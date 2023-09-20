2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Five Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Westfield ended Hamilton Southeastern's 13-game regular season winning streak with a 30-28 triumph. Jackson Gilbert's two-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Garnett on the final play of the game was the difference.
Castle's 26-21 win over Castle was the Alices' first triumph in the series since a 25-0 decision in 1979.
Elwood ended its 26-game losing streak with 22-12 victory over Blackford.
Clinton Central snapped its 18-game losing streak with 22-12 triumph over Taylor.
Princeton ended an 18-game losing skid with a 39-35 decision over Washington.
Richmond saw its 15-game losing streak come to an end with a 19-9 blanking of Indianapolis Tech.
Rushville's 12-game losing streak ended with a 52-28 win over Connersville.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2023 COLTS 'HIGH SCHOOL MAN OF THE YEAR' AWARD
The Indianapolis Colts announced the return of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.
Beginning August 28 through October 23, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team. Each school will receive a link through which they may nominate their student-athletes.
Then, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on his community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.
The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.
For more info on nominating a player, visit Colts.com/HSMOY.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 35 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 11 straight victories.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 5-0
Adams Central (2022), Alexandria (1972), Bloomington North (first time), Bluffton (1982), Brownsburg (2022), Brownstown Central (2021), Carroll (Flora) (2022), Centerville (2021), Columbia City (2020), Crown Point (2022), East Central (2019), Evansville Memorial (2019), Evansville Reitz (2022), Fort Wayne Snider (2017), Greenfield-Central (1973), Hamilton Heights (2011), Hanover Central (2022), Heritage Hills (2019), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2018), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022), Knox (2019), Kokomo (2022), LaVille (2022), Mississinewa (2016), New Haven (2017), North White (2015), Northeastern (2019), Northview (2018), Park Tudor (2000), Peru (1983), Plainfield (2006), Providence (1984), South Bend Riley (1965), Tippecanoe Valley (2022), Warsaw (2001), Westfield (1992), West Central (2014), West Noble (2019).
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 26, Adams Central 21, Hanover Central 20, LaVille 15, Crown Point 14, Evansville Reitz 14, Columbia City 11, Fort Wayne Snider 12, Northeastern 12, Mississinewa 10, West Central 10, Hamilton Heights 9, Centerville 8, Knox 8, New Haven 8, Warsaw 8, Westfield 8, Evansville Memorial 7, Greenfield-Central 7, Northview 7, Bloomington North 6, Bluffton 6, Heritage Hills 6, Park Tudor 6, Plainfield 6, Peru 6, West Noble 6.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 33 consecutive games.
Southport has lost 27 games in a row.
Attica has dropped 23 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 22-game losing streak.
Crawford County has suffered 20 straight setbacks.
Caston has dropped 19 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has lost 18 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 17 in a row.
North Newton has lost 15 straight games.
Fort Wayne Northrop has lost 13 games in a row.
Blackford, Edinburgh and Indianapolis Tech have dropped 10 games in a row.
Jeffersonville is on a nine-game losing streak.
Goshen, Salem. Terre Haute North and Union City have dropped eight straight contests.
Angola, Prairie Heights, Union County, and Winamac have lost seven consecutive games.
Avon, Clarksville, Corydon Central, Crawfordsville, Culver Community, Evansville Harrison, Fort Wayne Concordia, Greensburg, Muncie Central, Portage, Tecumseh, and Wabash have dropped six games in a row.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 0-5
Angola (1995), Attica (2022), Avon (2022), Bellmont (2022), Blackford (2021), Caston (2022), Clarksville (2018), Corydon Central (2021), Crawford County (2022), Crawfordville (2021), Culver Community (2005), Edinburgh (2019), Evansville Central (2022), Evansville Harrison (2021), Fort Wayne Concordia (2010), Fort Wayne Northrop (2009), Fort Wayne South (2022), Goshen (2014), Greensburg (2014), Indianapolis Tech (2004), Jeffersonville (1971), Muncie Central (2022), North Central (Indianapolis) (2022), North Newton (2022), Portage (2015), Prairie Heights (2020), Salem (2010), South Bend Clay (2022), Southport (2022), Tecumseh (1978), Terre Haute North (first time), Union City (2007), Union County (2012), Wabash (2021), Winamac (1974).
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 30, Southport 24, Attica 21, Fort Wayne South 21, Crawford County 18, Caston 17, Evansville Central 16, Bellmont 15, North Central (Indianapolis) 15, North Newton 13, Fort Wayne Northrop 12, Terre Haute North 12, Blackford 9, Edinburgh 9, Indianapolis Tech 9, Corydon Central 8, Jeffersonville 8, Fort Wayne Concordia 7, Goshen 7, Salem 7, Terre Haute North 7, Union City 7, Angola 6, Avon 6, Culver Community 6, Prairie Heights 6, Union County 6, Winamac 6.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 451, Russ Radtke (Knox) 393, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 359, John Hart (Brownsburg) 331, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 311, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 296, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 288, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 260, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 247, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 245, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 243, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 233, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 229, Tim Able (Triton Central) 219, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 213, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 208, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 206, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 202
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 197, Herb King (Fountain Central) 197, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 193, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 187
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 147. Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Roy Richards (Portage) 141
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 98. Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 97, Curt Funk (Fishers) 96, Mark Raetz (Northview) 96, Greg Barrett (South Vermillion) 96, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 93, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 90