is now a free agent. The Colts also signed Gardner Minshew last week, which means the team now has ... three backup quarterbacks on the roster. Put another way: They're still targeting a QB in the draft and the question becomes, which one falls to them if they stay at No. 4, and if it comes down to, say, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, who will get the nod? We're still sorting through who will be our QB3 and QB4, but given what new coach Shane Steichen and Jalen Hurts were able to do together in Philly, it's not hard to imagine the new staff falling in love with Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
Expert: Jeff Ridson, Draft Wire
Analysis: "When the owner comes out and says the team is taking a quarterback at the top, listen to him. Levis carries some legit risk but the potential reward is also very high."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The bad news for the Colts is that they're no longer getting their first (or second) choice among the top QBs. The thin silver lining, though, is that they most likely won't have to trade up if they want one of the remaining signal-callers. That's the case here, as Indianapolis lands Will Levis without having to give up any assets."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Just as Carolina is my favorite fit for Stroud, the Colts are my favorite fit for Anthony Richardson. Richardson's generational athletic talent needs a creative offensive mind to be truly maximized, and as Shane Steichen showed with Jalen Hurts, he can be that mind. Richardson may take his lumps early, but he has takeover potential."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "If Indianapolis does not become more aggressive, then the possibility exists that the Colts could be left with their fourth option at the quarterback position. Or, they could get their top quarterback. No one knows how they view the position."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Andre Carter II, DE, Army
Expert: Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire
Date of mock draft: March 17 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts will face plenty of pressure to land their quarterback of the future in this draft. We know it won't be at No. 1, and we figure it won't be at No. 2, either. It will be a big win if they can stay at No. 4 and still get a top-tier talent like Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson blew the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium with his performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. With the Colts in desperate need of a quarterback, the chances are that he'll return there as the fourth overall selection in April. GM Jim Irsay has already alluded to the Colts as "going to have to find a young quarterback to develop."
Meanwhile, Richardson's magical athletic ability and arm talent gives Shane Steichen a quarterback capable of rattling off the punishing deep shots that he likes to dial up in his offense. Richardson's ability to manipulate the pocket and NFL frame should help him avoid an early battering in the NFL."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Steve Avila, G, TCU
Selection (No. 79 overall): Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "The Colts will face plenty of pressure to land their quarterback of the future in this draft. We know it won't be at No. 1, and we figure it won't be at No. 2, either. It will be a big win if they can stay at No. 4 and still get a top-tier talent like Richardson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Natalie Miller, Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts take zero chances in anyone leap frogging them for a quarterback and move up one spot with the Cardinals to secure their next franchise quarterback. New head coach Shane Steichen has experience with getting the most out of athletic quarterbacks and he gets his hands on the most athletic quarterback we have seen come out since Cam Newton. It will be on him to design the offense around and develop the young dynamo quarterback from Florida."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Indianapolis runs the risk of missing on their guy if they stay put, but this 2023 NFL Mock Draft allows them to do that. Anthony Richardson put on an explosive show at the NFL Combine, which shouldn't have surprised anyone.
The 6'4", 244-pound former Gator confirmed everything we thought he'd be, and now it comes down to which team believes in his potential. Indianapolis is looking for their future star, and Richardson has the talent to be that guy for them."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Carmen Vitali & David Helman, FOX Sports
Analysis: "I'd send a chunk of my signing bonus to Josh Allen if I were Will Levis or his agents. Allen also produced mixed results despite incredible talent during his college career, but he's gone on to become one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks. Long desperate for a franchise quarterback, I don't think Jim Irsay will be able to resist trying to replicate that success with Levis' cannon arm and sturdy frame."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU
Selection (No. 79 overall): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Ideal scenario for the Colts. They don't have to trade up and can still land the highly polished Stroud at No. 4."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ben Standig, The Athletic
Analysis: "Whether or not the Colts would be landing on their fourth QB choice, Levis represents Indianapolis' first young building-block QB since Andrew Luck retired, and without parting with trade assets. The two-year starter at Kentucky with a self-described "cannon" for a right arm is the more immediate fit over the athletically stunning but raw Richardson. Should the Colts' increasingly impatient owner Jim Irsay or general manager Chris Ballard disagree, perhaps they pursue a trade-up with the Cardinals — or call the Ravens about Lamar Jackson."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "High-end play wins Super Bowls, and no one has a higher end in this class than Richardson. Now, what are the chances he reaches that or even comes close?
The Colts might not wind up with one of the top two quarterbacks in the class, but they also don't have to give up future draft capital and still land a potential franchise signal caller. Richardson registered 19 big-time throws and forced 39 missed tackles as a runner this past season."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, UNC
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "Under the previous Colts regime, I think Frank Reich would have pushed for Will Levis over Richardson. However, I could see Richardson being a fit for Shane Steichen given Steichen's work with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Clearly, Indianapolis needs its future franchise quarterback, and I could see Steichen having an easy sales job on Jim Isray.
In 2022, Richardson completed only 54 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he put up 629 yards and nine touchdowns. He was excellent against Utah in the season opener, leading Florida to a comeback win, but he was horrible against Kentucky, costing the Gators a win due to horrible accuracy and turnovers. After playing poorly versus South Florida, Richardson had a huge day taking on Tennessee. Late in the season, Richardson struggled against Georgia and Florida State. Thus, he is far too raw and inconsistent to be a viable NFL starter. Richardson definitely needed to return to school for 2023 to improve before going pro, but he decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 12 (link)
Analysis: "We've heard from sources that the Colts are also going to be in the moving-up business, and there may now be an elevated sense of urgency given that the Panthers have already secured the No. 1 spot. Levis spent a lot time at the combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn't make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy. The physical tools are undeniable, but is he the next Josh Allen?"
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 79 overall): Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Analysis: "GM Chris Ballard has tried to address the quarterback position through the trade market and it hasn't worked. Frankly, I'm surprised the Colts lost to the Panthers in the top overall pick sweepstakes. Richardson oozes athletic upside — his combine performance set the standard going forward for the position — but his footwork and post-snap recognition leave a lot to be desired. The team that drafts him will need a quarterback whisperer like the Bills had in Brian Daboll when they drafted Josh Allen and new head coach (and former Eagles offensive coordinator) Shane Steichen may be that guy."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
Selection (No. 79 overall): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen would've been happy to let either of the quarterbacks fall to him at No. 4, but with the movement necessary from two teams to sneak into the top three, the Colts have to settle for the best player in the draft in Will Anderson Jr.
Sure, an edge defender isn't their biggest need, but Anderson is too good to pass up here. He's as technically refined as any pass rusher of the past decade and transforms the Colts' defense immediately."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Analysis: "At 6-4, 244 pounds with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash and arm strength to marvel at, Richardson is a singular physical talent – so much so that he can't be ruled out of the running for the No. 1 overall selection at this point. With only 393 career pass attempts at Florida, however, he's still tinkering with his footwork and touch. New coach Shane Steichen might be the perfect person to take on the role of Richardson's mentor, with his tutelage of Jalen Hurts serving as a potential roadmap for another dual-threat quarterback. But taking Richardson might necessitate the addition of a veteran who can be a bridge starter in the early going."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "Before Richardson shined in the Combine's agility testing, new offensive-minded coach Shane Steichen hinted at the podium he was looking for a dynamic dual threat he could mold into a high-upside franchise QB, fresh off working with Jalen Hurts (6-1, 223 pounds) in Philadelphia. Richardson ran, jumped and flipped his way to dominance and then showed off his jaw-dropping arm strength in the passing drills. Assuming they don't trade for Lamar Jackson, this move can help the Colts break free from their cycle of recycled veteran pocket passers."
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Indianapolis Colts have to be nervous that a team will move up to No. 3 and take their quarterback, so they make the move themselves and take uber-talented QB Anthony Richardson (scouting report). Richardson is a high-risk, high-reward pick. He's a good fit with new coach Shane Steichen, who will try to do what he did with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts need to find a permanent solution at quarterback, rather than play musical chairs at the position. In my previous scenario, the Colts were trading up with the Bears to leapfrog the divisional rival Texans to obtain the quarterback they want in this class. Now, they have to hope that the team that moves up to No. 3 doesn't take the signal-caller they like. Perhaps they'll make the move themselves.
Will Levis has a big arm and could be chosen in the top 10."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
Expert: Ryan McChrystal, Sharp Football Analysis
Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)
Analysis: "The Panthers' move to number one greatly increases the odds that one of the top two pass-rushers is on the board for Indy. If this is the case, and the don't Colts opt for a quarterback or a trade down, Anderson or Wilson would likely be the backup plan. With Yannick Ngakoue expected to sign elsewhere, the Colts need a new premier pass-rusher."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)
Analysis: "Obviously, new Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen could do all kinds of interesting stuff with either Bryce Young with the first pick, or with Anthony Richardson if the Colts were to stand pat or trade down. But it happens that Steichen was nice enough to drop in on Peter King's tweet-up (a mandatory combine event every year), and he spent most of that time telling stories about Philip Rivers, who Steichen worked with from 2014 through 2019.
And that had me thinking that Stroud might be the choice should Indy move up so that Steichen can have his pick from this quarterback class. Stroud puts me in mind of an embryonic Rivers with his field vision and ball placement, and given the mobility he showed against Georgia's defense in his final collegiate game, there's even more and better to come. Here, it costs the Colts their first-, second-, and third-round picks in 2023, and their first-round pick in 2024, to get Stroud."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 6 (link)
Analysis: "Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs. We also talked about this last week at the NFL Combine, but Stroud is impressive in person, and that will no doubt come across in his interviews with teams."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Sam Miller, Los Angeles Times
Date of mock draft: March 5 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts are in position to move up and for the fifth time in Super Bowl era take a quarterback No. 1 overall, as they did with John Elway, Jeff George, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Chicago had their eyes set on a particular pass rusher, so they did not want to move down too far. Shane Steichen gets arguably the best quarterback in the class and the QB that best fits him schematically. While Bryce Young's height and frame are worrisome, he isn't a mobile quarterback the way that Kyler Murray is. He plays and wins from the pocket but has the athleticism to create outside of structure.
This marries Steichen, a first-time head coach, with the rookie QB of his choice. As a prospect, Young is hard to poke holes in. As many have brought up, if Young stood 6-foot-3, 215 pounds he'd be the unquestioned top pick. While Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones were good players in their own right, Young is the first Alabama QB that needed to truly carry his team."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL combine. That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "CBSSports' R.J. White updated his trade value chart recently and came up with the following scenario in a trade up: No. 4 overall, No. (35) overall, No. (79) overall, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick going to Chicago in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection. With that choice, the Colts select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young."
Selection (No. 2 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears via Houston Texans): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "Chicago should still be open for business here, with multiple teams still trying to get in position to draft the next-best quarterback on the board. It might still cost Indy next year's first-round pick and this year's second-round pick to move up two spots, but it's worth it for the only other QB prospect in this draft who will be ready start Week 1."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Staying at No. 4 overall is a precarious proposition for the Colts. They keep all their capital, but they could be leap-frogged by a team like Carolina, taking one more QB option off the board. With his size, however, Bryce Young might still be available here, and he has the intangibles worth banking on as an outlier."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 1 (link)
Analysis: "Indianapolis finally gets off the veteran QB carousel and makes a big move up to No. 1 for Bryce Young. If not for his size, Young would be the clear choice here. The Colts disregard those concerns about him being undersized and opt to look at the upside we've seen at Alabama. The pairing of Young with new head coach Shane Steichen -- who has already helped develop both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts -- will be fascinating."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: February 28 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts opt for a prototypical quarterback prospect with the size, arm talent and natural passing skills to thrive in a traditional, pro-style offense that also features RPOs and a handful of collegiate concepts."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: February 28 (link)
Analysis: "This feels like such a great fit. The Colts have a better roster than we typically see from the team picking No. 4. They also just hired head coach Shane Steichen, who did a terrific job helping Jalen Hurts in Philly after helping to launch Justin Herbert with the Chargers."
Stroud needs a complete team around him more than Young does, at least right now. That might not be the case in a year or two, though. Stroud really does feel like a more athletic version of Jared Goff — another comp Dane (Brugler) has mentioned. Goff, who's now made three Pro Bowls and been to a Super Bowl, was 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with a 4.8-second 40-yard dash and 7.17-second 3-cone in 2016.
Stroud's going to be good."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts' reward for an absolute QB mess between Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger in the final abbreviated season under Frank Reich is being bad enough to get in position to stop recycling veteran QBs. With new offensive-minded Shane Steichen coach just working well with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, he will be open to go after a dynamic dual threat with a high ceiling."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "With the Colts sitting just a few picks down the draft order, they can present the Bears with the most favorable trade package to come up and get the top quarterback in this draft."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts would be fortunate if Stroud makes it down to the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, so they may have to move up if they want one of the top-two quarterbacks. Obviously, Indianapolis needs a franchise quarterback and long-term starter. The Bears and Cardinals are definite trade-down candidates for the Colts."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Natalie Miller, Draft Wire
Date of mock draft: February 26 (link)
Analysis: "While Colts owner Jim Irsay has made it known that he's a fan of Young, he might be unable or unwilling to outbid Carolina for the top spot. Instead, they could trust their new head coach Shane Steichen with a high-ceiling passer in Richardson. Steichen got the most out of Jalen Hurts, and will likely be able to do the same here with the unlimited upside of Richardson, who will be able to duplicate a lot of the Philadelphia offense right away."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: February 26 (link)
Analysis: "Bryce Young might be historically undersized by successful NFL QB standards, but we don't care. He's been that good for Alabama, dragging that team to victory just about every week. And he did it with none of the playmakers that made life so much easier for Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones in previous years."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Selection (No. 79 overall): Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Analysis: "There's only so much Steichen can do without a legit franchise guy, and unless Young measures 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds at the scouting combine, he's got everything on the ball to become just that kind of NFL player."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Andrew Vorhees, iOL, USC
Expert: Arif Hasan, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Ideally, in this scenario, the Colts would trade down a few spots to take advantage of the NFL's projected hesitancy surrounding Bryce Young. This would be considered an overdraft should that happen, but the Colts don't want to trade down too far. And the next four or five teams with selections have no reason to trade up. Their team needs are well accounted for in the current value slots. Young is a great quarterback, even if some people have concerns about his size. He's one of the most creative players we've seen come out of the draft and was the engine behind Alabama's success this year — not often the case for Alabama quarterbacks."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): John Michael Schmitz, iOL, Minnesota
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: February 24 (link)
Analysis: "This is where I have to divorce what I saw with my eyes from Levis at Kentucky from how NFL teams will evaluate him as a prospect. Levis is a player who will be impressive in workouts and fits the mold of where the Colts have gone with prior QB choices."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
Date of mock draft: February 24 (link)
Analysis: "Bryce Young might be a nice fit for the offense that new head coach Shane Steichen is going to install with the Colts. Young will be one of the smallest quarterbacks to get drafted this highly, but his play warrants it."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "With new head coach Shane Steichen in tow, Indianapolis trades up to No. 1 overall for the right to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Colts are now tasked with upgrading the wide receiver position with a depleted war chest of draft capital."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Selection (No. 79 overall): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears here, as they leap ahead of a division rival to grab their quarterback of choice. In return for a package that would include as least this year's second-round pick and next year's first-round pick, Chicago drops down three spots, while the Colts usher in a new era with this year's top quarterback prospect."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Indianapolis might have to stay put if they can't find the right deal. Yes, they need a quarterback, but they also don't need to sell the farm to get one. It just depends on who they value. C.J. Stroud fits what the Colts need. While the debate over QB1 currently favors Young, Stroud's a gunslinger in is own right. The gap between the two isn't big, so it's not like the Colts are missing out if they "settle" for Stroud."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: The Athletic Staff
Analysis: "It wasn't a smoke screen. When Colts owner Jim Irsay said, "The Alabama guy doesn't look bad," during new head coach Shane Steichen's introductory press conference, he meant it. Young becomes the fourth quarterback to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts since the franchise moved to Indianapolis in 1984, following Jeff George (1990), Peyton Manning (1998) and Andrew Luck in 2012. The Alabama standout is the biggest gamble of that quartet given his 5-foot-10, 192-pound frame, but he's the best offensive player in this draft. Paired with QB expert Steichen, Irsay believes Young can become the franchise's next superstar and is worth the draft capital Indianapolis gave up to select him. — James Boyd"
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL combine. That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Garrett Podell, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: February 22 (link)
Analysis: "It's time to break the wheel in Indianapolis. The Colts have had six different Week 1 starting quarterbacks since the 2017 season, so it's time to find a young, long-term guy the team can build around for years to come. They haven't had that since Andrew Luck. Stroud has the potential to end up being this draft's best quarterback when it's all said and done given his physical tools and room to grow. One of his knocks in college was his lack of desire to use his legs to create plays by either throwing on the run or scrambling ahead for a few yards on the ground. He heard the doubters after a second consecutive loss to Michigan, but his showing in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Georgia Bulldogs displayed that he can control a game with either his arm or his legs."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Analysis: "This is where things start to get tricky. Shane Steichen's Colts clearly need a quarterback and they have some options. Levis is big (6-3, 232) and possesses all the physical tools to be a great NFL QB. He played through injury in 2022 and clearly isn't a finished product. But Steichen is in Indy for the long haul and he grabs a QB with a ton of upside to build around."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Shane Steichen will surely look to develop another dynamic young passer after bringing Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts along. C.J. Stroud is a refined pocket passer with excellent accuracy at all levels."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Scott Bair, AtlantaFalcons.com
Analysis: "The Colts have employed past-their-prime veteran starting quarterbacks for too long. They go back to what worked with Manning and Luck and draft a quarterback super, duper high."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Analysis: "The Colts need to turn the page on their recent approach to the game's most important position: cycling through veteran arms. Stroud will be a great fit with new head coach Shane Steichen in Indy."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Brianna Dix, Buccaneers.com
Analysis: "The Colts are in need of a franchise quarterback and taking a risk on a four-year rookie deal is more manageable and cap-friendly than a short-term fix on a high-priced veteran. It is a deep 2023 class at the position and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is a good decision maker with the capability of driving the ball to all levels of the field. Stroud possesses functional mobility but is not a speed threat like that of a Lamar Jackson. However, with anticipation, quality field vision, and understanding of leverage to give his targets opportunities to make plays on the ball, Stroud offers an impressive repertoire of attributes."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Colts make the aggressive move up and pick their future franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. "The Alabama guy doesn't look bad," owner Jim Irsay said of Young last week. The Colts land a player who has been viewed as a future franchise savior since his Heisman Trophy-winning sophomore season."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today
Analysis: "After its 2022 crash and burn, time for this organization to reset under center with youth rather than continuing to play musical chairs with fading veterans. New HC Shane Steichen has been coordinating offenses since 2019 and been quite successful with a range of quarterbacks including Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. Of that group, Stroud (6-3, 215 pounds) most closely resembles Herbert as he's accurate (69.3% completion rate in college), productive (85 TD passes, 12 INTs, 182.4 passer rating over last two seasons) and athletic – but, like Herbert, more inclined to extend plays to throw rather than break the pocket. Stroud was on the losing end of both his starts against Michigan and in a 2023 College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia – but he was spectacular in that final game, passing for 348 yards and four TDs against an awesome Bulldogs defense."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Selection (No. 79 overall): Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts would be fortunate if Stroud makes it down to the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, so they may have to move up if they want one of the top-two quarterbacks. Obviously, Indianapolis needs a franchise quarterback and long-term starter. The Bears and Cardinals are definite trade-down candidates for the Colts."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
Selection (No. 79 overall): Andrew Vorhees, iOL, USC
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: February 19 (link)
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Kent Platte, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: February 18 (link)
Analysis: "Trading into the first overall pick is expensive, and it is hard to overstate just how difficult it will be to bid for this pick. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are likely to have the most firepower to nab the spot, and they're in the same division, adding to the chances they bid against each other. Should the Colts win that battle, they could take a chance on the diminutive passer from Alabama."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: February 17 (link)
Analysis: "Shane Steichen has great potential as a head coach. But his ability to mold an offense around his QB's strengths is what makes him truly exciting. With a QB whose strengths are as dominating as Anthony Richardson's, Steichen could take control of the AFC South."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: The Athletic College Football Staff
Date of mock draft: February 17 (link)
Analysis: "Colts owner Jim Irsay basically admitted that the team will select a QB in this year's draft, even going out of his way to praise Bryce Young at new head coach Shane Steichen's introductory press conference. Well, both Young and C.J. Stroud are gone, but Indianapolis still gets an intriguing yet inconsistent Will Levis. If he can maximize his NFL-level traits, the franchise won't be looking for another signal-caller for several more years."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 79 overall): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears here, as they leap ahead of a division rival to grab their quarterback of choice. In return for a package that would include as least this year's second-round pick and next year's first-round pick, Chicago drops down three spots, while the Colts usher in a new era with this year's top quarterback prospect."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Shane Steichen has great potential as a head coach. But his ability to mold an offense around his QB's strengths is what makes him truly exciting. With a QB whose strengths are as dominating as Anthony Richardson's, Steichen could take control of the AFC South."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Indianapolis' first order of business was hiring head coach Shane Steichen. Steichen and the Eagles have done a great job building the offense around Jalen Hurts rather than forcing him to do something with which he is uncomfortable. The same is expected of Steichen and Will Levis."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts need to find a permanent solution at quarterback, rather than play musical chairs at the position. In this scenario, the Colts can trade up with the Bears to leapfrog the divisional rival Texans to obtain the quarterback they want in this class. Bryce Young has size issues - he's 5-11 - but he has drawn comparisons to Kyler Murray."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL combine. That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Benjamin Robinson, Football Outsiders
Date of mock draft: February 14 (link)
Analysis: "Given his lackluster production at Kentucky in 2022, I expect Levis' QBASE projections to be pretty poor, à la Josh Allen, whom he will be compared to a lot this cycle. Be prepared for the ad nauseum debate about the merits of Levis and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with a shade of the Justin Fields vs. Zach Wilson/Mac Jones debate from 2021."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: February 14 (link)
Analysis: "Indianapolis can't afford to wait for other teams to trade above them. So they send a few picks to Chicago to ensure they get their guy. Someone needs to run the offense, and C.J. Stroud is the guy for the job. A great arm with tremendous accuracy, Stroud brings everything you want in a quarterback. Throw in that he's 6'3", and that combination will make Colts fans ecstatic that they traded up."
Selection (No. 2 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears via Houston Texans): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Mike Morris, DE, Michigan
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Analysis: "In this scenario, Colts owner Jim Irsay and GM Chris Ballard say enough with bringing in veterans as short-term solutions. Like the Texans, they want their favorite bright young star at the position, so Chicago gets first- and second-round picks this year, as well as second- and third-round picks in 2024. Stroud stands tall in the pocket, throwing darts but also displaying nice touch when needed. He showed in the College Football Playoff that he can make defenses pay for playing man coverage by running for big gains."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "It'll take a premium to move up for a prospect like Bryce Young (Pick Nos. 4 and 36 and a 2024 second-rounder is what I'd project), but it's well worth it for the quarterback-starved Colts. What Young did to an NFL defense in Georgia's 2021 unit makes me worry a lot less about his size going forward."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports
Analysis: "He will rise during the draft process, despite a poor final month of stats with the Wildcats (6 TDs, 5 INTs, zero games over 215 passing yards). Above the shoulders, he's a big winner: Levis had a 4.0 high school GPA, graduated college in three years with a finance degree and was slated to compete his Master's degree in business in December with another 4.0. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, he's the most sturdy of the elite QBs in this draft."
Selection (No. 2 overall, trade with Chicago Bears via Houston Texans): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "After trading back from No. 1 overall, Chicago trades back again to No. 4 overall, allowing Indianapolis to move up in the process. The Bears add more draft capital for the rebuild, and the Colts get the second quarterback, C.J. Stroud, in this scenario. It is an ideal situation for Chicago as it dictates two young quarterbacks with potential going to the AFC. The Colts have grown tired of investing in veterans."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Bleacher Report Scouting Department
Analysis: "The Colts get the most complete quarterback in the class. Stroud doesn't have a single eye-popping trait, but he checks a lot of the boxes with ease. The two-time Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Year is a classic pocket passer with quality processing skills and pocket management, as well as more than enough arm talent for every throw on the field. He often does his best work sifting through the middle of the field, where his high-level accuracy can really shine. Stroud's biggest knock is his lack of creativity outside the pocket. If he can show more of what he did versus the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs, that concern should go away and take Stroud's game up yet another notch."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Keeping this selection from last week. It's pretty perfect. It's time to get a youthful passer in Indianapolis, and Levis, while far from perfect, has No. 1 overall pick traits."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
Selection (No. 80 overall): Luke Wypler, iOL, Ohio State
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: February 12 (link)
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts' reward for an absolute QB mess between Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger in the final abbreviated season under Frank Reich is being bad enough to get in position to stop recycling veteran QBs. They can land Stroud, a smart pocket passer with the right accuracy and intangibles to thrive as their true franchise replacement for Andrew Luck. He or Young is the right pick for whoever's their head coach and offensive coordinator."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "With his recent top-five hype, Will Levis' … unique … food habits have fallen off the radar. But not here. Never forget that Levis puts mayo in his coffee, eats bananas with the peels on them, and I'm sure there's more behind the cupboard. If you can put those aside, Levis has the tools to warrant the Colts' selection."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
Analysis: "There is no obvious No. 1 QB in this class, but based on the Colts' prior choices at QB, I have a hard time believing they'd go for the smaller Bryce Young. Stroud has his weak spots, but his performance against Georgia in a loss may have been the most impressive of his career, and there's no doubting his decision-making and accuracy in a clean pocket."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: February 10 (link)
Analysis: "Young's ability to set his feet and secure his balance (his platform) ranks in the top 15 percent in my 10-season sample, helping to explain his accuracy and adding context to what the eyeball test tells us."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Diante Lee, The Athletic
Analysis: _"If I had to pick a team most likely to trade up to No. 1, it'd be the Colts. No matter what happens with Indianapolis' coaching search, this team isn't leaving the offseason with another veteran retread at quarterback. Here, they take Will Levis, who — when he has had the right supporting cast around him — has played just as well as any quarterback in this class. The Colts' running backs and receiving corps are interesting, but for Levis to maximize those pieces and help out his offensive line, the Colts would have to allow him to do something Kentucky wouldn't: use his legs. If we see more of Levis' athletic potential, the tools are all there." _
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 80 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts need to find a permanent solution at quarterback, rather than play musical chairs at the position. In this scenario, the Colts can trade up with the Bears to leapfrog the divisional rival Texans to obtain the quarterback they want in this class. Bryce Young has size issues - he's 5-11 - but he has drawn comparisons to Kyler Murray.ng good accuracy and the ability to push the ball vertically."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "The potential with Richardson is hard to deny, and we have seen how teams can fall in love with tools and potential at the QB position. With uncertainty surrounding Levis, Richardson has a great chance to be the third QB off the board and would bring a new element to the Indianapolis Colts offense. Given his ability to make plays with his legs and exciting arm, Richardson is a mouth-watering fantasy option. With the potential to start in his rookie year and the upside his play teases, fantasy managers could certainly talk themselves into Richardson as the top QB in rookie drafts."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: February 7 (link)
Analysis: "It's hard to imagine the Colts wanting to turn to another veteran quarterback with limited upside. Instead, they go young and build for the future."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Date of mock draft: February 6 (link)
Analysis: "C.J. Stroud does not have to drive far from Columbus to lead the Colts. He will immediately step in as a starter for an offense that already features Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: February 5 (link)
Analysis: "Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs."
Selection (No. 2 overall, trade with Chicago Bears via Houston Texans): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: February 4 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need a franchise quarterback in the worst way, and they'll fall in love with Will Levis' traits. Despite a frustrating season due to a porous offensive line, lackluster skill players and him being banged up, Levis has the skill set to to become a really good NFL quarterback."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "At worst, Anthony Richardson is the football version of an And1 mixtape. You'll get plenty of oohs and ah's from the crowd based on his natural abilities, and at best, he's the franchise's savior. Sounds like a win-win to me."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com
Analysis: "It's easy to see how Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard would appreciate Levis, who oozes toughness, even if he's coming off a challenging 2022 season. If the Colts really want him, though, they might have to move up -- Levis will go high."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts have been aggressive at quarterback of late, but the last two veteran quarterback acquisitions have flopped. It's time to get a youthful passer in Indianapolis, and Levis, while far from perfect, has No. 1 overall pick traits."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
Analysis: "Jim Irsay hasn't made a public decision on the Colts' head coaching search, but whoever the Colts hire is going to need a quarterback. Young has concerns about his size, but he checks off just about every other box a quarterback needs."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears, as they could fall in love with one of this year's top quarterback prospects, and want to jump the division-rival Texans (with at least an additional first-round pick and second-round pick going to the Bears, and likely more) to make sure they get their man. While that should be Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, it won't surprise me if the become enamored with Levis' physical tools, looking past his flaws and inconsistencies in favor of the upside."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Analysis: "The Colts have messed around over the last few years with veteran stopgaps at quarterback, and the results have not been good. They decide to go the rookie route here and grab a big-armed passer in Levis. The former Kentucky star has incredibly intriguing tools but hasn't been consistently effective as a passer."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Arif Hasan, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "When the Bears traded up one spot from No. 2 to No. 3, they not only gave up the third overall pick but a third-round pick, a third-round pick the next year, and a fourth-round pick.
The Colts would have to pay even more to go from No. 4 to No. 1, but it would be worth it for a quarterback of the future. The defense is likely going to rebound, and they have a pair of receivers they like in Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.
There are size concerns with Bryce Young, but he's one of the most creative quarterbacks to come out of college football and is the rare Alabama signal-caller that truly carried his team."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Indianapolis trades up from No. 4 overall to select C.J. Stroud from Ohio State. Stroud has shown a complete skillset following the playoff loss to Georgia. He is young and has great size to lead Indianapolis forward with a new head coach."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Will Levis just feels destined to be the Colts' quarterback. GM Chris Ballard has banked on physical tools in drafts, and Levis fits the mold. His tape is a bit chaotic, mostly due to his footwork and decision-making. Still, there is no denying the Kentucky passer's arm strength. If the draft is a crapshoot, Levis is the dice you bet on."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts' reward for an absolute QB mess between Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger in the final abbreviated season under Frank Reich is being bad enough to get in position to stop recycling veteran QBs. They can land Stroud, a smart pocket passer with the right accuracy and intangibles to thrive as their true franchise replacement for Andrew Luck."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports
Analysis: "The selection of a head coach will play a big role in what direction the Colts go with their top draft pick, but in the event they opt for QB help by way of free agency or trade, Johnson could end up as a Day 1 starter plugging the gaping hole up front they've had for several years."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Analysis: "The Colts don't necessarily have to trade up to No. 1 to get a quarterback in this draft. They'd have to make that move to guarantee their choice of the QBs, however. Young is the most game-ready prospect on the board, but Stroud or Will Levis could make noise with that Indianapolis roster in the right system. Bonus: No picks given up here."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "There is no telling what the Colts could do in this draft. You'll read plenty of scenarios of them selling the farm to get to No. 1 overall and draft a quarterback, and that is certainly plausible. But will Chicago want to move that far down when a lesser move is available? In this scenario, let's say they don't and Indianapolis has to stay put. I still think they can get a young quarterback to invest in, whether that is the QB2 or QB3 in this class. That debate will likely come down to Kentucky's Will Levis or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
Levis gets a lot of flack from draft readers who point out his lack of production — just 22 big-time throws to 24 turnover-worthy plays — over the past two seasons. But it seems the NFL is much higher on Levis than his numbers might indicate due to their belief in his physical tools and how much better he can be with some improved passing weapons (none of his wide receivers in 2022 earned a 73.0-plus receiving grade). Plus, if play under pressure is a point of emphasis for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, Levis' 58.1 passing grade under pressure beats out Stroud's 46.2. Levis' 72.9% adjusted completion percentage was also significantly higher than Stroud's 50.0%."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Mark Schofield, SB Nation
Analysis: "Chris Ballard has made no secret of the need to get the quarterback position right this year, in the way of failed experiments involving Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. Stroud's performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff, and in particular his ability to play off-structure and outside the pocket, was the kind of game that scouts will remember throughout draft season."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: January 28 (link)
Analysis: "Picking fourth in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, the Indianapolis Colts simply have to pull the trigger on a quarterback. A cycle of stop-gap veterans isn't taking the franchise anywhere.
While there have been well-voiced concerns about Bryce Young's size, his poise, professionalism, and leadership scream "face of the franchise." And his arm talent, particularly in terms of short and intermediate velocity and accuracy, is as good as anyone in this class.
A diet of St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail might help get him to a reported 210-pound goal weight before the start of his rookie campaign."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 80 overall): Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: January 27 (link)
Analysis: "In 2022, Stroud completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is a highly talented dual-threat quarterback who could end up as a first-round pick - and perhaps at the top of Round 1. He won Ohio State's starting quarterback position following Justin Fields' departure to the NFL. In 2021, Stroud completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was a dominant passer, showing good accuracy and the ability to push the ball vertically."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Will Levis is in line with the prototypical quarterback that Indianapolis has coveted under the direction of general manager Chris Ballard."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "If the Bears are going to move down, the Colts make the most sense as a trade partner. Chicago would stay high enough in the draft order to grab one of the elite defenders in this class, and Indy would be able to jump a division rival that also needs a QB (with at least an additional first-round pick and second-round pick going to the Bears, and likely more). If the Colts have any concerns about Bryce Young's size, it wouldn't be shocking if Stroud was their target here."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: James Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Even if teams are concerned about Bryce Young's size, he won't fall far. Indianapolis needs a QB to lead their offense, and drafting the Alabama star makes sense.
Yes, Young doesn't have an elite frame, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in playmaking ability. Young is as creative as they get to complete passes to his receivers. His poise stands out above every quarterback in this class, and it gives him time to stay patient and let his routes develop."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Marcus Mosher, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "The Colts are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback and can't afford to wait and see who's available at No. 4. Instead, they move up to No. 1 and take Will Levis. Bryce Young is the more polished (and probably better) quarterback, but general manager Chris Ballard loves traits, and that's what Levis has going for him. It's a risky pick, but the Colts must swing for the fences to compete in the AFC South moving forward."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Analysis: "Now onto Mr. Young, and his addition to a Colts team that has tried and failed to address the quarterback position ever since Andrew Luck's shocking retirement. I don't think there's any question that if Young was two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier, he'd be the first overall pick, or at least, the undisputed No. 1 player in the class at the position. Perhaps there still wouldn't be an argument if C.J. Stroud hadn't turned into a different player against Georgia. As I posited in a recent study of Georgia's Stetson Bennett, NFL teams simply don't draft players with Young's (or Bennett's) size profile and expect them to be immediate starters. Even Deshaun Watson (my comp for Young on an on-the-field basis, obviously) came out of Clemson at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. So, it's on to Young's skill set. And in terms of everything else you want in a quarterback — arm talent, processing speed, field vision, and the ability to hold an offense together — he's as good as it gets. Bryce Young has what it takes to succeed in the NFL, and quickly. We'll just have to see how many teams clench their sphincters when it's time to turn in the card."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Analysis: "The trades for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in back-to-back offseasons didn't work out for general manager Chris Ballard, and now the Colts are starting over -- again -- at quarterback. Don't they have to draft a signal-caller here (if they don't trade up to get their preferred guy)? They have some intriguing talent on their roster, but as we've seen time and time in the NFL, nothing else matters if they don't have their quarterback.
There's a clear gap after the top three passers in this class, and the Colts don't necessarily have to trade up to get one of them. In this scenario, they could take Young, a quick processor with an elite feel for the pocket and how to move around and locate his target. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner doesn't have a big frame, which some NFL scouts will downgrade him for because there aren't many starting quarterbacks under 200 pounds. I love his tape, though, and I'd be willing to bet on his talent. Spread out the offense and watch him throw darts to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts are ecstatic to pick Levis, who's a big-armed, highly athletic quarterback ready to lead the team in its next chapter."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma
Selection (No. 80 overall): Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football
Analysis: _"The Colts need to find a permanent solution at quarterback, rather than play musical chairs at the position. In this scenario, the Colts can trade up with the Bears to leapfrog the divisional rival Texans to obtain the quarterback they want in this class. _
Bryce Young has size issues - he's 5-11 - but he has drawn comparisons to Kyler Murray."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: January 24 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have the feel of a team that will favor more traditional QB prospects over an undersized signal-caller like Bryce Young. Will Levis fits the prototypical mold at 6'3", 230 pounds, and has the athleticism, arm talent, and toughness to develop."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "I wanted to put Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud here, because I think Stroud is just a much cleaner projection to the NFL. But I've seen Chris Ballard bet on traits and prototypes before, and I'd bet the Colts will love this kid's toughness. And if they go get themselves a young offensive coach, it'd make sense to put their trust in that coach to develop Levis, who, even after five years in college, is still a bit of a ball of clay developmentally (in large part because of the lack of year-to-year consistency in the coaches he's worked with)."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Colts' gambles on expensive veteran signal callers has not panned out the past few years, so they go all-in to get their pick of the lot this year. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Levis might be a controversial choice, but he possesses the physical tools and intangibles to grow through the adversity that all young QBs must face."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Analysis: "After cycling through a bevy of veteran signal-callers, it is time for the Colts to find a young quarterback to build around."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts' reward for an absolute QB mess between Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger in the final abbreviated season under Frank Reich is being bad enough to get in position to stop recycling veteran QBs. They can land Stroud, a smart pocket passer with the right accuracy and intangibles to thrive as their true delayed franchise replacement for Andrew Luck."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Natalie Miller, Draft Wire
Date of mock draft: January 21 (link)
Analysis: "Another quarterback goes off the board in the top five with Stroud, who has been one of the most productive passers in the country over the last two seasons. He'll be be a perfect fit in Indianapolis for a team that has been playing musical chairs at the quarterback position since the retirement of Andrew Luck. Stroud could bring the steadiness this team needs to find success in the playoffs with a loaded roster, as his accuracy and experience make him ready to go from the start."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: January 21 (link)
Analysis: "I'm no betting man, but if I was, I'd lay a pretty penny on the Bears trading out of the No. 1 overall selection. Bryce Young is the only surefire QB prospect in the class, and there are a plethora of teams that would cough up whatever it takes to secure the rights to draft him.
In this mock draft, that happens to be the Colts, who are desperate for a new face of the franchise. If Young held the same physical stature as Trevor Lawrence, we'd be talking about them in the same light."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: January 20 (link)
Analysis: "The tape for Levis is a roller-coaster ride. The strong-armed passer showed flashes of brilliance and the ability to avoid pressure and create; he also showed a penchant for turning the ball over (23 picks over his last two seasons). Colts GM Chris Ballard has always valued traits and upside. This pick just feels like a good gamble for Indianapolis."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU
Selection (No. 80 overall): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: January 20 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts would be fortunate if Stroud makes it down to the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, so they may have to move up if they want one of the top-two quarterbacks. Obviously, Indianapolis needs a franchise quarterback and long-term starter. The Bears and Cardinals are definite trade-down candidates for the Colts."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Analysis: "Don't say it won't happen, because we've seen it way too many times before. I'm not sold on Levis, but it won't surprise me if a team like the Colts falls in love with his physical tools, toughness, and potential, looking past the flaws and inconsistencies in his play. Indy would have to give the Bears a massive haul to get up here, but to leapfrog a division rival that also needs a quarterback, they might just be willing."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Rather than stay put and hope that their quarterback of choice falls to them at No. 4 overall, the Colts become aggressive and trade up to secure Young at No. 1 overall." _
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
Analysis: "In this mock draft, Stroud doesn't just leapfrog Young — the Indianapolis Colts trade their fourth and 35th picks in the 2023 draft, as well as their first-round pick in the 2024 draft, to move up to first overall to take Stroud, moving the Chicago Bears to fourth."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: January 18 (link)
Analysis: "Young is not a prototypical quarterback prospect, but it's time for the Colts to try an unconventional quarterback. Young's improvisation and poise are his greatest strengths."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Analysis: "This trade makes sense for both sides. The Colts have a clear need at quarterback, with an owner and general manager who are motivated to get it right. Colts GM Chris Ballard, who was previously a scout in Chicago, is very familiar with Bears GM Ryan Poles — the two worked together for four years in the Chiefs' front office. This would mark the third time over the last 25 years that the Colts held the No. 1 pick. It worked out well the other two times: Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.
Bryce Young is a complete outlier from a size perspective and would be somewhat off-type for Ballard, but Young's instincts, vision and accuracy as a passer are the traits worth betting on at the position. It won't be a driving reason behind a trade up, but sniping Young ahead of division foe Houston would be an added benefit."
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports
Analysis: "The Texans' loss is the Colts' gain, as the franchise finally lands some quarterback stability in the Heisman trophy winner. Young's size will turn off plenty, but he could be a massive upgrade right away in Indy."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Every team will have their "favorite" at quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it just feels like Will Levis will be the Colts' guy — or at least near the top of their list. He's the prototype QB that Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard covet.
Whether they can correct his flaws is a different story, but Levis does have the high-level talent worth banking on. With the Texans sitting at second overall, however, the Colts will have to pay a hefty price."
Selection (No. 2 overall, trade with Chicago Bears via Houston Texans): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "Chicago continues to build its stockpile of draft capital by moving down, and Indianapolis finally invests in a rookie quarterback after getting burned by the expensive Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan experiments over the past two years."
Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)
Analysis: "Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months. Either way, if owner Jim Irsay thinks Levis is the guy to turn things around in Indy, it's easy to imagine that he will spare no expense to go get him."
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Selection (No. 80 overall): Rashad Torrence, S, Florida
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)