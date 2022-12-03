2022 My Cause My Cleats Photos

Dec 03, 2022 at 10:00 AM

2022 My Cause, My Cleats

My Cause, My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities by providing them with a unique opportunity to highlight the charitable partners that they are passionate about on their cleats. On December 4 at the Dallas Cowboys, 58 members of the Colts organization, including players, interim head coach Jeff Saturday, General Manager Chris Ballard, and the Irsay family will sport custom-designed cleats.

39 CB Darrell Baker Jr. - Autism Speaks
Chris Ballard General Manager - Hands of Hope
Chris Ballard General Manager - Hands of Hope

52 DE Ben Banogu - Kicking The Stigma
52 DE Ben Banogu - Kicking The Stigma

32 S Julian Blackmon - Kicking The Stigma
32 S Julian Blackmon - Kicking The Stigma

97 DT Curtis Brooks - Kicking The Stigma
97 DT Curtis Brooks - Kicking The Stigma

99 DT DeForest Buckner - kNOT TODAY
99 DT DeForest Buckner - kNOT TODAY

1 WR Parris Campbell - I Promise Foundation
1 WR Parris Campbell - I Promise Foundation

92 DE Kameron Cline - The Adam Jr. Smile Movement
92 DE Kameron Cline - The Adam Jr. Smile Movement

20 S Nick Cross - Kicking The Stigma
20 S Nick Cross - Kicking The Stigma

42 CB Marcel Dabo - Kicking The Stigma
42 CB Marcel Dabo - Kicking The Stigma

57 LB JoJo Domann - Team Jack Foundation
57 LB JoJo Domann - Team Jack Foundation

16 WR Ashton Dulin - National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
16 WR Ashton Dulin - National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

84 WR Ethan Fernea - No Kid Hungry
84 WR Ethan Fernea - No Kid Hungry

44 LB Zaire Franklin - Shelice's Angels
44 LB Zaire Franklin - Shelice's Angels

62 C Wesley French - Operation Gratitude
62 C Wesley French - Operation Gratitude

75 G Will Fries - Manhattan Cup
75 G Will Fries - Manhattan Cup

5 CB Stephon Gilmore - Gilmore Family Foundation
5 CB Stephon Gilmore - Gilmore Family Foundation

83 TE Kylen Granson - KG's Kids
83 TE Kylen Granson - KG's Kids

6 P Matt Haack - Every Kick Counts/Count The Kicks
6 P Matt Haack - Every Kick Counts/Count The Kicks

James Irsay Owner and CEO - Kicking The Stigma
James Irsay Owner and CEO - Kicking The Stigma

35 RB Deon Jackson - National Breast Cancer Foundation
35 RB Deon Jackson - National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner - Kicking The Stigma
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner - Kicking The Stigma

55 DE Khalid Kareem
55 DE Khalid Kareem

73 OT Dennis Kelly - FARE
73 OT Dennis Kelly - FARE

78 C Ryan Kelly - Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks
78 C Ryan Kelly - Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks

53 LB Shaquille Leonard - Lupus Foundation
53 LB Shaquille Leonard - Lupus Foundation

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis - Alzheimer's Association
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis - Alzheimer's Association

7 K Chase McLaughlin - Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks
7 K Chase McLaughlin - Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks

56 C/G Quenton Nelson - American Cancer Society
56 C/G Quenton Nelson - American Cancer Society

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue - Kicking The Stigma/Coburn Place Safe Haven
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue - Kicking The Stigma/Coburn Place Safe Haven

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo - Kicking The Stigma
59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo - Kicking The Stigma

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo - Turner's Heroes
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo - Turner's Heroes

61 T Carter O'Donnell - Red Dress Project
61 T Carter O'Donnell - Red Dress Project

58 LB Bobby Okereke - Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis
58 LB Bobby Okereke - Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis

50 LB Segun Olubi - The Leela Project
50 LB Segun Olubi - The Leela Project

10 WR Dezmon Patmon - The Adam Jr. Smile Movement
10 WR Dezmon Patmon - The Adam Jr. Smile Movement

51 DE Kwity Paye - TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)
51 DE Kwity Paye - TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)

14 WR Alec Pierce - The Cleveland Foundation - #WePlayFor3 Ally Sidloski Memorial Fund
14 WR Alec Pierce - The Cleveland Foundation - #WePlayFor3 Ally Sidloski Memorial Fund

63 G Danny Pinter - National Fallen Firefighters
63 G Danny Pinter - National Fallen Firefighters

# 69 T Matt Pryor - Kicking The Stigma
# 69 T Matt Pryor - Kicking The Stigma

79 T Bernhard Raimann - Riley Children's Foundation
79 T Bernhard Raimann - Riley Children's Foundation

46 LS Luke Rhodes - Damar Services
46 LS Luke Rhodes - Damar Services

47 LB Forrest Rhyne - Huntington's Disease Society of America, Inc
47 LB Forrest Rhyne - Huntington's Disease Society of America, Inc

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. - Ronald McDonald House
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. - Ronald McDonald House

2 QB Matt Ryan - Riley Children's Foundation
2 QB Matt Ryan - Riley Children's Foundation

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez - American Cancer Society
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez - American Cancer Society

Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach - Kicking The Stigma
Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach - Kicking The Stigma

72 T/G Braden Smith - Christopher Kids
72 T/G Braden Smith - Christopher Kids

45 LB E.J. Speed - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
45 LB E.J. Speed - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

90 DT Grover Stewart - Bloom Project
90 DT Grover Stewart - Bloom Project

17 WR Mike Strachan - American Cancer Society
17 WR Mike Strachan - American Cancer Society

Chris Strausser Offensive Line - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
Chris Strausser Offensive Line - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

41 LB Grant Stuard - Herren Project
41 LB Grant Stuard - Herren Project

80 TE Jelani Woods - Kicking The Stigma
80 TE Jelani Woods - Kicking The Stigma

28 RB Jonathan Taylor - No Kid Hungry
28 RB Jonathan Taylor - No Kid Hungry

33 CB Dallis Flowers - National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
33 CB Dallis Flowers - National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

20 S Nick Cross - Metchie Stong
20 S Nick Cross - Metchie Stong

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. - Kicking The Stigma
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. - Kicking The Stigma

23 CB Kenny Moore II - Mighty Mason
23 CB Kenny Moore II - Mighty Mason

23 CB Kenny Moore II - VOICES Corp
23 CB Kenny Moore II - VOICES Corp

