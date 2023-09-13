2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Four Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Larry "Bud" Wright earned his 450th career victory with the Blackhawks' 57-0 blanking of Clinton Central. He was also honored as the Indianapolis Colts' Coach of the Week.
Bloomington North moved to 4-0 for the first time in program history with its 25-24 overtime triumph over rival Bloomington South.
John Glenn's 12-7 decision over Jimtown was the Falcons' first road win in the series since 1990.
Brown County ended its 14-game losing streak with a 62-7 victory over Irvington Prep Academy.
Hobart's 53-48 win over Kankakee Valley was the most combined points in program history for the Brickies.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2023 COLTS 'HIGH SCHOOL MAN OF THE YEAR' AWARD
The Indianapolis Colts announced the return of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.
Beginning August 28 through October 23, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team. Each school will receive a link through which they may nominate their student-athletes.
Then, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on his community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.
The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.
For more info on nominating a player, visit Colts.com/HSMOY.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 34 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 10 straight victories.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 4-0
Adams Central (2022), Alexandria (1981), Batesville (2016), Bloomington North (first time), Bluffton (1982), Brownsburg (2022), Brownstown Central (2021), Carroll (Flora) (2022), Centerville (2021), Clinton Prairie (2022), Columbia City (2020), Crown Point (2022), Delta (2019), East Central (2019), Evansville Memorial (2019), Evansville Reitz (2022), Fort Wayne Snider (2017), Greenfield-Central (1983), Guerin Catholic (2017), Hamilton Heights (2011), Hamilton Southeastern (2022), Hammond Central (first time), Hanover Central (2022), Heritage (2006), Heritage Hills (2019), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2018), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022), Indianapolis Scecina (2022), Knox (2019), Kokomo (2022), LaVille (2022), Lawrence North (2005), Mississinewa (2016), New Haven (2017), North Harrison (2017), North Posey (2021), North White (2015), Northeastern (2019), Northview (2022), Park Tudor (2022), Peru (2013), Plainfield (2006), Providence (2007), South Bend Riley (1995), Tippecanoe Valley (2022), Warsaw (2022), West Central (2014), Westfield (2019), West Noble (2019).
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 25, Adams Central 20, Hanover Central 19, LaVille 14, Crown Point 13, Evansville Reitz 13, Hamilton Southeastern 13, Columbia City 11, Fort Wayne Snider 11, Northeastern 11, Mississinewa 9, West Central 9, Hamilton Heights 8, North Harrison 8, Centerville 7, Heritage 7, Indianapolis Scecina 7, Knox 7, New Haven 7, North Posey 7, Warsaw 7, Westfield 7, Evansville Memorial 6, Greenfield-Central 6, Northview 6, Bloomington North 5, Bluffton 5, Guerin Catholic 5, Hammond Central 5, Heritage Hills 5, Lawrence North 5, Park Tudor 5, Plainfield 5, Peru 5, River Forest 5, West Noble 5.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 0-4
Angola (2019), Attica (2022), Avon (2022), Bellmont (2022), Blackford (2022), Caston (2022), Churubusco (2003), Clarksville (2018), Clinton Central (0-3-2022), Corydon Central (2021), Crawford County (2022), Crawfordville (2021), Culver Community (2005), Delphi (2022), Edinburgh (2019), Elwood (2022), Evansville Central (2022), Evansville Harrison (2021), Fort Wayne Concordia (2010), Fort Wayne Northrop (2014), Fort Wayne South (2022), Goshen (2014), Greensburg (2014), Huntington North (2017), Indianapolis Tech (2022), Jeffersonville (2022), Mitchell (2022), Muncie Central (2022), Northfield (2019), North Central (Indianapolis) (2022), North Miami (2021), North Newton (2022), North Putnam (2022), Portage (2015), Prairie Heights (2020), Princeton (2022), Richmond (2022), Rushville (2021), Salem (2010), South Bend Clay (2022), Southport (2022), Tecumseh (2004), Terre Haute North (1992), Union City (2007), Union County (2012), Wabash (2021), West Vigo (2013), Winamac (1974).
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 28, Elwood 22, Southport 22, Richmond 20, Attica 19, Fort Wayne South 19, Crawford County 16, Clinton Central 15, Caston 15, Princeton 15, Evansville Central 14, Bellmont 13, North Central (Indianapolis) 13, Brown County 12, North Newton 11, Fort Wayne Northrop 10, Rushville 10, Terre Haute North 10, Blackford 7, Central Noble 7, Edinburgh 7, Huntington North 7, Indianapolis Tech 7, Mitchell 7, Corydon Central 6, Jeffersonville 6, Goshen 5, Salem 5, Terre Haute North 5, Union City 5, Wes-Del 5, Wheeler 5.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 32 consecutive games.
Elwood and Southport have lost 26 games in a row.
Attica has dropped 22 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 21-game losing streak.
Crawford County has suffered 19 straight setbacks.
Caston, Clinton Central, and Princeton have dropped 18 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has lost 17 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 16 in a row.
Richmond is on a 15-game losing streak.
North Newton has lost 14 straight games.
Fort Wayne Northrop and Rushville have lost 12 games in a row.
Blackford, Edinburgh, Indianapolis Tech, and Mitchell have dropped nine games in a row.
Jeffersonville is on an eight-game losing streak.
Goshen, Salem. Terre Haute North, and Union City have dropped seven straight contests.
Angola, Prairie Heights, Union County, and Winamac have lost six consecutive games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 450, Russ Radtke (Knox) 392, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 359, John Hart (Brownsburg) 330, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 311, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 295, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 287, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 260, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 247, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 244, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 242, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 232, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 229, Tim Able (Triton Central) 218, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 213, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 207, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 205, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 201
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 197, Herb King (Fountain Central) 196, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 193, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 187
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 147. Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Roy Richards (Portage) 141
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 98. Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 97, Curt Funk (Fishers) 96, Mark Raetz (Northview) 95, Greg Barrett (South Vermillion) 95, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 92, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 90