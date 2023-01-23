Mock Draft Monday

Presented by

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2023 this week with a focus on quarterbacks, as well as a few Day 2 selections. Check it out below. 

Jan 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

Earlier this month, Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked if he'd be "surprised" if he and his scouting department didn't land on taking a quarterback with the team's No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"It's the fourth pick of the draft. We earned that," Ballard said. "I don't like earning it, but we did. I've said this before and I think history proves me right, I can take one. We can take one as an organization and y'all are going to celebrate it and say, 'We have got the savior for the Colts.' And then if he doesn't play well, 'Why did you take that guy?' You've got to be right. We've got to be right. We understand the magnitude of where we're at in the draft and we understand the importance of the position. To get one that actually you can win with and to be right is the most important thing. Not, if we take one or not – being right."

While the Colts' focus right now remains on hiring a head coach, draft evaluation season is quickly approaching. Senior Bowl practices will get underway in Mobile, Ala. next week, and other showcase games for draft prospects will carry plenty of importance in building the Colts' draft board. From there, the 2023 NFL Combine kicks off in Indianapolis on Feb. 28, and March and April will bring pro days and top 30 visits leading up to the Colts going on the clock the night of April 27 in Kansas City.

But we already have plenty of mock drafts to scroll through before that process begins in earnest. Here's our first look at who various experts predict the Colts will take in the 2023 NFL Draft:

——————

Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: January 23 (link)

Analysis: "After cycling through a bevy of veteran signal-callers, it is time for the Colts to find a young quarterback to build around."

——————

Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Date of mock draft: January 23 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts' reward for an absolute QB mess between Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger in the final abbreviated season under Frank Reich is being bad enough to get in position to stop recycling veteran QBs. They can land Stroud, a smart pocket passer with the right accuracy and intangibles to thrive as their true delayed franchise replacement for Andrew Luck."

——————

Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Expert: Natalie Miller, Draft Wire

Date of mock draft: January 21 (link)

Analysis: "Another quarterback goes off the board in the top five with Stroud, who has been one of the most productive passers in the country over the last two seasons. He'll be be a perfect fit in Indianapolis for a team that has been playing musical chairs at the quarterback position since the retirement of Andrew Luck. Stroud could bring the steadiness this team needs to find success in the playoffs with a loaded roster, as his accuracy and experience make him ready to go from the start."

——————

Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: January 21 (link)

Analysis: "I'm no betting man, but if I was, I'd lay a pretty penny on the Bears trading out of the No. 1 overall selection. Bryce Young is the only surefire QB prospect in the class, and there are a plethora of teams that would cough up whatever it takes to secure the rights to draft him.

In this mock draft, that happens to be the Colts, who are desperate for a new face of the franchise. If Young held the same physical stature as Trevor Lawrence, we'd be talking about them in the same light."

——————

Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: January 20 (link)

Analysis: "The tape for Levis is a roller-coaster ride. The strong-armed passer showed flashes of brilliance and the ability to avoid pressure and create; he also showed a penchant for turning the ball over (23 picks over his last two seasons). Colts GM Chris Ballard has always valued traits and upside. This pick just feels like a good gamble for Indianapolis."

——————

Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU
Selection (No. 80 overall): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com

Date of mock draft: January 20 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts would be fortunate if Stroud makes it down to the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, so they may have to move up if they want one of the top-two quarterbacks. Obviously, Indianapolis needs a franchise quarterback and long-term starter. The Bears and Cardinals are definite trade-down candidates for the Colts."

——————

Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Date of mock draft: January 19 (link)

Analysis: "Don't say it won't happen, because we've seen it way too many times before. I'm not sold on Levis, but it won't surprise me if a team like the Colts falls in love with his physical tools, toughness, and potential, looking past the flaws and inconsistencies in his play. Indy would have to give the Bears a massive haul to get up here, but to leapfrog a division rival that also needs a quarterback, they might just be willing."

——————

Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: January 19 (link)

Analysis: "Rather than stay put and hope that their quarterback of choice falls to them at No. 4 overall, the Colts become aggressive and trade up to secure Young at No. 1 overall." _

——————

Selection (No. 1 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Date of mock draft: January 19 (link)

Analysis: "In this mock draft, Stroud doesn't just leapfrog Young — the Indianapolis Colts trade their fourth and 35th picks in the 2023 draft, as well as their first-round pick in the 2024 draft, to move up to first overall to take Stroud, moving the Chicago Bears to fourth."

——————

Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: January 18 (link)

Analysis: "Young is not a prototypical quarterback prospect, but it's time for the Colts to try an unconventional quarterback. Young's improvisation and poise are his greatest strengths."

——————

Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: January 17 (link)

Analysis: "This trade makes sense for both sides. The Colts have a clear need at quarterback, with an owner and general manager who are motivated to get it right. Colts GM Chris Ballard, who was previously a scout in Chicago, is very familiar with Bears GM Ryan Poles — the two worked together for four years in the Chiefs' front office. This would mark the third time over the last 25 years that the Colts held the No. 1 pick. It worked out well the other two times: Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

Bryce Young is a complete outlier from a size perspective and would be somewhat off-type for Ballard, but Young's instincts, vision and accuracy as a passer are the traits worth betting on at the position. It won't be a driving reason behind a trade up, but sniping Young ahead of division foe Houston would be an added benefit."

——————

Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports

Date of mock draft: January 17 (link)

Analysis: "The Texans' loss is the Colts' gain, as the franchise finally lands some quarterback stability in the Heisman trophy winner. Young's size will turn off plenty, but he could be a massive upgrade right away in Indy."

——————

Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: January 17 (link)

Analysis: "Every team will have their "favorite" at quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it just feels like Will Levis will be the Colts' guy — or at least near the top of their list. He's the prototype QB that Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard covet.

Whether they can correct his flaws is a different story, but Levis does have the high-level talent worth banking on. With the Texans sitting at second overall, however, the Colts will have to pay a hefty price."

——————

Selection (No. 2 overall, trade with Chicago Bears via Houston Texans): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Expert: 33rd Team Staff

Date of mock draft: January 17 (link)

Analysis: "Chicago continues to build its stockpile of draft capital by moving down, and Indianapolis finally invests in a rookie quarterback after getting burned by the expensive Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan experiments over the past two years."

——————

Selection (No. 1 overall, trade with Chicago Bears): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)

Analysis: "Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he'll be a controversial talking point for the next six months. Either way, if owner Jim Irsay thinks Levis is the guy to turn things around in Indy, it's easy to imagine that he will spare no expense to go get him."

——————

Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Selection (No. 80 overall): Rashad Torrence, S, Florida

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)

Mock Draft Monday Gallery: January 23, 2023

Check out photos of the players the experts have the Colts selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
1 / 7

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
2 / 7

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) looks for an open receiver during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass for a touchdown against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 7

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass for a touchdown against Kansas State during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
4 / 7

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 7

Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) carries the ball against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Vaughn was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
6 / 7

FILE - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) carries the ball against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Vaughn was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
7 / 7

LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Experts' Choice: Who Will Colts Pick In 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round kicking off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.  While the Colts do not have a first-round pick, they do have two picks on Day 2 at No. 42 and No. 73. Here's a look at which players were mocked to the Colts the most with those selections over the last few months.

news

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: The Final Countdown

The Colts have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2. Who are some players NFL Draft experts think the team could consider with those picks? Get acquainted with a few names in the final installment of our Mock Draft Roundup, which comes on the eve of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

news

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Two Weeks To Go

The Colts have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2. Who are some players NFL Draft experts think the team could consider with those picks? Get acquainted with a few names in the latest installment of our Mock Draft Roundup, which comes with just two weeks until the NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas.

news

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Free Agency, Pro Days Wind Down

The Colts have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2. Who are some players NFL Draft experts think the team could consider with those picks? Get acquainted with a few names in the latest installment of our Mock Draft Roundup, which comes as free agency and college pro days wind down.

news

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Post-Combine

The Colts do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Who are some players experts think the Colts could target in the second round and later? Get acquainted with a few names in the third installment of the Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup, which comes in the wake of the NFL Combine.

news

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Pre-Combine

The Colts do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the first selection they own is the 47th overall pick. Who are some players experts think the Colts will target with that pick, plus in the third and fourth rounds? Get acquainted with a few names in the second installment of the Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup, which comes on the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Post-Senior Bowl

The Colts do not have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the first selection they own is the 47th overall pick. Who are some players expects think the Colts will target with that pick? Get acquainted with a few names in the first installment of the Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup, which comes in the wake of last week's Senior Bowl.

news

Experts' Choice: Who Will Colts Pick In 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round kicking off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. We take one final look back at what a number of experts believe the Colts will do with the No. 21 overall pick.

news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 26

Who do draft experts have the Colts picking when the NFL Draft begins Thursday night? Check out the picks in the final edition of Mock Draft Monday before the 2021 NFL Draft.

news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 19

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.

news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 12

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising