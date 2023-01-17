Colts Free Agents: 17 Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2023

Two months from now, the NFL's free agent frenzy will be underway. A lot will happen in Indianapolis between now and March 15 – the Colts' focus right now is on hiring a head coach, and then putting a coaching staff together.
But when the 2023 league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 17 Colts players will become free agents – either unrestricted or restricted – unless they are re-signed first. Those players:
Unrestricted Free Agents
DE Ben Banogu
- 2022 stats: 16 games, 231 special teams snaps, 4 special teams tackles
CB Tony Brown
- 2022 stats: 16 games, 302 special teams snaps, 5 special teams tackles
WR Parris Campbell
- 2022 stats: 17 games (16 starts), 63 catches, 623 yards, 3 touchdowns
DT Byron Cowart
- 2022 stats: 17 games, 12 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss
WR Ashton Dulin
- 2022 stats: 12 games (2 starts), 15 catches, 207 yards 1 touchdown, 5 special teams tackles
CB Brandon Facyson
- 2022 stats: 16 games (4 starts), 28 tackles, 6 pass break-ups
P Matt Haack
- 2022 stats: 17 games, 70 punts, 44.8 yards/punt, 28 punts downed inside 20
T Dennis Kelly
- 2022 stats: 16 games (3 starts), 191 snaps at left tackle, 48 snaps at right tackle
DL Tyquan Lewis
- 2022 stats: 7 games (4 starts), 1 sack, 2 tackles for a loss, 4 QB hits
K Chase McLaughlin
- 2022 stats: 16 games, 30/36 field goals (9/12 from 50+), 21/21 PATs, 65.0 yards/kickoff
S Rodney McLeod Jr.
- 2022 stats: 17 games (15 starts), 96 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 pass break-ups, 8 tackles for a loss
DE Yannick Ngakoue
- 2022 stats: 15 games (15 starts), 9.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 8 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble
LB Bobby Okereke
- 2022 stats: 17 games (16 starts), 151 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 6 tackles for a loss, 5 pass break-ups
G/T Matt Pryor
- 2022 stats: 16 games (9 starts), 249 snaps at left tackle, 212 snaps at right guard, 113 snaps at right tackle
LB EJ Speed
- 2022 stats: 17 games (5 starts), 63 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 sack, 2 pass break-ups, 7 tackles for a loss, 6 special teams tackles
S Armani Watts
- 2022 stats: Did not play in regular season after sustaining a season-ending injury in the preseason.
Restricted free agents
DE Khalid Kareem
- 2022 stats (with Colts): 4 games, 1 tackle, 3 QB hits