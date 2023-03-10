2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: G/T Matt Pryor

Pryor started nine games in the 2022 season. 

Mar 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

How he joined the Colts: Acquired from Philadelphia Eagles along with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick on Aug. 31, 2021

2022 by the numbers:

  • 16 games (9 starts)
  • 577 snaps
  • 4 starts at left tackle
  • 1 start at right tackle
  • 4 starts at right guard

Career stats:

  • 60 games (24 starts)
  • 1,871 snaps

What you need to know

Pryor began the 2022 season as the Colts' starting left tackle, then was moved to right tackle in Week 5. He started at right guard in Weeks 6-9, and played only 34 snaps in Weeks 10-18.

Matt Pryor: Best of 2022 Season

A look back at some of the best shots of tackle Matt Pryor from the 2022 season.

69 T Matt Pryor
1 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
2 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
3 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

©/©Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor,
4 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor,

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor, #51 DE Kwity Paye
5 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor, #51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
6 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
7 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
8 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
9 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay Owner and CEO, #69 T Matt Pryor
10 / 19

James Irsay Owner and CEO, #69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
11 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
12 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
13 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
14 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
15 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
16 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
17 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
18 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
19 / 19

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: LB Bobby Okereke

Okereke set a career high with 151 tackles in 2022.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue registered 9.5 sacks after being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: S Rodney McLeod Jr.

McLeod in 2022 set career highs in tackles, tackles for a loss and passes defensed while recording the first pick-six of his 11-year career.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin set a new franchise record with nine field goals of 50 or more yards.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DL Tyquan Lewis

Lewis was playing well before cruelly sustaining a season-ending patellar injury for the second year in a row.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: T Dennis Kelly

The veteran Kelly filled in as a swing tackle for the Colts in 2022.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: P Matt Haack

Haack joined the Colts in training camp after Rigoberto Sanchez sustained a season-ending Achilles' injury during a practice at Grand Park.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson started four games at cornerback for the Colts in 2022.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin has spent the last four seasons as a core special teamer and speed threat for the Colts' offense.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: DT Byron Cowart

Cowart appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2022 as a rotational defensive tackle.

news

2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: WR Parris Campbell

Campbell proved his durability while showcasing his playmaking skills during the 2022 season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising