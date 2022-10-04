2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Seven

HOT OFF THE PRESS
The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament will be unveiled on October 9 starting at 5 p.m. EDT on IHSAAtv.org
Calumet and LaVille are 7-0 for the first time in program history.
UPS AND DOWNS
These 7-0 teams are also chasing perfection (last time): Adams Central (2018), Brownsburg (2018), Carroll (Flora) (2016), Carroll (Fort Wayne) (2014), Crown Point (2006), Evansville Reitz (2015), Gibson Southern (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (2008), Hanover Central (2016), Indianapolis Lutheran (2021), Indianapolis Roncalli (2021), Kokomo (2015), Linton-Stockton (2021), New Palestine (2019), New Prairie (2019), North Decatur (1991), North Judson (2002), NorthWood (2018), Norwell (2006), Oak Hill (2008), Owen Valley (2000), Tecumseh (2008), Tippecanoe Valley (2021), West Lafayette (2021).
These 0-7 teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory (last time): Attica (2021), Avon (2021), Bellmont (2021), Brown County (2014), Cambridge City Lincoln (2018), Caston (2019), Clinton Central (2017), Crawford County (2016), Elwood (2021), Evansville Central (1996), Fort Wayne South (2018), Hammond Bishop Noll (0-6-2017), Hammond Morton (1997), Indianapolis Pike (2021), Indianapolis Tindley (first time), Marion (2015), North Central (Indianapolis) (2021), North Newton (0-6-2000), Pike Central (2020), Plymouth (2021), Princeton (2011), Richmond (2017), South Bend Clay (2021), Southport (2021), Whitko (2019).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 21 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 17 straight games.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 25 consecutive games.
Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 19 games in a row.
Plymouth has dropped 18 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln has have suffered 17 consecutive losses.
Attica has dropped 15 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 14-game losing streak.
Hammond Bishop Noll has endured 13 consecutive losses.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, Pike Central, and Whitko have lost 12 straight games.
Caston and Princeton have dropped 11 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has dropped 10 consecutive contests.
Bellmont, Hammond Morton, and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost nine in a row.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
West Lafayette 24, Indianapolis Roncalli 22, Indianapolis Lutheran 19, Linton-Stockton 18, Tippecanoe Valley 16, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 15, Adams Central 14, Hanover Central 13, Norwell 13, New Palestine 12, North Decatur 11, Oak Hill 11, Brownsburg 10, Owen Valley 9, Kokomo 8, LaVille 8, NorthWood 8, Tecumseh 8.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 23, Elwood 17, Southern Wells 17, Southport 17, Cambridge City Lincoln 16, Plymouth 16, Richmond 15, Attica 14, Fort Wayne South 13, Hammond Bishop Noll 12, Clinton Central 11, Crawford County 11, Pike Central 11, Whitko 11, Caston 10, Princeton 10, Evansville Central 9, Bellmont 8, Hammond Morton 8, North Central (Indianapolis) 8.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS
East Central has won 49 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has won 28 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS
Caston has lost 44 straight Hoosier North Conference games.
South Bend Clay has suffered 39 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.
Crawford County has lost 33 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.
Pike Central has lost 23 straight Pocket Conference games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 442, Russ Radtke (Knox) 383, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 354, John Hart (Brownsburg) 323, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 305, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 289, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 278, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 253, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 244, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 237, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 225, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 221, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Tim Able (Triton Central) 210, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203
CLOSING IN ON 200
Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 147, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 146, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 144, Andy Thomas (Angola) 144
CLOSING IN ON 100
Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 98, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 97, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 97, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 95, Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 94