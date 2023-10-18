2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Nine Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Logansport's Mike Johnson picked up his 250th career win in the Berries' 34-27 triumph over Anderson.
Greg Barrett of South Vermillion earned his 100th career victory with the Wildcats' 48-0 blanking of Attica.
Western Boone's Justin Pelley notched his 100th career win as the Stars downed Lebanon, 27-21, in overtime.
Fort Wayne Northrop ended its 16-game losing streak with 35-17 win over Fort Wayne South.
Lawrence Central's 21-17 win over Carmel ended a 20-game losing streak against the Greyhounds dating back to 1963.
After suffering through a 34-game losing streak, South Bend Clay is enjoying its first three-game winning streak since 2012.
Aiden Long converted a 29-yard field goal as time expired in Indian Creek's 22-21 win against Northview.
The pairings for the 51st annual Indiana High School Athletic Association state football tournament are now available for viewing on www.ihsaa.org
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2023 COLTS 'HIGH SCHOOL MAN OF THE YEAR' AWARD
The Indianapolis Colts announced the return of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.
Beginning August 28 through October 23, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team. Each school will receive a link through which they may nominate their student-athletes.
Then, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on his community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.
The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.
For more info on nominating a player, visit Colts.com/HSMOY.
HERE'S TO THE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
Allen County: Adams Central, Central Indiana: Mississinewa, Circle City: Indianapolis Chatard, Conference Indiana: Bloomington North, Duneland: Crown Point, Eastern Indiana: East Central (Big School) and Batesville (Small School), Great Lakes: Hammond Morton, Greater Indianapolis: Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Greater South Shore: Boone Grove (North) and Wheeler (South), Hoosier: Hamilton Heights, Hoosier Crossroads: Brownsburg, Hoosier Heartland: Carroll (Flora), Hoosier Heritage: New Palestine, Hoosier Hills: Floyd Central, Hoosier North: Knox, Indiana Crossroads: Indianapolis Lutheran, Metropolitan: Ben Davis, Mid-Eastern: Eastern Hancock, Mid-Southern: Brownstown Central, Mid-State: Decatur Central and Martinsville, Midwest: North White, Northeast Corner: West Noble (Big Division) and Eastside (Small Division), Northeast 8: New Haven, East Noble, and Leo, Northern Indiana: Penn (East-West) and South Bend Riley (North-South), Northern Lakes: Warsaw and Mishawaka, Northwest Crossroads: Hanover Central, Patoka Lake: Paoli, Sagamore: Tri-West, Southern Indiana: Evansville Reitz; Southwest: North Knox, Summit: Fort Wayne Snider (A Division) and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (B Division), Three Rivers: Peru, Tri-Eastern: Centerville, Wabash River: South Vermillion, Western Indiana: Indian Creek (Gold Division) and Greencastle (Green Division).
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 9-0
Adams Central (2022), Bloomington North (first time), Brownsburg (2018), Carroll (Flora) (2016), Centerville (2021), Crown Point (2022), East Central (2019), Evansville Reitz (2022), Hamilton Heights (2010), Hanover Central (2022), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (8-0- 2022), Knox (first time), Mississinewa (2016), North White (1999), Park Tudor (1985), Peru (1937), Providence (1983), Tippecanoe Valley (2021), West Noble (2019).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 38 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 15 straight victories.
Adams Central, Bloomington North, Brownsburg, Carroll (Flora), Centerville, Crown Point, Evansville Reitz, Hamilton Heights, Hanover Central, Knox, Mississinewa, North White, Park Tudor, Peru, Providence, Tippecanoe Valley, and West Noble have claimed nine victories in a row.
Center Grove, Floyd Central, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, and Paoli have earned eight consecutive victories.
Greencastle, Harrison (West Lafayette), New Palestine, South Vermillion, and Tri-West have won seven straight games.
Linton-Stockton, Penn, Springs Valley, Triton Central, and Wheeler have won six consecutive contests.
Bloomington South, Decatur Central, Gibson Southern, Indianapolis Ben Davis, Lafayette Central Catholic, Leo, McCutcheon, and South Putnam have won five games in a row.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 29, Adams Central 25, Hanover Central 24, Crown Point 18, Evansville Reitz 18, Mississinewa 14, Hamilton Heights 13, Centerville 12, Knox 12, Bloomington North 10, Park Tudor 10, Peru 10, West Noble 10, Bloomington North 9, Brownsburg 9, Carroll (Flora), 9, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 9, North White 9, Providence 9, Tippecanoe Valley 9, Center Grove 8, Floyd Central 8, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 8, Paoli 8, Greencastle 7, Harrison (West Lafayette) 7, New Palestine 7, South Vermillion 7, Tri-West 7, Linton-Stockton 6, Penn 6, Springs Valley 6, Triton Central 6, Wheeler 6, Bloomington South 5, Decatur Central 5, Gibson Southern 5, Indianapolis Ben Davis 5, Lafayette Central Catholic 5, Leo 5, McCutcheon 5, South Putnam 5, Batesville 4, Boone Grove 4, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 4, Charlestown 4, Danville 4, Eastern (Greentown) 4, East Noble 4, Heritage 4, Indian Creek 4, Muncie Central 4, North Posey 4, NorthWood 4, Pendleton Heights 4, Tri-County 4, Winchester 4, Alexandria 3, Brownstown Central 3, Castle 3, Fort Wayne Snider 3, Gary West 3, Greenfield-Central 3, Greenwood Christian 3, Guerin Catholic 3, Heritage Hills 3, Lapel 3, LaVille 3, Lawrenceburg 3, Martinsville 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 3, North Decatur 3, Rensselaer Central 3, River Forest 3, Riverton Parke 3, Rochester 3, South Adams 3, South Bend Clay 3, Tell City 3, Tri 3, Valparaiso 3, Warsaw 3, Wes-Del 3, Westfield 3.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 0-9
Attica (2022), Bellmont (2022), Blackford (2016), Clarksville (2018), Corydon Central (2021), Crawford County (2022), Culver (2005), Evansville Central (2022), Fort Wayne Concordia (2010), Greensburg (1998), Indianapolis Tech (2003), Jeffersonville (first time), North Central (Indianapolis) (2022), North Newton (2022), Portage (2015), Prairie Heights (2020), Terre Haute North (first time), Union County (2006).
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Attica has dropped 27 straight contests.
Crawford County has suffered 24 straight setbacks.
Evansville Central has lost 22 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 21 in a row.
North Newton has lost 19 straight games.
Blackford and Indianapolis Tech have dropped 14 games in a row.
Jeffersonville is on a 13-game losing streak.
Terre Haute North have dropped 12 straight contests.
Prairie Heights and Union County have lost 11 consecutive games.
Corydon Central, Culver, Fort Wayne Concordia, Greensburg, and Portage have dropped 10 games in a row.
Fort Wayne Blackhawk and Irvington Prep Academy have nine consecutive losses.
Frankfort, New Castle, Shenandoah, Southern Wells, and Whitko have lost eight straight contests.
Phalen Academy, Pike Central, South Bend Adams, Taylor, and Tipton have seven losses in a row.
Cloverdale, Connersville, Wawasee, and Whiting have lost six consecutive games.
Brown County, Cambridge City Lincoln, East Chicago Central, Madison, Marion, Plymouth, Shelbyville, South Newton, and Zionsville have dropped five straight contests.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Attica 25, Crawford County 22, Evansville Central 20, Bellmont 19, North Central (Indianapolis) 19, North Newton 17, Blackford 13, Indianapolis Tech 13, Corydon Central 12, Jeffersonville 12, Fort Wayne Concordia 11, Terre Haute North 11. Culver 10, Prairie Heights 10, Union County 10, Fort Wayne Blackhawk 9. Greensburg 9, Irvington Prep Academy 9, Portage 9, Frankfort 8, New Castle 8, Shenandoah 8, Southern Wells 8, Whitko 8, Pike Central 7, Phalen Academy 7, South Bend Adams 7, Taylor 7, Tipton 7, Cloverdale 6, Connersville 6, Wawasee 6, Whiting 6, Brown County 5, Cambridge City Lincoln 5, East Chicago Central 5, Madison 5, Marion 5, Parke Heritage 5, Plymouth 5, Shelbyville 5, South Newton 5, Zionsville 5, Bowman Academy 4, Clinton Central 4, Columbia City 4, Huntington North 4, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 4, Indianapolis Roncalli 4, Lake Station 4, Noblesville 4, North Daviess 4, North Miami 4, Perry Meridian 4, Princeton 4, Richmond 4, South Bend Washington 4, Southmont 4, Woodlan 4, Andrean 3, Chesterton 3, Delta 3, Elwood 3, Evansville Memorial 3, Franklin Central 3, Franklin County 3, Fort Wayne South 3, Greenwood 3, Griffith 3, Hammond Bishop Noll 3, Jay County 3, Knightstown 3, Mitchell 3, Northwestern 3, Southwood 3, Speedway 3, Warren Central 3, Washington 3, Yorktown 3.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 453, Russ Radtke (Knox) 397, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 361, John Hart (Brownsburg) 335, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 314, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 299, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 292, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 262, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 250, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 248, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 244, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 237, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 230, Tim Able (Triton Central) 223, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 214, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 211, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 208, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 206, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 200.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Herb King (Fountain Central) 199, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 196, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 191.
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 148, Andy Thomas (Angola) 147, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 145, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 143, Chris DePew (Garrett) 142, Roy Richards (Portage) 141, Brian Crabtree (North Vermillion) 141.
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Curt Funk (Fishers) 99, Mark Raetz (Northview) 97, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 94, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 92, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 91.