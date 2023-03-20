Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 20, after first wave of NFL free agency

Analysis: "Now onto Mr. Young, and his addition to a Colts team that has tried and failed to address the quarterback position ever since Andrew Luck's shocking retirement. I don't think there's any question that if Young was two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier, he'd be the first overall pick, or at least, the undisputed No. 1 player in the class at the position. Perhaps there still wouldn't be an argument if C.J. Stroud hadn't turned into a different player against Georgia. As I posited in a recent study of Georgia's Stetson Bennett, NFL teams simply don't draft players with Young's (or Bennett's) size profile and expect them to be immediate starters. Even Deshaun Watson (my comp for Young on an on-the-field basis, obviously) came out of Clemson at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. So, it's on to Young's skill set. And in terms of everything else you want in a quarterback — arm talent, processing speed, field vision, and the ability to hold an offense together — he's as good as it gets. Bryce Young has what it takes to succeed in the NFL, and quickly. We'll just have to see how many teams clench their sphincters when it's time to turn in the card."