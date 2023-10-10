2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Eight Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
The pairings for the 51st annual Indiana High School Athletic Association state football tournament are now available for viewing on www.ihsaa.org
Kankakee Valley's Kirk Kennedy celebrated his 200th career win with the Kougars' 49-12 decision over Highland. He was also honored as the Indianapolis Colts' Coach of the Week.
Woodlan's Mike Smith was relieved of his duties on October 9 after going 10-28 in his nearly four years on the job. Defensive coordinator Chris Albertin will lead the Warriors for the rest of the season.
Winchester and Cambridge City Lincoln had its contest called off this past Friday because Cambridge City had a shortage of players. The game was declared a no-contest.
Boone Grove will christen its new football field Friday when it hosts Hammond Bishop Noll. It will be the Wolves' first varsity game played on campus.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2023 COLTS 'HIGH SCHOOL MAN OF THE YEAR' AWARD
The Indianapolis Colts announced the return of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.
Beginning August 28 through October 23, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team. Each school will receive a link through which they may nominate their student-athletes.
Then, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on his community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.
The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.
For more info on nominating a player, visit Colts.com/HSMOY.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 8-0
Adams Central (2022), Bloomington North (first time), Brownsburg (2022), Carroll (Flora) (2022), Centerville (2021), Crown Point (2022), East Central (2019), Evansville Reitz (2022), Hamilton Heights (2010), Hanover Central (2022), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022), Knox (first time), Mississinewa (2016), North White (2015), Park Tudor (1985), Peru (1978), Providence (1983), Tippecanoe Valley (2022), West Noble (2019).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 38 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 14 straight victories.
Adams Central, Bloomington North, Brownsburg, Carroll (Flora), Centerville, Crown Point, Evansville Reitz, Hamilton Heights, Hanover Central, Knox, Mississinewa, North White, Park Tudor, Peru, Providence, Tippecanoe Valley, and West Noble have claimed eight victories in a row.
Center Grove, Floyd Central, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, and Paoli, have earned seven consecutive victories.
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Greencastle, Harrison (West Lafayette), New Palestine, South Vermillion, and Tri-West have won six straight games.
Eastside, Linton-Stockton. Northridge, Penn, Springs Valley, Triton Central, and Wheeler have won five consecutive contests.
Bloomington South, Decatur Central, Gibson Southern, Indianapolis Ben Davis, Indianapolis Cathedral, Lafayette Central Catholic, Leo, McCutcheon, and South Putnam have won four games in a row.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 29, Adams Central 24, Hanover Central 23 Crown Point 17, Evansville Reitz 17, Mississinewa 13, Hamilton Heights 12, Centerville 11, Knox 11, Bloomington North 9, Park Tudor 9, Peru 9, West Noble 9.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 0-8
Attica (2022), Bellmont (2022), Blackford (2016), Clarksville (2018), Corydon Central (2021), Crawford County (2022), Crawfordville (2021), Culver (2005), Evansville Central (2022), Fort Wayne Concordia (2010), Fort Wayne Northrop (2009), Greensburg (2014), Indianapolis Tech (2003), Jeffersonville (first time), North Central (Indianapolis) (2022), North Newton (2022), Portage (2015), Prairie Heights (2020, Tecumseh (first time), Terre Haute North (first time), Union County (2012).
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Attica has dropped 26 straight contests.
Crawford County has suffered 23 straight setbacks.
Evansville Central has lost 21 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 20 in a row.
North Newton has lost 18 straight games.
Fort Wayne Northrop has lost 16 games in a row.
Blackford and Indianapolis Tech have dropped 13 games in a row.
Jeffersonville is on a 12-game losing streak.
Terre Haute North have dropped 11 straight contests.
Prairie Heights and Union County have lost 10 consecutive games.
Clarksville, Corydon Central, Crawfordsville, Culver, Fort Wayne Concordia, Greensburg, Portage, and Tecumseh have dropped nine games in a row.
Benton Central, Edgewood, Frankfort, LaPorte, New Castle, Shenandoah, Southern Wells, and Whitko have lost seven straight contests.
Pike Central, South Bend Adams, Taylor, and Tipton have six losses in a row.
Cloverdale, Connersville, Wawasee, and Whiting have lost five consecutive games.
Brown County, Cambridge City Lincoln, East Chicago Central, Madison, Marion, Owen Valley, Parke Heritage, Plymouth, Shelbyville, South Newton, and Zionsville have dropped four straight contests.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Attica 24, Crawford County 21, Evansville Central 19, Bellmont 18, North Central (Indianapolis) 18, North Newton 16, Fort Wayne Northrop 15, Blackford 12, Indianapolis Tech 12, Corydon Central 11, Jeffersonville 11, Fort Wayne Concordia 10, Terre Haute North 10. Culver 9, Prairie Heights 9, Union County 9, Clarksville 8, Crawfordsville 8, Greensburg 8, Portage 8.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 453, Russ Radtke (Knox) 396, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 360, John Hart (Brownsburg) 334, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 314, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 298, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 291, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 262, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 249, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 247, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 243, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 236, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 230, Tim Able (Triton Central) 222, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 214, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 211, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 208, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 205, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 200.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Herb King (Fountain Central) 198, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 195, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 190.
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 148, Andy Thomas (Angola) 146, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 144, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 142, Chris DePew (Garrett) 141, Roy Richards (Portage) 141, Brian Crabtree (North Vermillion) 140.
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Greg Barrett (South Vermillion) 99, Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 99, Curt Funk (Fishers) 98, Mark Raetz (Northview) 97, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 94, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 91, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 90.