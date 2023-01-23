Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

"It's the fourth pick of the draft. We earned that," Ballard said. "I don't like earning it, but we did. I've said this before and I think history proves me right, I can take one. We can take one as an organization and y'all are going to celebrate it and say, 'We have got the savior for the Colts.' And then if he doesn't play well, 'Why did you take that guy?' You've got to be right. We've got to be right. We understand the magnitude of where we're at in the draft and we understand the importance of the position. To get one that actually you can win with and to be right is the most important thing. Not, if we take one or not – being right."