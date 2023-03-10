2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: G/T Matt Pryor

How he joined the Colts: Acquired from Philadelphia Eagles along with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick on Aug. 31, 2021

What you need to know

Pryor began the 2022 season as the Colts' starting left tackle, then was moved to right tackle in Week 5. He started at right guard in Weeks 6-9, and played only 34 snaps in Weeks 10-18.