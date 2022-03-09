Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: Post-Combine

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Colts weren't thrilled with the early returns on Carson Wentz after the trade with the Eagles so they can start with a true franchise option with the same first name. Strong is a massive presence in the pocket with a big arm to match and also is underrated as an athlete."
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Nick Cross, S, Maryland (3rd round); Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (4th round)
Expert: Ian Cumming, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "As basically everyone expected, Bernhard Raimann tested as a freak athlete at the NFL Combine. It's rare for 6'6", 305-pound tackles to have burst and agility like he does. In particular, his 30.5-inch vertical, 117-inch broad jump, and 4.49 shuttle stood out as impressive numbers. Raimann does still need refinement, even at 24 years old. But the athletic upside and longer-than-average tackle shelf life make him worth the gamble."
---
Selections: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (2nd round); Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (3rd round)
Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown
---
Selection: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Expert: Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Fan Nation
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Bleacher Report Staff
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
---
Selection: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
Expert: Jacob Schyvinck, NFL Mocks
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: March 9 (link)
---
Experts across the internet have a few guesses as to who the Colts will take with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Previous mock draft selections are below from before the Combine and after the Senior Bowl:
Selection: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Date of mock draft: Feb. 10 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have an aging Jack Doyle at tight end with Mo Alie-Cox facing free agency. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride had a highly-productive senior season — 1,121 yards on 90 receptions — and showcased significant blocking prowess along the way."
---
Selections: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (2nd round); John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)
---
Selection: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)
---
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 21 (link)
---
Selection: Berhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)
Analysis: "A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."
---
Selections: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (2nd); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd)
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)
---
Selections: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt (2nd); Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (3rd); Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (4th)
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)
---
Senior Bowl mocks:
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: Jan. 19 (link)
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: Walterfootball.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 26 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need a new left tackle, as Eric Fisher is just a temporary solution. A former tight end, Bernhard Raimann is an athletic left tackle."
---
Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)
---
Selection: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts have bigger needs, but it's exciting to think about what a tandem of Martin Emerson and Rock Ya-Sin could do on the boundary. Throw in Pro Bowl slot defender Kenny Moore and Isaiah Rodgers, and this secondary could give offenses fits."
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: Feb. 2 (link)
---
Selection: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Date of mock draft: Feb. 3 (link)
Analysis: "There are some questions about Kendrick's speed, but his wide receiver-like ball skills would shine in the Colts zone scheme."
---
Selection: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) compiled the following list of his top 50 draft-eligible prospects.