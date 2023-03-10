2023 NFL Free Agency Capsule: G/T Matt Pryor

How he joined the Colts: Acquired from Philadelphia Eagles along with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick on Aug. 31, 2021
2022 by the numbers:
- 16 games (9 starts)
- 577 snaps
- 4 starts at left tackle
- 1 start at right tackle
- 4 starts at right guard
Career stats:
- 60 games (24 starts)
- 1,871 snaps
What you need to know
Pryor began the 2022 season as the Colts' starting left tackle, then was moved to right tackle in Week 5. He started at right guard in Weeks 6-9, and played only 34 snaps in Weeks 10-18.
A look back at some of the best shots of tackle Matt Pryor from the 2022 season.