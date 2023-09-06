2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Three Edition

Sep 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Paul Condry and Matt Kopsea
IFD-Insider-Generic

NEWS AND NUGGETS

Legendary Bremen coach Don Bunge passed away on September 4 at the age of 100. He was with the program from 1957 until 1985 and compiled a record of 160-102-10. He was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and had the football facility named after him (Don J. Bunge Field).

Monrovia halted Linton-Stockton's 22-game regular-season winning streak with a 27-26 overtime triumph over the Miners.

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2023 COLTS 'HIGH SCHOOL MAN OF THE YEAR' AWARD

The Indianapolis Colts announced the return of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.

Beginning August 28 through October 23, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team. Each school will receive a link through which they may nominate their student-athletes.

Then, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on his community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.

The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.

For more info on nominating a player, visit Colts.com/HSMOY.

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 33 straight wins.

East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have nine straight victories.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

South Bend Clay has dropped 31 consecutive games.

Elwood and Southport have lost 25 games in a row.

Attica has dropped 21 straight contests.

Fort Wayne South has a 20-game losing streak.

Crawford County has suffered 18 straight setbacks.

Caston, Clinton Central, and Princeton have dropped 17 contests in a row.

Evansville Central has lost 16 consecutive contests.

Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 15 in a row.

Brown County and Richmond are on a 14-game losing streak.

North Newton has lost 13 straight games.

Fort Wayne Northrop and Rushville have lost 11 games in a row.

Blackford, Central Noble, Edinburgh, Indianapolis Tech, and Mitchell have dropped eight games in a row.

Jeffersonville is on a seven-game losing streak.

Goshen, Salem. Terre Haute North, Union City, Wes-Del, and Wheeler have dropped six straight contests.

Angola, Columbus East, East Chicago Central, Indianapolis Pike, Lebanon, Madison, Prairie Heights, South Bend Washington, Union County, and Winamac have lost five consecutive games.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Indianapolis Lutheran 24, Adams Central 19, Hanover Central 18, Oak Hill 16, LaVille 13, NorthWood 13, Crown Point 12, Evansville Reitz 12, Hamilton Southeastern 12, Columbia City 10, Fort Wayne Snider 10, Northeastern 10, Bloomington South 9, Mississinewa 8, West Central 8, Western Boone 8, Hamilton Heights 7, North Harrison 7, Centerville 6, Heritage 6, Indianapolis Scecina 6, Knox 6, New Haven 6, North Posey 6, Pendleton Heights 6, Warsaw 6, Westfield 6, Ben Davis 5, Evansville Memorial 5, Greenfield-Central 5, Northview 5, West Washington 5, Bloomington North 4, Bluffton 4, Fishers 4, Guerin Catholic 4, Hammond Central 4, Heritage Hills 4, Lawrence North 4, Park Tudor 4, Plainfield 4, Peru 4, River Forest 4, West Noble 4.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

South Bend Clay 28, Elwood 22, Southport 22, Richmond 20, Attica 19, Fort Wayne South 19, Crawford County 16, Clinton Central 15, Caston 15, Princeton 15, Evansville Central 14, Bellmont 13, North Central (Indianapolis) 13, Brown County 12, North Newton 11, Fort Wayne Northrop 10, Rushville 10, Terre Haute North 10, Blackford 7, Central Noble 7, Edinburgh 7, Huntington North 7, Indianapolis Tech 7, Mitchell 7, Corydon Central 6, Jeffersonville 6, Goshen 5, Salem 5, Terre Haute North 5, Union City 5, Wes-Del 5, Wheeler 5.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 449, Russ Radtke (Knox) 391, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 358, John Hart (Brownsburg) 329, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 310, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 294, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 286, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 260, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 246, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 243, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 241, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 231, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 228, Tim Able (Triton Central) 217, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 213, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 206, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 205, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 200.

CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS

Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 197, Herb King (Fountain Central) 195, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 193, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 187

CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS

Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 147. Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Roy Richards (Portage) 141

CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS

Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 97. Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 97, Curt Funk (Fishers) 96, Mark Raetz (Northview) 94, Greg Barrett (South Vermillion) 94, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 91, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 90

