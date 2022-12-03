2022 My Cause My Cleats Photos

My Cause, My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities by providing them with a unique opportunity to highlight the charitable partners that they are passionate about on their cleats. On December 4 at the Dallas Cowboys, 58 members of the Colts organization, including players, interim head coach Jeff Saturday, General Manager Chris Ballard, and the Irsay family will sport custom-designed cleats.
23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17
Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors
Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Focus On Mental Health During Bye Week
The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Tuesday afternoon and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too.
Colts, Irsays to Highlight Nonprofits, Causes With 'My Cause My Cleats'
More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.
Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic
Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit
Save The Date! Colts, Irsays To Host Sept. 23 'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser
More details on Beyond the Sidelines – including the evening lineup, entertainment, auction items and other opportunities – will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.
Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide
Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification
Auction Of Kurt Cobain's Iconic Fender Guitar To Benefit Colts, Irsay Family's Kicking The Stigma Mental Health Initiative
The Cobain family hoped to find a charity supporting mental health to benefit from the auction, and were drawn to Kicking The Stigma's mission and accomplishments in the mental health space.
Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer
Throughout October, the Indianapolis Colts again will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer as part of a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.
Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness
The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children
kNot Today, founded by Frank and Linda Reich, also announced Sunday it'd joined The Alliance Against Human Trafficking & Exploitation.