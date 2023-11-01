2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Culver Academy's Andy Dorrel earned his 150th career victory with the Eagles' 46-13 decision over Highland.
Curt Funk came up with his 100th career win with the Tigers' 42-14 triumph over Homestead.
Evansville Mater Dei's run as Class 2A state champion came to an end with a 35-34 overtime loss to North Posey.
After winning their first sectional contest a week ago, Scottsburg advanced to the sectional finals for the first time in program history with 38-31 overtime decision over Salem.
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
Center Grove has run off 16 playoff wins in a row.
Indianapolis Lutheran has a 13-game playoff winning streak.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have run off eight straight post-season wins.
Valparaiso has claimed six consecutive playoff victories.
Heading into Friday's sectional finals, there are 19 of the original Indiana Football Digest's Prime Time 25 members still active in the playoffs.
Keegan Bluhm (Adams Central). Nylan Brown (Indianapolis Ben Davis), Tyler Cherry (Center Grove), Eli Edwards (Eastern Greentown), Brady Fisher (Mishawaka), Jaden Hart (Michigan City), Matt Hofer (Valparaiso), Brauntae Johnson (Fort Wayne North), Auden Jones (Penn), Ransom McDermott (Noblesville), Ian Moore (New Palestine), Danny O'Neil (Indianapolis Cathedral), Styles Prescod (Hamilton Southeastern), Josh Ringer (East Central), Lukas Rohrbacher (Fort Wayne Snider), Trey Rominger (Paoli), Jace Stuckey (Triton Central), Hayden Summers (Evansville Reitz), Cooper Zeltwanger (Harrison West Lafayette).
SECTIONAL FINALS
CLASS 6A
1: Lake Central (5-5) at Crown Point (10-0)
2: Warsaw (9-1) at Penn (9-1)
3: Fishers (7-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (8-2)
4: Westfield (9-1) at Noblesville (4-6)
5: Indianapolis Ben Davis (9-1) at Indianapolis Pike (3-7)
6: Indianapolis Cathedral (7-3) at Lawrence North (7-3)
7: Warren Central (4-6) at Southport (2-8)
8: Center Grove (9-1) at Columbus North (5-5)
CLASS 5A
9: Merrillville (8-2) at Hammond Morton (5-4)
10: Michigan City (6-4) at Valparaiso (8-2)
11: Mishawaka (8-2) at Concord (6-4)
12: Fort Wayne North (3-6) at Fort Wayne Snider (9-1)
13: Harrison (West Lafayette) (9-1) at Decatur Central (8-2)
14: Terre Haute South (5-5) at Whiteland (6-4)
15: Bloomington South (9-1) at Seymour (6-4)
16: Evansville North (7-3) at Castle (7-3)
CLASS 4A
17: New Prairie (9-2) at Culver Academy (5-6)
18: NorthWood (9-2) at Northridge (9-2)
19: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (6-5) at Leo (9-2)
20: Kokomo (9-2) at Mississinewa (11-0)
21: Mooresville (6-5) at Brebeuf Jesuit (6-4)
22: New Palestine (9-2) at Mount Vernon (Fortville) (7-4)
23: Greenwood (6-5) at East Central (11-0)
24: Evansville Reitz (11-0) at Evansville Memorial (8-3)
CLASS 3A
25: Hanover Central (11-0) at West Lafayette (8-3)
26: John Glenn (7-4) at Knox (11-0)
27: Delta (7-4) at Garrett (6-5)
28: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-0) at Hamilton Heights (11-0)
29: Tri-West (10-1) at Monrovia (9-2)
30: Vincennes Lincoln (8-3) at Gibson Southern (9-2)
31: Batesville (10-1) at Indian Creek (8-3)
32: Heritage Hills (10-1) at Scottsburg (7-4)
CLASS 2A
33: Bremen (6-5) at LaVille (10-1)
34: Lafayette Central Catholic (8-3) at Seeger (8-3)
35: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-3) at Manchester (5-6)
36: Eastern (Greentown) (9-2) at Bluffton (9-2)
37: Southmont (6-5) at Linton-Stockton (10-1]
38: Winchester (8-2) at Eastern Hancock (7-4)
39: Triton Central (10-1) at Eastern (Pekin) (5-6)
40: Paoli (10-1) at North Posey (10-1)
CLASS 1A
41: North Judson (7-4) at Triton (8-3)
42: Park Tudor (11-0) at North Vermillion (8-3)
43: Carroll (Flora) (11-0) at Tri-Central (5-6)
44: Adams Central (11-0) at Madison-Grant (8-3)
45: Sheridan (8-3) at Monroe Central (6-5)
46: North Decatur (8-3) at Milan (8-3)
47: Indianapolis Lutheran (9-0) at Covenant Christian (7-3)
48: Springs Valley (10-1) at Providence (11-0)
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WON A SECTIONAL CROWN
CLASS 6A: Lake Central (2013), Crown Point (2018), Warsaw (2019), Penn (2021), Fishers (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (2022), Westfield (2022), Noblesville (2000), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2021), Indianapolis Pike (2013), Indianapolis Cathedral (2022), Lawrence North (2021), Warren Central (2022), Southport (2014), Center Grove (2022), Columbus North (2007).
CLASS 5A: Merrillville (2022), Hammond Morton (2012), Valparaiso (2022), Michigan City (2021), Mishawaka (2022), Concord (2018), Fort Wayne North (1990), Fort Wayne Snider (2022), Harrison (West Lafayette) (2019), Decatur Central (2018), Terre Haute South (2014), Whiteland (2022), Bloomington South (2022), Seymour (2001), Evansville North (2000), Castle (2022).
CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2022), Culver Academy (2015), NorthWood (2016), Northridge (2022), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2021), Leo (2011), Kokomo (2022), Mississinewa (2021), Mooresville (2020), Brebeuf Jesuit (2021), New Palestine (2022), Mount Vernon (Fortville) (2021), Greenwood (2017), East Central (2022), Evansville Reitz (2016), Evansville Memorial (2022).
CLASS 3A: Hanover Central (2021), West Lafayette (2022), John Glenn (2004), Knox (2022), Delta, Garrett (2016), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2022), Hamilton Heights (2012), Tri-West (2021), Monrovia (2022), Vincennes Lincoln (2019), Gibson Southern (2021), Heritage Hills (2019), Scottsburg (none).
CLASS 2A: Bremen (2018), LaVille (2021), Lafayette Central Catholic (2022), Seeger (2004), Eastern (Greentown) (none), Bluffton (2022), Southmont (none), Linton-Stockton (2022), Winchester (2015), Eastern Hancock (2014), Triton Central (2022), Eastern (Pekin) (none), Paoli (2018), North Posey (2005).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2022), Triton (2018), Park Tudor (2022), North Vermillion (2019), Carroll (Flota) (2022), Tri-Central (2014), Adams Central (2022), Madison-Grant (2008), Sheridan (2022), Monroe Central (2018), North Decatur (2022), Milan (2016), Covenant Christian (2020), Springs Valley (1992), Providence (2022).
ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 30, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Fort Wayne Snider 28, Indianapolis Cathedral 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 26, Indianapolis Ben Davis 25, Penn 25, Evansville Mater Dei 24, Adams Central 23, Indianapolis Roncalli 23, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Lawrenceburg 22, Warren Central 21, Andrean 21, East Central 21, Sheridan 20, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 18, Zionsville 17, Bloomington South 17, Eastbrook 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Lowell 16, Evansville Memorial 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Castle 15, Mishawaka 15, West Lafayette 15, Linton-Stockton 15, Merrillville 15, Valparaiso 15, North Judson 15, Lafayette Central Catholic 15, Mishawaka Marian 13, New Palestine 13, Tri-West 13, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, Indianapolis Scecina 12, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Westfield 12, Fountain Central 11, Hamilton Southeastern 11, Southridge 11, Western Boone 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10.
ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 148-27 (.846), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 145-29 (.833), Indianapolis Cathedral – 136-27 (.834), Carmel – 133-38 (.778), Indianapolis Roncalli – 123-33 (.788), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 124-37 (.770), Penn – 122-39 (.758), Ben Davis – 115-30 (.793), Evansville Mater Dei – 115-39 (.747), Fort Wayne Snider – 111-39 (.740), Jimtown – 110-38 (.743), Hobart – 108-41 (.725), Sheridan – 104-34 (.754), Adams Central – 102-39 (.723), NorthWood – 101-40 (.716), Andrean 98-36 (.731), Warren Central – 97-30 (.764), East Central 97-36 (.729), Lafayette Central Catholic 93-31 (.750), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 92-35 (.724).
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE UNBEATEN
Adams Central (11-0-2022), Carroll (Flora) (11-0-1996), Crown Point (10-0-2022), East Central (11-0-2019), Evansville Reitz (11-0-2010), Hamilton Heights (11-0-2010), Hanover Central (11-0-2022), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-0-2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (9-0- 2022), Knox (11-0-first time), Mississinewa (11-0-first time), Park Tudor (11-0-first time), Providence (11-0-1973).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 39 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 17 straight victories.
Adams Central, Carroll (Flora), Evansville Reitz, Hamilton Heights, Hanover Central, Knox, Mississinewa, Park Tudor, and Providence have claimed 11 victories in a row.
Crown Point and Paoli have a 10-game winning streak.
Center Grove, New Palestine, and Tri-West have won nine straight games.
Harrison (West Lafayette), Linton-Stockton, Springs Valley, and Triton Central have won eight consecutive contests.
Gibson Southern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Leo, and Penn have won seven games in a row.
Batesville, Bloomington South, Decatur Central, Eastern (Greentown), Indian Creek, Indianapolis Ben Davis, North Posey, NorthWood, and Winchester are on a six-game winning streak.
Heritage Hills, LaVille, Mount Vernon (Fortville), and North Decatur have captured five straight victories.
Castle, Covenant Christian, Fort Wayne Snider, Milan, Monroe Central, Monrovia, Tri-Central, Valparaiso, Warsaw, and Westfield are on a four-game winning streak.
Bluffton, Brebeuf Jesuit, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Garrett, John Glenn, Merrillville, Mishawaka, Mooresville, New Prairie, North Judson, North Vermillion, Triton, and Whiteland have claimed three wins in a row.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WENT WINLESS
Attica (0-10-2022), Bellmont (0-10-2022), Blackford (0-10-2015), Corydon Central (0-10-2000), Crawford County (0-10-2022), Evansville Central (0-10-2022), Fort Wayne Concordia (0-10-2010), Greensburg (0-10-1963), Indianapolis Tech (0-10-2003), Jeffersonville (0-10-first time), North Central (Indianapolis) (0-10-2022), North Newton (0-10-1998), Portage (0-10-first time), Prairie Heights (0-10-2016), Terre Haute North (0-10-first time), Union County (0-10-2006).
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Attica has dropped 28 straight contests.
Crawford County has suffered 25 straight setbacks.
Evansville Central has lost 23 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) are on a 22-game losing streak.
North Newton has lost 20 straight games.
Blackford and Indianapolis Tech have suffered 15 consecutive losses.
Jeffersonville is on a 14-game losing streak.
Terre Haute has dropped 13 straight contests.
Prairie Heights and Union County have dropped 12 straight contests.
Corydon Central, Fort Wayne Concordia, Greensburg, and Portage have lost 11 games in a row.
Frankfort, Irvington Prep Academy, New Castle, Shenandoah, Southern Wells, and Whitko have lost nine straight contests.
Taylor and Adams have dropped eight games in a row.
Cloverdale, Connersville, Phalen Academy, and Taylor have seven losses in a row.
Brown County, Cambridge City Lincoln, East Chicago Central, Madison, Parke Heritage, Plymouth, and Shelbyville, and Zionsville are on a six-game losing skid.
Bowman Academy, Elwood, Huntington North, Lake Station, Perry Meridian, Princeton, Richmond, and Woodlan have dropped five straight contests.
Andrean, Churubusco. Clinton Central, Delta, Griffith, Hammond Bishop Noll, Jay County, Knightstown, Mitchell, and Northwestern have lost four straight games.
Anderson, Chesterton, Elkhart, Evansville Harrison, Fort Wayne North, Franklin Central, Goshen, New Albany. North Central (Farmersburg), Plainfield, South Central, and Union City have a three-game losing streak.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 455, Russ Radtke (Knox) 402, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 363, John Hart (Brownsburg) 335, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 315, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 300, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 293, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 263, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 250, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 249, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 244, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 238, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 230, Tim Able (Triton Central) 225, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 214, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 212, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 208, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 207, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 201.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Herb King (Fountain Central) 199, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 197, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 192, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 178, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 162, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 160, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 159, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 155, Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 154, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 150.
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Thomas (Angola) 147, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 14, Chris DePew (Garrett) 145, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 144, Brian Crabtree (North Vermillion) 143, Roy Richards (Portage) 141, John Barron (John Glenn) 139, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 138, Jake Gilbert (Westfield) 131.
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Mark Raetz (Northview) 97, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 95, Todd Wilkerson (Heritage Hills) 93, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 92, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 91, Tony Lewis (Jasper) 90.