2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Seven Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
South Bend Clay saw its 34-game losing streak come to end with a 54-0 win over North Newton. It was the Colonials' first triumph since a 7-0 decision over Osceola Grace on August 21, 2020.
Southport's 28-game losing streak ended with a 43-7 victory over Terre Haute North.
Caston snapped its 20-game losing skid with a 49-14 decision over Culver.
With its 43=0 blanking of Tipton, Hamilton Heights has now held opponents scoreless for 20 straight quarters.
Josh Edwards of Eastern (Greentown) earned his 100th career victory with the Comets' 31-7 decision over Tri-Central.
Marshall Kmiecik completed 9-of-17 passes for a school-record 306 yards with four scores and ran 15 times for 60 yards and another score in New Prairie's 35-12 win over South Bend Riley. Reece Lapczynski also added four receptions for a program-best 155 yards with two scores for the Cougars.
Goshen's Aaron Mounsithiraj's 23-yard field goal as time expired helped the RedHawks end a nine-game losing streak with a 24-21 win over Plymouth.
ON THE HORIZON
The pairings for the 51st annual Indiana High School Athletic Association state football tournament will be unveiled on October 8 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. After the pairings are released, they will be available for viewing on www.ihsaa.org
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2023 COLTS 'HIGH SCHOOL MAN OF THE YEAR' AWARD
The Indianapolis Colts announced the return of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.
Beginning August 28 through October 23, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team. Each school will receive a link through which they may nominate their student-athletes.
Then, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on his community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.
The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.
For more info on nominating a player, visit Colts.com/HSMOY.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 37 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 13 straight victories.
Adams Central, Bloomington North, Brownsburg, Carroll (Flora), Centerville, Crown Point, Evansville Reitz, Hamilton Heights, Hanover Central, Knox, Mississinewa, New Haven, North White, Park Tudor, Peru, Providence, Tippecanoe Valley, and West Noble have claimed seven victories in a row.
Center Grove, Floyd Central, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, New Prairie, Paoli, Seeger, and Sheridan have earned six consecutive victories.
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Greencastle, Harrison (West Lafayette), New Palestine, South Vermillion, and Tri-West have won five straight games.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 7-0
Adams Central (2022), Bloomington North (first time), Brownsburg (2022), Carroll (Flora) (2022), Centerville (2021), Crown Point (2022), East Central (2019), Evansville Reitz (2022), Hamilton Heights (2010), Hanover Central (2022), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022), Knox (1976), Mississinewa (2016), New Haven (2017), North White (2015), Park Tudor (2000), Peru (1978), Providence (1983), Tippecanoe Valley (2022), West Noble (2019).
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 28, Adams Central 23, Hanover Central 22 Crown Point 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Mississinewa 12, Hamilton Heights 11, Centerville 10, Knox 10, New Haven 10, Bloomington North 8, Park Tudor 8, Peru 8, West Noble 8. Bloomington North 7, Brownsburg 7, Carroll (Flora) 7, Mississinewa 7, Center Grove 6, Crispus Attucks 6, Floyd Central 6, New Prairie 6, Paoli 6, Sheridan 6, Seeger 6, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 5, Greencastle 5, Harrison (West Lafayette) 5, New Palestine 5, South Vermillion 5, Tri-West 5.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Attica has dropped 25 straight contests.
Crawford County has suffered 22 straight setbacks.
Evansville Central has lost 20 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 19 in a row.
North Newton has lost 17 straight games.
Fort Wayne Northrop has lost 15 games in a row.
Blackford and Indianapolis Tech have dropped 12 games in a row.
Jeffersonville is on an 11-game losing streak.
Terre Haute North have dropped 10 straight contests.
Angola, Prairie Heights, and Union County have lost nine consecutive games.
Avon, Clarksville, Corydon Central, Crawfordsville, Culver, Fort Wayne Concordia, Greensburg, Portage, and Tecumseh have dropped eight games in a row.
Benton Central, Edgewood, Evansville Mater Dei, Frankfort, LaPorte, New Castle, Shenandoah, Southern Wells, and Whitko have lost six straight contests.
Fremont, South Bend Adams, Taylor, Tipton, and Tri-Central have five losses in a row.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 0-7
Angola (1995), Attica (2022), Avon (2022), Bellmont (2022), Blackford (2016), Clarksville (2018), Corydon Central (2021), Crawford County (2022), Crawfordville (2021), Culver (2005), Evansville Central (2022), Fort Wayne Concordia (2010), Fort Wayne Northrop (2009), Greensburg (2014), Indianapolis Tech (2003), Jeffersonville (1925), North Central (Indianapolis) (2022), North Newton (2022), Portage (2015), Prairie Heights (2020, Tecumseh (first time), Terre Haute North (first time), Union County (2012).
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Attica 23, Crawford County 20, Evansville Central 18, Bellmont 17, North Central (Indianapolis) 17, North Newton 15, Fort Wayne Northrop 14, Blackford 11, Indianapolis Tech 11, Corydon Central 10, Jeffersonville 10, Fort Wayne Concordia 9, Terre Haute North 9. Angola 8, Avon 8, Culver 8, Prairie Heights 8, Union County 8, Clarksville 7, Crawfordsville 7, Greensburg 7, Portage 7. Benton Central 6, Edgewood, Evansville Mater Dei 6, Frankfort 6, LaPorte 6, New Castle 6, Shenandoah 6, Southern Wells 6, Whitko 6, Fremont 5, South Bend Adams 5, Taylor 5, Tipton 5, Tri-Central 5.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 453, Russ Radtke (Knox) 395, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 360, John Hart (Brownsburg) 333, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 313, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 297, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 290, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 261, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 249, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 246, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 243, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 235, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 229, Tim Able (Triton Central) 221, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 214, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 210, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 207, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 204.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 199, Herb King (Fountain Central) 197, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 194, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 189
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 148, Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 143, Chris DePew (Garrett) 141, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 141, Roy Richards (Portage) 141, Brian Crabtree (North Vermillion) 140.
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 99, Curt Funk (Fishers) 98, Greg Barrett (South Vermillion) 98, Mark Raetz (Northview) 96, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 94, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 90, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 90.